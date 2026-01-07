Samsung’s 2026 foldables leak reveals a surprise third model alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 are already in testing





Similar model numbers, SM-F976U and SM-F776U, appear in the GSMA database. These seem to match the naming conventions of Samsung's products and could be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. These devices are marked by a "U" indicating that they are intended for the US market.IMEI registrations typically surface well before a device is officially announced, but they usually appear once the hardware design has largely stabilized. In other words, Samsung’s next-generation foldables are already well past the concept stage and deep into development.