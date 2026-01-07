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Samsung may be securing a major Qualcomm order

High-end Qualcomm chips manufactured by Samsung Electronics? Color me intrigued.

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A generated image of two hands holding a smartphone, which features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip.
Samsung goes from strength to strength after finishing 2025 strong with the Exynos 2600 announcement — the first mass-produced mobile system-on-a-chip designed on its Gate-All-Around (GAA) process. 

Now, a new report (translated source) suggests that Qualcomm is in talks with Samsung Electronics to bring the company back for the production of its 2nm Snapdragon Elite 8 Gen 5 chipset — a move that could have major impact.

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Qualcomm–Samsung partnership to resume?


Qualcomm and Samsung worked together hand in hand for years, with the South Korean tech giant manufacturing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Everything seemed on track until Samsung struggled to meet Qualcomm’s strict requirements. 

The Samsung Foundry-produced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip ran hotter than expected (and this wasn’t the only issue). Mid-production, Qualcomm moved manufacturing to TSMC, leaving Samsung out of the chip manufacture equation.

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Until now, supposedly. During CES 2026, Qualcomm CEO Christiano Amon announced that discussions have been started with Samsung Electronics for outsourcing the latest 2nm process production. If a deal is made, Samsung Foundry could once again start producing the AP’s latest and most advanced products.

What this means for the industry



A lot. First of all, Qualcomm is diversifying to a dual foundry, ensuring possible delays are minimized. TSMC, the other foundry producing the latest Snapdragon chips, is reportedly full booked on its 2nm (N2) process. 

With major clients like Apple and Nvidia investing in securing SoCs on time, Qualcomm may end up waiting for a slot to open for its own Snapdragon Elite 8 Gen 5 production.

By diversifying, Qualcomm is no longer a major risk-taker and even gains some leverage besides just supply chain security.

Faith restored


According to rumors, Qualcomm is returning to Samsung because the low yield and overheating issues are now behind the South Korean tech giant. In fact, Samsung has massively boosted its technological credibility. For instance, it has won a $16.5 billion order from Tesla for the production of the AI6 chip.

With Samsung upgrading its Taylor, Texas facility to 2nm, it essentially offers something that TSMC can’t: a U.S.-based supply chain for 2nm chips.

What would you like to see if Qualcomm and Samsung work together?
More powerful flagship phones.
43.48%
More palatable prices for high-end models.
43.48%
I don't think the partnership will work out.
13.04%
23 Votes
 

Implications for Samsung phones


For years now, Samsung Galaxy S devices have been juggling between Snapdragon and Exynos chips — to the point where the same device ships with an in-house Exynos processor in some markets and a Snapdragon chip in others.

By securing a major deal with Qualcomm, Samsung could finally bridge this gap, ensuring global flagship releases with the same processor. Of course, it’s still too early to firmly state that we’ll see flagship Snapdragon chips in all upcoming Galaxy S series. But to me, this seems like a logical conclusion if production goes smoothly.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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