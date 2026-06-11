Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 is out, here's every single Pixel bug that has been fixed
Google is working towards a bug-free Android 17 Feature Drop this fall.
Google has just seeded the fourth beta of the Android 17 QPR1 feature drop, which gives us an early preview of everything that's set to arrive to the platform this September. The latest update is currently heavy on bug fixes and doesn't include any major new features,
As mentioned, the latest beta only includes a set of bug fixes and improvements. Here's the full list of improvements:
Simple as, just open the Android Beta for Pixel website from your Pixel and enroll your device. Then, head to the Software update menu, where the option to install the new beta should be already waiting for you.
Which Pixels can try the latest beta?
Currently, all recent Pixel phones can join the party aside from the Pixel 6 series. Don't fret, Google intends to support these models with the next beta release, but the current one skips the Pixel 6 generation. Not a big issue, honestly.
|Google device
|Beta build number
|Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
|CP31.260522.006.A1
|Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 10 series
|CP31.260522.006
What's new in Android 17 QPR4 Beta 1?
As mentioned, the latest beta only includes a set of bug fixes and improvements. Here's the full list of improvements:
- An issue where the mouse pointer becomes invisible on external displays when Work profile or FLAG_SECURE applications are active. (Issue #446715557);
- A Settings app crash occurring when launching credential provider settings from a Private Space. (Issue #499908921);
- An issue where screenshot sounds were coupled with the ringer volume, preventing silent captures while maintaining call alerts. (Issue #336098340);
- An issue where video recording at 5x zoom would exhibit frame jumps and jitter during panning. (Issue #447867142);
- An issue where Back Tap gestures failed to trigger on the interactive lock screen. (Issue #476775220);
- A graphics driver regression that caused severe 3D performance drops in OpenGL ES applications on newer hardware. (Issue #476585209);
- A regression where Wireless ADB and local network-dependent apps failed to connect. (Issue #506418219);
- Home screen widgets would disappear or become unavailable in the widget picker after a device reboot. (Issue #488125748, Issue #505117543, Issue #505671079, Issue #497140330, Issue #506685943, Issue #510967059).
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Do you usually install beta software on your main phone?
How to download this beta?
Simple as, just open the Android Beta for Pixel website from your Pixel and enroll your device. Then, head to the Software update menu, where the option to install the new beta should be already waiting for you.
As usual, have in mind that beta software is buggy and usually can come with unique issues yet unaddressed by the manufacturer, so always keep a backup at a hand if possible.
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