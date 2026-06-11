Pixel 10 drops by $200 and turns into a sizzling hot purchase
It's an absolute bargain at this price cut.
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It takes stunning photos, has a gorgeous display, and offers fast performance. | Image by PhoneArena
For a few weeks now, Amazon has had a generous deal on the Pixel 10, allowing shoppers hunting for a new high-end phone to get this bad boy for less than $600. If you open your calculator app and do the math, you’ll see a sweet $200 discount, as the phone’s usual cost is around $800.
I don’t know about you, but for me, saving $200 on one of the best phones currently on the market is an opportunity I wouldn’t want to miss out on. Not to mention that the deal applies to all color options, so you can pick the one that best matches your taste.
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Don't let the fact that this is the entry model fool you; the Pixel 10 is on the level of its pricier siblings, packing 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and the exact same Tensor G5 chipset that powers the rest of the lineup. This translates to fast daily performance, ensuring your phone can effortlessly handle almost anything you throw at it.
It’s also an absolute camera champ, as its 48MP main camera, 10.8MP telephoto snapper, and 13MP ultrawide lens take stunning photos with vibrant colors. Of course, this shouldn’t surprise us since it’s a Pixel phone, meaning it comes with Google’s image processing software, which works wonders.
For the times you just want to kick back and relax with a YouTube video, you’ll enjoy equally impressive picture quality on the 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2424 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the 4,970mAh battery on deck will have your back through the whole day without making you reach for a charger.
Overall, the Pixel 10 is a solid choice at $200 off. Tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save on one now before it’s too late!
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