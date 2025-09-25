Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 just launched, and chances are it’ll power your next Android flagship
The new processor debuts in the Xiaomi 17 series before hitting Galaxy S26 and other major Android flagships.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is here, and Qualcomm wants it to be the chip that defines next-gen Android flagships. With a stronger CPU, GPU, and AI chops, it’s built to push both performance and on-device intelligence forward.
Qualcomm just pulled the curtain on its new flagship mobile chip – the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 – which is set to power next year’s top Android phones. Now, if the name makes you stop for a second, you’re probably not the only one.
The chip comes with Qualcomm’s third-generation Oryon CPU, promising faster single- and multi-core performance. It also includes a beefed-up Hexagon NPU, designed to handle more personalized, on-device AI experiences.
The Hexagon NPU also sees a 37% performance boost while saving power compared to last year’s version. On the camera side, the Elite Gen 5 introduces support for APV (Advanced Professional Video), a near-lossless video codec that first landed with Android 16. This makes it the first chip to fully support APV video capture.
Phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 aren’t far off. It will debut in Xiaomi’s 17 series first before showing up in models from Honor, Oppo, OnePlus, vivo, Sony, and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 next year.
Qualcomm isn’t playing it safe this year. Alongside the Elite Gen 5, the company also launched a regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, giving manufacturers a choice between two levels of flagship silicon. The approach mirrors Apple’s A-series strategy – one chip for mainstream flagships, and a higher-end version for those who want the absolute best. In this case, the Elite is basically the “Pro” model.
On top of that, Qualcomm once again finds itself in a direct clash with MediaTek. The rival just unveiled its own high-end processor, the Dimensity 9500, and it marks a first for the company – breaking past the 4GHz mark with its new “All Big Core” architecture. Of course, the real test will be in everyday use and head-to-head benchmarks, but at least on paper, this year’s Snapdragon vs. Dimensity battle looks tighter than ever.
Looking at the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm seems to be putting its focus exactly where phone makers care the most right now: AI and imaging. Personalized AI agents and computational video aren’t just buzzwords – they’re the kind of features that will define what your phone can actually do for you in the next few years.
Based on Qualcomm’s track record, we expect the Elite Gen 5 to deliver in real-world use, just like its predecessors. And if you’re eyeing a Galaxy S26, a OnePlus 15, or a Xiaomi 17 in 2025–2026, chances are this chip will be the beating heart inside. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like Qualcomm has lined up a strong contender for the flagship chip crown, and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on how it stacks up once the first devices arrive.
Qualcomm goes all-in with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, you are at the center of your mobile experience. It enables personalized AI agents to see what you see, hear what you hear and think with you in real time. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 pushes the boundaries of personal AI, allowing you to experience the future of mobile technology today.
– Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset, Qualcomm Technologies, September 2025
Under the hood, the CPU is split into two prime cores running up to 4.6GHz and six performance cores up to 3.62GHz. Qualcomm says these results in 35% better CPU efficiency and a 16% overall SoC efficiency bump. Gaming performance gets a lift too, with the new Adreno GPU delivering up to 23% higher performance while cutting power use by 20%.
The Hexagon NPU also sees a 37% performance boost while saving power compared to last year’s version. On the camera side, the Elite Gen 5 introduces support for APV (Advanced Professional Video), a near-lossless video codec that first landed with Android 16. This makes it the first chip to fully support APV video capture.
Qualcomm also unveiled a new computational video system called Dragon Fusion, developed with ArcSoft. The idea is that every frame looks as sharp and detailed as a still photo, with better colors, stronger contrast, deeper shadows, and brighter highlights. This is powered by the updated Spectra ISP, which now processes with a 20-bit pipeline for four times the dynamic range.
Qualcomm is setting up a bigger fight than ever
Qualcomm isn’t playing it safe this year. Alongside the Elite Gen 5, the company also launched a regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, giving manufacturers a choice between two levels of flagship silicon. The approach mirrors Apple’s A-series strategy – one chip for mainstream flagships, and a higher-end version for those who want the absolute best. In this case, the Elite is basically the “Pro” model.
On top of that, Qualcomm once again finds itself in a direct clash with MediaTek. The rival just unveiled its own high-end processor, the Dimensity 9500, and it marks a first for the company – breaking past the 4GHz mark with its new “All Big Core” architecture. Of course, the real test will be in everyday use and head-to-head benchmarks, but at least on paper, this year’s Snapdragon vs. Dimensity battle looks tighter than ever.
AI and cameras are the new battlegrounds
Looking at the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm seems to be putting its focus exactly where phone makers care the most right now: AI and imaging. Personalized AI agents and computational video aren’t just buzzwords – they’re the kind of features that will define what your phone can actually do for you in the next few years.
Based on Qualcomm’s track record, we expect the Elite Gen 5 to deliver in real-world use, just like its predecessors. And if you’re eyeing a Galaxy S26, a OnePlus 15, or a Xiaomi 17 in 2025–2026, chances are this chip will be the beating heart inside. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like Qualcomm has lined up a strong contender for the flagship chip crown, and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on how it stacks up once the first devices arrive.
