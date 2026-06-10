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Apple itself is finally tearing down an annoying wall between iPhone and Android

The fix is years late, but I will take it.

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Johanna Romero
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A person holding an iPhone in landscape, taking a photo of a potted plant and a clock on a wooden table.
Sharing the photos you capture across iPhone and Android is about to get easier. | Image by PhoneArena
For years, sharing a photo album between an iPhone and an Android phone has been a small nightmare, the kind of thing that makes you reach for a group chat instead. At WWDC26, Apple finally did something about it. iCloud Shared Albums are getting cross-platform photo sharing with full-resolution support this fall, and as someone who lives on both sides of the iPhone and Pixel divide, I am genuinely glad to see it.

What Apple actually announced


Buried in the long list of iOS 27 and macOS 27 features was one line that mattered more to me than half the Siri AI demos, a detail we flagged in our WWDC26 roundup: iCloud Shared Albums will support cross-platform sharing at full resolution this fall.

In plain terms, the albums you create on your iPhone should finally be shareable with people who are not on an iPhone, at original quality instead of some squished-down preview. Apple did not name every platform, but cross-platform from iCloud points squarely at Android and Windows.

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Why this is such a big deal to me


My family is a mix of iPhone and Android, and every single family event ends the same way. Someone tries to start a shared album, half the group cannot get in, and we all give up and dump everything into WhatsApp instead.

It works, but it means a third-party app has to sit in the middle every time just to do something our phones should handle on their own. Taking that friction away is the kind of quiet quality-of-life change I will actually feel at the next birthday party.

How do you share photos across iPhone and Android today?
7 Votes


Google Photos has done this for a decade


Credit where it is due, this is Apple catching up, not breaking new ground. Google Photos has let people on Android, iOS, and the web all view and add pictures to shared albums in original quality since 2015, with no app gymnastics or Apple ID required.

I am not the only one reading this as Apple bending. One post on X summed up the mood, calling full-resolution sharing on Android and Windows Apple quietly admitting the walled garden has limits. That tracks with my own experience, since the current iCloud setup is exactly why my family gave up on it.

post on X from The Ant Philosophy saying iCloud Shared Albums supporting full-resolution photos on Android and Windows is Apple quietly admitting the walled garden has limits.
A user on X frames Apple's cross-platform move as the walled garden showing its limits. | Image by Ant_Philosophy via X


Right now Android users can only view a shared album in a browser and cannot easily add their own pictures back. Apple has not said whether that changes to full contribute-and-sync this fall, so I would hold off on calling this real parity with Google until we see it work.

So why open the gates now?


Here is where I will let myself speculate. As we all know by now, the new Siri AI is heavily powered by a custom Gemini model from Google.

So when Apple suddenly plays nicer with Android in the same season it leans on Google for AI, the timing makes me curious. I have no evidence the two are linked, but it is hard not to wonder if a warming Apple-Google relationship is part of why the walls are coming down.

If you switch between iPhone and Android


For anyone with one foot in each ecosystem, this is the WWDC26 change worth caring about. If you have been the person texting Google Photos links to half your family for years, Apple is finally meeting you partway. It is late, and it may not be as seamless as Google's version, but it is a real step toward photos just working no matter what phone is in your hand.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero is a Senior News Writer at PhoneArena, covering mobile technology news across Android, iOS, wearables, and the Google ecosystem she knows best. Drawing on 15 years in IT and tech support from 2007 to 2022, she brings a user-friendly eye for the practical features and lesser-known tricks readers care about. Google named her an official #TeamPixel member in 2022, and she also reviews the latest devices on her YouTube channel, JoJo the Techie.
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