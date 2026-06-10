Apple itself is finally tearing down an annoying wall between iPhone and Android

So why open the gates now?

If you switch between iPhone and Android

Right now Android users can only view a shared album in a browser and cannot easily add their own pictures back. Apple has not said whether that changes to full contribute-and-sync this fall, so I would hold off on calling this real parity with Google until we see it work.Here is where I will let myself speculate. As we all know by now, the new Siri AI is heavily powered by a custom Gemini model from Google.So when Apple suddenly plays nicer with Android in the same season it leans on Google for AI, the timing makes me curious. I have no evidence the two are linked, but it is hard not to wonder if a warming Apple-Google relationship is part of why the walls are coming down.For anyone with one foot in each ecosystem, this is the WWDC26 change worth caring about. If you have been the person texting Google Photos links to half your family for years, Apple is finally meeting you partway. It is late, and it may not be as seamless as Google's version, but it is a real step toward photos just working no matter what phone is in your hand.