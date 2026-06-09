

S27 Pro surfaced battery details

We are still months away from the release window of the Galaxy S27 series, but leaks regarding the features and hardware changes of its models have already started to surface online. The latest one is regarding the battery capacity of the Galaxy S27 Pro.



Recommended For You However, one area in which I don't think the phone does justice to its flagship tag is the battery department. It comes with just a 5000 mAh battery, which is way less compared to other Chinese smartphones at the same price. Fortunately, it appears that Samsung is finally giving importance to the battery capacity of its smartphones, as the latest leak suggests that the S27 Pro is going to come with a massive battery.We are still months away from the release window of the Galaxy S27 series, but leaks regarding the features and hardware changes of its models have already started to surface online. The latest one is regarding the battery capacity of the Galaxy S27 Pro.

Galaxy S26 Ultra . It's even bigger than the 4300 mAh and 4900 mAh battery capacities of the , respectively.

More details about the Galaxy S27 Pro



You can consider the Galaxy S27 Pro the smaller version of the Ultra variant, without an S Pen. The unavailability of the S Pen is probably what would allow the tech giant to offer a bigger battery in this phone.



According to a tipster named Kro , the Pro model of the upcoming Galaxy lineup is going to feature a 5000 mAh cell. This is the same number that you get in the. It's even bigger than the 4300 mAh and 4900 mAh battery capacities of the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus , respectively.You can consider the Galaxy S27 Pro the smaller version of the Ultra variant, without an S Pen. The unavailability of the S Pen is probably what would allow the tech giant to offer a bigger battery in this phone.

S26 Ultra , but slightly bigger than the 6.3-inch screen size of the vanilla S26 .



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy That said, the device is expected to have a 6.47-inch screen size . If true, it will be significantly smaller than the 6.9-inch screen that you get in the, but slightly bigger than the 6.3-inch screen size of the vanilla





It has been previously reported that the Pro model could come with an ALoP telephoto system , which has three major benefits. First, it allows the sensor to capture more light, which eventually results in you getting brighter images. Secondly, it helps in taking high-quality zoom shots.

Lastly, and probably the most crucial benefit of this system, is that it aligns the camera lenses horizontally inside the device instead of vertically. This placement allows the device to save important space, which Samsung could use to insert bigger sensors and lenses inside the phone without compromising on the size. So, there's a possibility that the S27 Pro could be very thin compared to other Samsung phones.





What's the biggest reason you'd choose the Galaxy S27 Pro instead of S27 Ultra? Its compact size. A massive battery in a compact body. Great cameras. Ultra-level features at a low price. I'm not excited about the S27 Pro. Vote 14 Votes

The S27 Ultra is getting a battery upgrade as well

It isn't that only the S27 Pro could arrive with a big battery; a similar report has appeared S27 Ultra is reportedly going to feature a battery capacity close to 6000 mAh.



It isn't that only the S27 Pro could arrive with a big battery; a similar report has appeared for the Ultra model as well . Theis reportedly going to feature a battery capacity close to 6000 mAh.



Samsung seems to be finally taking battery capacity seriously

Unlike Chinese smartphone brands, both Apple and Samsung have taken a very conservative approach in the battery department of their smartphones.



The South Korean giant has never crossed 5000 mAh. In fact, almost all the Ultra models that have been released in the last few years come with exactly 5000 mAh of battery. So, it would definitely be great news if the tech giant actually crosses the mark next year.Unlike Chinese smartphone brands, both Apple and Samsung have taken a very conservative approach in the battery department of their smartphones. The main reason why neither of these companies is delivering big battery numbers in their devices is that they still use lithium-ion technology instead of silicon-carbon. It has been reported earlier that Samsung could use the silicon-carbon technology in the Galaxy S27 series , but whether it would actually happen remains to be seen.

Galaxy S27 Ultra , respectively, are definitely not big numbers if you compare them with devices like the least priority to its phone battery. All that said, the Galaxy S27 line could be unveiled sometime in Q1 of 2027. 5,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh in the Galaxy S27 Pro and, respectively, are definitely not big numbers if you compare them with devices like the OnePlus 15 that come with a 7,300 mAh cell, but it's still a welcome upgrade from a company that appears to give thepriority to its phone battery. All that said, the Galaxy S27 line could be unveiled sometime in Q1 of 2027.

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