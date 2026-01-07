Samsung’s 2026 foldables leak reveals a surprise third model alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8
A mystery device suggests Samsung isn’t done experimenting.
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A new listing within the GSMA's IMEI database hints that Samsung's lineup for its 2026 foldable smartphone is more comprehensive than previously thought. This information is beginning to flesh out Samsung's foldable plans for 2026. A new report suggests that alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung is testing another foldable phone.
Similar model numbers, SM-F976U and SM-F776U, appear in the GSMA database. These seem to match the naming conventions of Samsung's products and could be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. These devices are marked by a "U" indicating that they are intended for the US market.
The codenames that this database reveals are in line with what we've seen in previous years. The Fold series typically goes with the “Q” prefix, while the Flip series uses “B”. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 included Q7 and B7 in their codenames, so the newly spotted Q8 and B8 codenames likely point directly to the Fold 8 and Flip 8.
The more exciting part, however, comes from a surprise third addition listed in the database: SM-F971U, carrying the codename H8. This does not match any previous Fold or Flip naming schemes, strongly implying that Samsung is working on an entirely new type of foldable device.
So Samsung seems to be preparing a three-device foldable lineup for 2026: two familiar flagships and one wildcard. This would mark the company's most aggressive foldable push yet, especially with the Galaxy Z TriFold now in its lineup.
While there's no information about specs or the design, these early registrations signal that the foldable form factor remains central to Samsung’s long-term strategy.
Also read:
Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 are already in testing
Image credit — Smartpix
Similar model numbers, SM-F976U and SM-F776U, appear in the GSMA database. These seem to match the naming conventions of Samsung's products and could be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. These devices are marked by a "U" indicating that they are intended for the US market.
IMEI registrations typically surface well before a device is officially announced, but they usually appear once the hardware design has largely stabilized. In other words, Samsung’s next-generation foldables are already well past the concept stage and deep into development.
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A surprise on its way?
Image credit — Smartpix
The more exciting part, however, comes from a surprise third addition listed in the database: SM-F971U, carrying the codename H8. This does not match any previous Fold or Flip naming schemes, strongly implying that Samsung is working on an entirely new type of foldable device.
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At this stage, there are no technical details attached to the H8 model, but its existence alone raises interesting questions. It could represent a new Fold variant positioned between the Fold and Flip, or perhaps a more experimental form factor designed to tackle new competitors, including Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone, which we expect to come out this year.
What do you think Samsung’s mystery foldable (H8) will be?
A cheaper Fold alternative
24.72%
A new Flip-style hybrid
17.42%
A niche experimental device
26.97%
Just another expensive flagship
30.9%
What this could mean for Samsung’s 2026 strategy
So Samsung seems to be preparing a three-device foldable lineup for 2026: two familiar flagships and one wildcard. This would mark the company's most aggressive foldable push yet, especially with the Galaxy Z TriFold now in its lineup.
Based on past launches, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 are likely to debut at a summer Unpacked event in July or August 2026, with the mystery H8 model potentially joining them or arriving later.
While there's no information about specs or the design, these early registrations signal that the foldable form factor remains central to Samsung’s long-term strategy.
This year is shaping up to be the most exciting and competitive one for foldable phones. Samsung is no longer as safe as it used to be in this market, with the foldable iPhone coming along and Motorola entering the market with its first large foldable phone. To me it looks like Samsung is expanding its portfolio to secure its position during the next year at least, overwhelming its competitors with not only quality but numbers as well.
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