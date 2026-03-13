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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Main differences to expect

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Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Z Fold 7
Samsung's foldables are getting better and better. | Image by PhoneArena
This summer, we will be treated to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, a foldable phone that will have to compete against the anticipated foldable iPhone in the autumn. That makes it a crucial device launch for Samsung, which has to get everything just right to even the playing field against its potential big-name rival. 

How will it compare against the older Galaxy Z Fold 7?

To be fair, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a massive step forward. It finally scored an updated super-thin design language, and its inner screen scored a minimal display crease. This mostly brought the Galaxy Z Fold 8 up to par with most other high-end foldables out there hailing from China, like the Oppo Find N5, Honor Magic V5, and Huawei's Mate X6. 

But it gets better, as the Galaxy Z Fold is rumored to be scoring a ton of upgrades, most of which are very exciting ones. 

Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected differences:

Galaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy Z Fold 7
Display
Even flatter crease on the inner displayInner display with a minimal crease
Larger inner screen (>8.0-inch) with wider aspect ratio8-inch inner display
2,600 nits or higher brightness2,600 nits of brightness
Performance
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm)Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm)
Battery
5,000 mAh rumoredFeatured a 4,400 mAh battery
Camera
Likely getting higher-res ultrawide and telephoto cameras200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP cameras in the rear


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Improvements around the corner

Generally, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold to closely follow the Galaxy Z Fold 7 style, but with a slew of notable changes and uprgades. 

For one, the foldable will likely substitute the titanium hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic one on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This could potentially help the Galaxy Z Fold 8 achieve an even lighter build, though it could lose some of that rigidity that definitely gives peace of mind. 

Rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will indeed be lighter than its predecessor, though it remains to be seen by how much exactly. The phone is expected to retain its very slim 8.9 mm folded profile and around 4.2 mm when unfolded. 

The most significant change, however, could be the supposedly very reduced display creasage. Rumors say Samsung might use a new dual-stacked display technology to further reduce the crease of the inner display, similarly to the recently announced Oppo Find N6 foldable, which has a mostly non-existant crease. 

Galaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy Z Fold 7
Thickness
~8.9 mm folded
~4.2 mm unfolded		Thickness
8.9 mm folded
4.2 mm unfolded
Dimensions
~158.4 x 72.8		Dimensions
158.4 x 72.8
Weight
<215 grams		Weight
215 grams

In terms of water and dust protection, we hope for an upgrade over the IP48 water and dust protection rating that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 carried. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold already has the high IP68 rating, so it's definitely doable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely be available in a couple of conservative colors, so nothing too vivid. No fun allowed!

Display Differences


Some rumors exist that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might feature a slightly larger inner display and feature a different aspect ratio than the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Of course, we usually take these with a pinch of salt, as we doubt the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will grow in size, and bezel slimming can only get you so much display increase. Samsung has another wide version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 reportedly coming, which will likely feature a larger display with a more rectangular aspect ratio. 

Of course, the most exciting rumor is that the screen will have a smaller crease thanks to a new dual-glass display technology. The foldable iPhone is also rumored to feature such a screen, and the recent Oppo Find N6 already has one. 

Aside from that, the screens will probably remain the same: a roughly 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and probably above 2,600 nits of brightness, as well as a 6.5-inch outer screen with the same specs. It's doubtful that the inner screen would score the new Privacy Display feature, but when it comes to the outer screen, I'd say there is a chance. 

Galaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy Z Fold 7
Inner screen
~8.0'		Inner screen
8.0"
Size
6.5"
Size
6.5"
Brightness
>2,600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)

In terms of biometrics, we are likely getting the same side-positioned capacitive fingerprint scanner. No issue with that, but it's worth mentioning that competing foldables (Vivo's and Oppo's latest ones) have featured in-display fingerprint scanners, which is definitely a more intriguing proposition.

Performance and Software

The regular upgrades

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, the fastest one around right now. It's doubtful that Samsung would resolve to putting its Exynos 2600 2nm chip inside its high-profile foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 came with the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is plenty fast either, so you are unlikely to feel any lack of performance. 

Galaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy Z Fold 7
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB
16/1TB

UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB

UFS 4.0 storage

Rumors say we might see 16 GB of RAM on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, though let's be real: it will probably feature 12 GB of memory. That's what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 had, and it did mostly fine.

Storage-wise, expect 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB versions to be available. 

Galaxy Z Fold 8 users will enjoy seven years of software support, similarly to the Z Fold 7

Camera

Major improvements

Foldables aren't about impressive cameras, but still, they have to have a decent one in the back. 

Rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will score improved ultrawide and telephoto cameras. The main one will remain a 200 MP unit, but the ultrawide will possibly grow from 12 to 50 MP, and the telephoto will score a small upgrade from 10 to 12 MP. These upgrades will boost the versatility of the camera. 

Galaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy Z Fold 7
Main
200 MP F1.7		Main
200 MP F1.7
Ultrawide
50 MP F2.2		Ultrawide
12 MP F/2.2
Telephoto
12 MP
3X optical zoom		Telephoto
10 MP F2.4
3X zoom (67mm)

Battery Life and Charging

The battery might be larger, but by how much exactly?

Rumors claim we might see Samsung's favorite 5,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which would be a welcome improvement over the 4,400 mAh one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This rumor has been corroborated by a couple of different sources, so the chances of it happening are apparently very real.  

Hopefully, the battery increase will lead to improved battery life. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a hungry powerhouse, so maybe don't expect exceptional battery life increase. 

Galaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy Z Fold 7
Battery size
5,000 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless charging
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless charging

In terms of charging, we probably won't get major improvements. This means 45 W wired and 15 W wireless charging on deck. 

Specs Comparison


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Design
Dimensions
158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm (~8.6 mm with camera bump)
Weight
215.0 g
Display
Size
8.0-inch 8.0-inch
Type
Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB 		12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB
Battery
Type
4400 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W 		Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.4 μm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Front
10 MP (HDR) 10 MP (HDR)
See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Summary


The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have the arduous task of being the most high-profile rival to the foldable iPhone

From the looks of it, we will be getting major improvements in important key areas like camera, display, performance, and battery, the holy quadfecta of upgrades that could make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 the best Samsung foldable so far. Surely, some of these could be wishful rumors, but where there's smoke, there's fire.

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Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still one of the more competent foldables you can buy in the US, with the best software and hardware around. It's the all-around recommended option for anyone who wants to own a foldable phone, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will certainly improve on that. 
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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
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