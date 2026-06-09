Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
S27 Pro surfaced battery details suggest Samsung is finally giving importance to its devices' battery numbers.
Samsung Galaxy S26. | Image by PhoneArena
The definition of a perfect flagship is that it should excel in all the departments. The top-level Samsung phones, the Galaxy S26 Ultra for instance, check all the boxes of a perfect smartphone. It comes with an incredible camera, a fast processor, and some really cool AI features like the audio eraser.
However, one area in which I don't think the phone does justice to its flagship tag is the battery department. It comes with just a 5000 mAh battery, which is way less compared to other Chinese smartphones at the same price. Fortunately, it appears that Samsung is finally giving importance to the battery capacity of its smartphones, as the latest leak suggests that the S27 Pro is going to come with a massive battery.
S27 Pro surfaced battery details
We are still months away from the release window of the Galaxy S27 series, but leaks regarding the features and hardware changes of its models have already started to surface online. The latest one is regarding the battery capacity of the Galaxy S27 Pro.
Recommended For You
According to a tipster named Kro, the Pro model of the upcoming Galaxy lineup is going to feature a 5000 mAh cell. This is the same number that you get in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It's even bigger than the 4300 mAh and 4900 mAh battery capacities of the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus, respectively.
More details about the Galaxy S27 Pro
Camera setup of Samsung Galaxy S26. | Image by PhoneArena
You can consider the Galaxy S27 Pro the smaller version of the Ultra variant, without an S Pen. The unavailability of the S Pen is probably what would allow the tech giant to offer a bigger battery in this phone.
That said, the device is expected to have a 6.47-inch screen size. If true, it will be significantly smaller than the 6.9-inch screen that you get in the S26 Ultra, but slightly bigger than the 6.3-inch screen size of the vanilla S26.
Camera details of the phone have also recently surfaced online. According to a well-known tipster, Ice Universe, the upcoming device will come with the same ultra-wide and main camera as the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The telephoto lens, however, will be different.
It has been previously reported that the Pro model could come with an ALoP telephoto system, which has three major benefits. First, it allows the sensor to capture more light, which eventually results in you getting brighter images. Secondly, it helps in taking high-quality zoom shots.
Lastly, and probably the most crucial benefit of this system, is that it aligns the camera lenses horizontally inside the device instead of vertically. This placement allows the device to save important space, which Samsung could use to insert bigger sensors and lenses inside the phone without compromising on the size. So, there's a possibility that the S27 Pro could be very thin compared to other Samsung phones.
What's the biggest reason you'd choose the Galaxy S27 Pro instead of S27 Ultra?
The S27 Ultra is getting a battery upgrade as well
It isn't that only the S27 Pro could arrive with a big battery; a similar report has appeared for the Ultra model as well. The S27 Ultra is reportedly going to feature a battery capacity close to 6000 mAh.
The South Korean giant has never crossed 5000 mAh. In fact, almost all the Ultra models that have been released in the last few years come with exactly 5000 mAh of battery. So, it would definitely be great news if the tech giant actually crosses the mark next year.
Samsung seems to be finally taking battery capacity seriously
Unlike Chinese smartphone brands, both Apple and Samsung have taken a very conservative approach in the battery department of their smartphones. The main reason why neither of these companies is delivering big battery numbers in their devices is that they still use lithium-ion technology instead of silicon-carbon. It has been reported earlier that Samsung could use the silicon-carbon technology in the Galaxy S27 series, but whether it would actually happen remains to be seen.
5,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh in the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, respectively, are definitely not big numbers if you compare them with devices like the OnePlus 15 that come with a 7,300 mAh cell, but it's still a welcome upgrade from a company that appears to give the least priority to its phone battery. All that said, the Galaxy S27 line could be unveiled sometime in Q1 of 2027.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: