Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may get a surprise color that could steal your attention

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may have a third color for you to choose from

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The third One UI 8.5 beta that recently rolled out gives us hints about the third color for the earbuds that's likely to be available. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may come in an "Apricot" color, instead of only in gray (black, probably) and white.



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There were no media files for the color when it comes to the vanilla Buds 4. At least, none were discovered so far. This could indicate that the "vanilla" earbuds won't come in that color, and it may be reserved for the Pro-branded model only.









Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Do you like the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro shade? Yes, I’d totally pick that color 15.15% Maybe, I’d have to see it in person 27.27% No, I prefer classic colors 57.58% Vote 33 Votes

Galaxy Buds and colors

For example, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro came in a lavender-inspired light purple color called Bora Purple. A gorgeous color that stands out – a colorful option to choose if you didn't want to go for black or white. Meanwhile, the Buds 2 also featured a cool color: an olive green option.





Could this new Galaxy Buds 4 color actually make you care about earbuds design again?

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