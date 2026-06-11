Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

T-Mobile is preparing a big price hike at the worst possible time

Your monthly plan is not getting more expensive, but if you're thinking of traveling abroad this summer, beware of T-Mo's June 25 change.

0
Adrian Diaconescu
By
T-Mobile Wireless service
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile logo
T-Mobile is looking to make yet another super-unpopular change to its rates. | Image by PhoneArena
Did you book your flight tickets and hotel room for your upcoming international summer vacation and perhaps even started packing your bags even though your trip is still two or three weeks away?

There's only one more thing to do (at least if you're on T-Mobile), but it might well prove to be more important than getting the best possible travel insurance at the lowest price. I'm talking about remembering to add an International Pass to your wireless plan for the duration of your holiday abroad, which is set to become even more crucial for your financial well-being on June 25 than ever before.

International calls will be twice as expensive soon


We've all seen Magenta make some... questionable changes to many of its monthly rates, taxes, and fees over the last couple of years or so, catching flak from a lot of longtime subscribers with various eye-popping hikes I'd rather not dwell on for too long, but even by these standards, a 100 percent increase feels completely shameless, unjustified, and possibly unprecedented.


And yet here we are, counting the days until June 25 (that's exactly two weeks away, mind you), when T-Mo apparently plans to double the $0.25 a minute currently charged for voice calls initiated from outside the US. 

That's right, you will soon pay $0.50 per minute if you travel to, say, the UK (or any other warmer place around the world you can think of) and want to hear the voice of a loved one from back home. That's a whole buck for every two minutes of conversation, $15 for half an hour, and $30 for an hour, which can add up to an obscene amount of money for a one-week or two-week vacation if you're not careful.

How can you dodge this charge?


That's pretty easy, but it's also not super-cheap. To get "free" calls on your trip, you need an International Pass, which starts at $10 a day (for now, at least) with 2GB of high-speed data also included. A 10 Day Pass, meanwhile, will set you back a grand total of $35 with 5 gigs of high-speed data (for the entire 10-day window), with a 30 Day Pass costing $50 and giving you access to T-Mobile's blazing fast network for up to 15GB in addition to granting you unlimited calling (and, of course, texting).

Recommended For You
What do you do when you travel abroad?
5 Votes

Texting, in case you're wondering, is actually the easiest and cheapest way to avoid the "Un-carrier's" international calling charges, at least on the Experience Beyond and Experience More plans. Those two options include unlimited texts in "215+ countries and destinations, as well as high-speed data allotments of 15 and 5 GB, respectively, in their standard monthly prices.

At $100 a month (plus taxes and fees) for a single line of service, however, you might expect the Experience Beyond plan to come with at least a few minutes of "free" international calls, which is unfortunately not the case.

How does T-Mobile compare to the competition in this department?


In short, not great. That's because AT&T's Elite 2.0 and Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plans both come with unlimited talk for international travelers in addition to unlimited international data and text.


For customers on cheaper plans, both carriers offer international passes starting at $10 or $12 a day, while the pay-per-minute rates for international calls vary from country to country and are generally higher (or, in some cases, a lot higher) than 50 cents.

That would seem to suggest T-Mo's June 25 change is at least partially justified, but it remains hard to explain (and understand) why Magenta isn't looking to add free international calling at least to its top-of-the-line Experience Beyond plan.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
First-of-a-kind Lenovo tablet with removable battery and rugged design is now available in the US
First-of-a-kind Lenovo tablet with removable battery and rugged design is now available in the US
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
Verizon down in parts of the U.S. (UPDATE-2)
Verizon down in parts of the U.S. (UPDATE-2)
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered