Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Main differences to expect









To be fair, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a massive step forward. It finally scored an updated super-thin design language, and its inner screen scored a minimal display crease. This mostly brought the Galaxy Z Fold 8 up to par with most other high-end foldables out there hailing from China, like the Oppo Find N5, Honor Magic V5, and Huawei's Mate X6.





But it gets better, as the Galaxy Z Fold is rumored to be scoring a ton of upgrades, most of which are very exciting ones.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Improvements around the corner





Generally, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold to closely follow the Galaxy Z Fold 7 style, but with a slew of notable changes and uprgades.





For one, the foldable will likely substitute the titanium hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic one on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 . This could potentially help the Galaxy Z Fold 8 achieve an even lighter build, though it could lose some of that rigidity that definitely gives peace of mind.





Rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will indeed be lighter than its predecessor, though it remains to be seen by how much exactly. The phone is expected to retain its very slim 8.9 mm folded profile and around 4.2 mm when unfolded.





The most significant change, however, could be the supposedly very reduced display creasage. Rumors say Samsung might use a new dual-stacked display technology to further reduce the crease of the inner display, similarly to the recently announced Oppo Find N6 foldable, which has a mostly non-existant crease.









Galaxy Z Fold 7





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely be available in a couple of conservative colors, so nothing too vivid. No fun allowed! Thewill likely be available in a couple of conservative colors, so nothing too vivid. No fun allowed!





Display Differences





Some rumors exist that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might feature a slightly larger inner display and feature a different aspect ratio than the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . Of course, we usually take these with a pinch of salt, as we doubt the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will grow in size, and bezel slimming can only get you so much display increase. Samsung has another wide version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 reportedly coming, which will likely feature a larger display with a more rectangular aspect ratio.





Of course, the most exciting rumor is that the screen will have a smaller crease thanks to a new dual-glass display technology. The foldable iPhone is also rumored to feature such a screen, and the recent Oppo Find N6 already has one.





Aside from that, the screens will probably remain the same: a roughly 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and probably above 2,600 nits of brightness, as well as a 6.5-inch outer screen with the same specs. It's doubtful that the inner screen would score the new Privacy Display feature, but when it comes to the outer screen, I'd say there is a chance.









In terms of biometrics, we are likely getting the same side-positioned capacitive fingerprint scanner. No issue with that, but it's worth mentioning that competing foldables (Vivo's and Oppo's latest ones) have featured in-display fingerprint scanners, which is definitely a more intriguing proposition.





Performance and Software

The regular upgrades





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, the fastest one around right now. It's doubtful that Samsung would resolve to putting its Exynos 2600 2nm chip inside its high-profile foldable phone . The Galaxy Z Fold 7 came with the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is plenty fast either, so you are unlikely to feel any lack of performance.









Rumors say we might see 16 GB of RAM on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 , though let's be real: it will probably feature 12 GB of memory. That's what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 had, and it did mostly fine.





Storage-wise, expect 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB versions to be available.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 users will enjoy seven years of software support, similarly to the Z Fold 7 .





Camera

Major improvements





Foldables aren't about impressive cameras, but still, they have to have a decent one in the back.





Rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will score improved ultrawide and telephoto cameras. The main one will remain a 200 MP unit, but the ultrawide will possibly grow from 12 to 50 MP, and the telephoto will score a small upgrade from 10 to 12 MP. These upgrades will boost the versatility of the camera.









Battery Life and Charging

The battery might be larger, but by how much exactly?





Rumors claim we might see Samsung's favorite 5,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 , which would be a welcome improvement over the 4,400 mAh one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . This rumor has been corroborated by a couple of different sources, so the chances of it happening are apparently very real.





Hopefully, the battery increase will lead to improved battery life. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a hungry powerhouse, so maybe don't expect exceptional battery life increase.













Specs Comparison





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Dimensions 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm (~8.6 mm with camera bump) Weight 215.0 g Display Size 8.0-inch 8.0-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB

16GB/512GB 12GB (LPDDR5X) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB

16GB/512GB Battery Type 4400 mAh 4400 mAh Charge speed Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 10 MP (HDR) 10 MP (HDR) See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Summary





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have the arduous task of being the most high-profile rival to the foldable iPhone .





From the looks of it, we will be getting major improvements in important key areas like camera, display, performance, and battery, the holy quadfecta of upgrades that could make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 the best Samsung foldable so far. Surely, some of these could be wishful rumors, but where there's smoke, there's fire.



Recommended For You

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still one of the more competent foldables you can buy in the US, with the best software and hardware around. It's the all-around recommended option for anyone who wants to own a foldable phone , and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will certainly improve on that.