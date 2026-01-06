Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may get a surprise color that could steal your attention
Samsung’s upcoming earbuds could break the usual black-and-white mold. Would you rock the new shade?
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A new leak about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 Pro details that the earbuds may come in a third color apart from the two standard ones that were already rumored.
The Buds have already leaked previously in black and white color options. Now, a new leak shows them in an "Apricot" color option, and this color seems to be limited to the Pro variant (reportedly not coming to the regular model).
While digging into the code, Assemble Debug and Android Authority were able to pull out media that presents the new color and gives us an idea of what it may look like. It seems to be similar to a very light shade of pink, and could rock a metallic stem (judging by the shiny elements). It's quite likely it would look somewhat different in real life, though.
However, it's still possible that the South Korean tech giant may add more media files for the Buds 4 as well, and the "vanilla" earbuds could also come in some special color variant. So don't give up hope just yet.
Samsung is pretty good with colors for its mobile tech devices. Unlike Apple, which seems to only believe in white when it comes to earbuds, Samsung has given us colors with its earbuds previously.
The company did opt for just silver and white for the Buds 3 series, but there the focus was on the new, edgy stem. Unfortunately, it wasn't that appreciated, as the South Korean giant had probably wanted. But oh well, not every design change gets immediately loved by everyone.
As for the Galaxy Buds 4 series, we still don't know exactly when the tech giant may introduce them. Samsung updates its phone lineup every year; however, earbuds don't get this treatment and have a longer update cycle. Even the premium ones (Apple has a similar strategy with AirPods releases).
The Galaxy Buds 3 lineup came out almost 18 months ago, though, so it means the Buds 4 series is coming soon. Potentially.
Colors matter more in tech than companies sometimes admit. You carry these devices every day, you see them constantly, and they become part of how you present yourself.
So when Samsung experiments with something like an "Apricot" color for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, that's actually personality and not just a small detail. And I'm all for it.
A soft, almost pinkish tone with a bit of shine sounds far more interesting than the usual black-or-white boredom, at least to me.
What I also like about Samsung is that it usually tries. Not every color or design lands, but at least there's effort. Meanwhile, Apple plays it safe to the extreme with earbuds colors. At least it tried to shake things up with the iPhone 17 design.
Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may have a third color for you to choose from
The Buds have already leaked previously in black and white color options. Now, a new leak shows them in an "Apricot" color option, and this color seems to be limited to the Pro variant (reportedly not coming to the regular model).
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The timeline for when the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are going to come is not entirely clear at the moment. However, references to the two models have been spotted in Samsung's One UI firmware for Galaxy phones.
The third One UI 8.5 beta that recently rolled out gives us hints about the third color for the earbuds that's likely to be available. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may come in an "Apricot" color, instead of only in gray (black, probably) and white.
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Apricot color for the Buds 4 Pro. | Image Credit - Android Authority
While digging into the code, Assemble Debug and Android Authority were able to pull out media that presents the new color and gives us an idea of what it may look like. It seems to be similar to a very light shade of pink, and could rock a metallic stem (judging by the shiny elements). It's quite likely it would look somewhat different in real life, though.
There were no media files for the color when it comes to the vanilla Buds 4. At least, none were discovered so far. This could indicate that the "vanilla" earbuds won't come in that color, and it may be reserved for the Pro-branded model only.
Potential Buds 4 Pro colors. | Image Credit - Android Authority
However, it's still possible that the South Korean tech giant may add more media files for the Buds 4 as well, and the "vanilla" earbuds could also come in some special color variant. So don't give up hope just yet.
Do you like the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro shade?
Yes, I’d totally pick that color
15.15%
Maybe, I’d have to see it in person
27.27%
No, I prefer classic colors
57.58%
Galaxy Buds and colors
Samsung is pretty good with colors for its mobile tech devices. Unlike Apple, which seems to only believe in white when it comes to earbuds, Samsung has given us colors with its earbuds previously.
For example, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro came in a lavender-inspired light purple color called Bora Purple. A gorgeous color that stands out – a colorful option to choose if you didn't want to go for black or white. Meanwhile, the Buds 2 also featured a cool color: an olive green option.
The Buds 2 Pro purple color. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The company did opt for just silver and white for the Buds 3 series, but there the focus was on the new, edgy stem. Unfortunately, it wasn't that appreciated, as the South Korean giant had probably wanted. But oh well, not every design change gets immediately loved by everyone.
As for the Galaxy Buds 4 series, we still don't know exactly when the tech giant may introduce them. Samsung updates its phone lineup every year; however, earbuds don't get this treatment and have a longer update cycle. Even the premium ones (Apple has a similar strategy with AirPods releases).
The Galaxy Buds 3 lineup came out almost 18 months ago, though, so it means the Buds 4 series is coming soon. Potentially.
We know from rumors and leaks that the earbuds may come with upgraded battery capacity and may feature new head gestures.
Could this new Galaxy Buds 4 color actually make you care about earbuds design again?
Colors matter more in tech than companies sometimes admit. You carry these devices every day, you see them constantly, and they become part of how you present yourself.
So when Samsung experiments with something like an "Apricot" color for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, that's actually personality and not just a small detail. And I'm all for it.
A soft, almost pinkish tone with a bit of shine sounds far more interesting than the usual black-or-white boredom, at least to me.
What I also like about Samsung is that it usually tries. Not every color or design lands, but at least there's effort. Meanwhile, Apple plays it safe to the extreme with earbuds colors. At least it tried to shake things up with the iPhone 17 design.
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