Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $160 turning into a budget temptation

The slate offers dependable performance for day-to-day tasks and is a no-brainer right now.

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A Galaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
The Galaxy Tab S11 is selling out fast at its best price on Amazon, and I totally recommend you go for it if you’re looking for a versatile 11-inch tablet that will serve you well for years to come. However, if you’re in the market for an affordable option that can handle day-to-day tasks like a champ, I believe you might want to go for the Galaxy Tab A9+ instead.

Sure, this bad boy is nowhere near as capable as Samsung’s premium tablet, but it costs a fraction of the price. Plus, Amazon is selling it at a $60 discount right now, allowing you to score one for just below $160. And while the deal applies to the Graphite-colored model with 64GB of storage, let that not stop you from pulling the trigger, as the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, meaning you can expand its storage space to fit your needs.

Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB, White: Save $60!

$60 off (27%)
Amazon has a $60 discount on the Galaxy Tab A9+ in White, bringing the 64GB model down to an even friendlier price. You can expand the storage with a microSD card, so there’s plenty of room for apps, games, and downloaded shows. The display is crisp, performance is steady for everyday use, and overall it’s a straightforward, affordable pick if you just want a tablet for entertainment.
Buy at Amazon
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Keep in mind that Amazon has already sold over 10K units, which means the deal might not stay up for grabs for long. Therefore, I urge you to capitalize now while it’s still available.

Designed mainly for streaming content and browsing the web on the cheap, the Galaxy Tab A9+ rocks a pretty capable 11-inch LCD screen with a solid 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. All that gets complemented by a four-stereo-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, delivering an incredible viewing experience without breaking the bank.

And while it won’t wow you with out-of-this-world performance, the Snapdragon 695 silicon inside and 4GB of RAM offer ample power for daily tasks like web browsing and watching YouTube videos. Just don’t push it too hard, as you might notice stutters and a drop in performance.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is perfect if you need a tablet for casual use that won’t drain your wallet. So, don’t miss out—save on one with this generous Amazon deal today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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