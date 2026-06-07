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iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease

The iPhone Ultra may come in only one color.

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Anam Hamid
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iphone ultra dummy crease
Even Apple couldn't get rid of the crease. | Image by Sonny Dickson
Apple is reportedly all set to reveal its first foldable smartphone this year, but the iPhone Ultra is touted to look different from the bendable phones we are used to. It's rumored to be a short and wide device, with an iPad-like feel in the unfolded state. Newly leaked images make it easier to picture what the actual device will look like.

Compact


iphone ultra dummy crease
Latest dummy units give us a better look at the iPhone Ultra. | Image by Sonny Dickson

While we have seen iPhone Ultra dummy units in the past, the latest mockup units posted by leaker Sonny Dickson include a screen as well. It's a small detail, but it makes the device look remarkably realistic.

On the front, the edge-to-edge outer screen features a centered circular cut-out for the front-facing camera, a first for Apple. The camera on the internal display is pushed far to the left, and the back sports a distinctive horizontal camera bar housing a dual-camera setup. 

Dickson claims the phone will only come in white

Crease



The dummy unit seems intent on embodying the real deal as best it can, right down to the faint crease running down the middle of the internal display.

Though Apple has gone to great lengths to make the crease as inconspicuous as possible, it's still going to be there, with one rumor claiming that it will be 0.15 mm deep and have a fold angle of under 2.5 degrees.

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The real deal might be better


Dummy units are usually made by accessory makers to test out their products before launch.

The company will apparently rely on a structural glass mid-frame and advances in optically clear adhesive (OCA), among other things, to achieve a creaseless look.

Thus, while the crease looks visible in these photos, it may not be that bad on the final product.

Exciting nonetheless


The iPhone Ultra is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch outer screen, a 7.8-inch inner display, Touch ID, a titanium frame, and the A20 chipset. Of course, folding a phone in half requires compromises, so it may not match the absolute top-of-the-line specs of the conventional iPhone 18 Pro.

However, just by virtue of being the first foldable iPhone, it will likely sell like hot cakes. 
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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