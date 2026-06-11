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Customers have vowed not to get Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra for six reasons
There are many that are beyond excited for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra. But not everyone is on board.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
This year's iPhone launch event will be a very special one. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
Apple might finally be entering the foldable smartphone market with this year’s iPhone Ultra, but that doesn’t mean that everyone is immediately on board. The foldable iPhone has many potential buyers, but there are also six reasons why an equally large subset of customers is choosing to ignore one of the most important phones of the year.
Now that we basically know exactly what Apple’s phone is going to look like — thanks in part to leaked foldable iPhone Ultra dummy units — we asked you why you might not buy one. The poll got a ton of responses and the most voted option was a very obvious one.
Over 30 percent of you said that you won’t be buying an iPhone Ultra simply because you were an Android user. Android users have had foldables for years, and Apple’s entry into the market — while exciting — doesn’t necessitate a switch.
Almost 25 percent of respondents, meanwhile, said that they weren’t getting an iPhone Ultra because of the price. Given that every report has placed the starting price of the phone above $2,000, this decision makes perfect sense, in my opinion.
Fascinatingly, two of the poll options have got exactly the same number of votes at the time of writing this. Exactly 14.06 percent of voters said that they just didn’t like foldable smartphones in general, while another 14.06 percent of you said that the design didn’t appeal to you.
If more people end up disliking the shorter and wider foldable design, then Apple might just end up making a radically different sequel. In addition, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is also a shorter and wider foldable flagship, might also be discontinued similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge.
If this design isn’t for you, not to worry. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will retain the form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and it will launch alongside the Fold 8 next month.
Aside from being loyal to Android, worried about the price tag, or just disliking foldables in general, some of the respondents had concerns about the iPhone Ultra itself.
Though Apple has tried its best to eliminate the display crease, a faint one still remains. For a little over 11 percent of you, that is reason enough to not splurge for the foldable iPhone just yet. At least not until it has had some revisions.
Lastly, around five percent of users said that the lack of a telephoto camera is too big of a sacrifice to justify getting an iPhone Ultra. What about you?
While I believe that the foldable iPhone Ultra is going to be an excellent phone, I’m also sticking by my advice to not get one. This year is the debut of the iPhone Ultra. It will be a first-generation product.
Apple just hasn’t had a good track record with first-generation hardware and software in recent years. If you’re going to spend upward of $2,000 on something, at least wait half a year to see what problems, if any, arise for Apple’s long-awaited foldable flagship smartphone.
Android users aren’t switching
Now that we basically know exactly what Apple’s phone is going to look like — thanks in part to leaked foldable iPhone Ultra dummy units — we asked you why you might not buy one. The poll got a ton of responses and the most voted option was a very obvious one.
Over 30 percent of you said that you won’t be buying an iPhone Ultra simply because you were an Android user. Android users have had foldables for years, and Apple’s entry into the market — while exciting — doesn’t necessitate a switch.
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The people who dislike foldables
Not everyone is a fan of foldable phones. | Image by PhoneArena
Fascinatingly, two of the poll options have got exactly the same number of votes at the time of writing this. Exactly 14.06 percent of voters said that they just didn’t like foldable smartphones in general, while another 14.06 percent of you said that the design didn’t appeal to you.
If more people end up disliking the shorter and wider foldable design, then Apple might just end up making a radically different sequel. In addition, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is also a shorter and wider foldable flagship, might also be discontinued similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge.
If this design isn’t for you, not to worry. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will retain the form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and it will launch alongside the Fold 8 next month.
Where the foldable iPhone falls short
Aside from being loyal to Android, worried about the price tag, or just disliking foldables in general, some of the respondents had concerns about the iPhone Ultra itself.
Though Apple has tried its best to eliminate the display crease, a faint one still remains. For a little over 11 percent of you, that is reason enough to not splurge for the foldable iPhone just yet. At least not until it has had some revisions.
Lastly, around five percent of users said that the lack of a telephoto camera is too big of a sacrifice to justify getting an iPhone Ultra. What about you?
Why would you not buy the iPhone Ultra?
Like I’ve said before, skip this one!
While I believe that the foldable iPhone Ultra is going to be an excellent phone, I’m also sticking by my advice to not get one. This year is the debut of the iPhone Ultra. It will be a first-generation product.
Apple just hasn’t had a good track record with first-generation hardware and software in recent years. If you’re going to spend upward of $2,000 on something, at least wait half a year to see what problems, if any, arise for Apple’s long-awaited foldable flagship smartphone.
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