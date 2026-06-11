Pixel 10 drops by $200 and turns into a sizzling hot purchase

Pixel 10 128GB: Save $200! $200 off (25%) The Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage is an absolute steal right now. It's selling for $200 off on Amazon, which brings it below $600. This is one of the best phones money can buy, and snagging it for this price is definitely a deal you wouldn't want to miss. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon

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Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Don't let the fact that this is the entry model fool you; theis on the level of its pricier siblings, packing 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and the exact same Tensor G5 chipset that powers the rest of the lineup. This translates to fast daily performance, ensuring your phone can effortlessly handle almost anything you throw at it.It’s also an absolute camera champ, as its 48MP main camera, 10.8MP telephoto snapper, and 13MP ultrawide lens take stunning photos with vibrant colors. Of course, this shouldn’t surprise us since it’s a Pixel phone, meaning it comes with Google’s image processing software, which works wonders.For the times you just want to kick back and relax with a YouTube video, you’ll enjoy equally impressive picture quality on the 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2424 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the 4,970mAh battery on deck will have your back through the whole day without making you reach for a charger.Overall, theis a solid choice at $200 off. Tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save on one now before it’s too late!