First-of-a-kind Lenovo tablet with removable battery and rugged design is now available in the US





This is the very hard-to-rival spec sheet of the ThinkTab X11





10.95-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor;

8GB LPDDR5 memory;

128 and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage;

Android 16 ;

; microSD card slot;

Two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio technology;

10,200mAh removable battery;

13MP rear-facing camera with autofocus;

8MP front-facing camera;

Two USB Type-C ports with Power Delivery 3.0;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H durability (with protective case);

Wi-Fi 6E;

Bluetooth 5.4;

NFC;

257.09 x 168.65 x 9.93mm dimensions;

650 grams weight;

Eclipse Black color.



What exactly is so special about this new tablet?





Well, for one thing, you're looking at the first-ever Android-powered rugged tablet sold under the Think brand. That's more than just a name, signaling an industry-leading legacy in both durability and enterprise-grade security.





Simply put, this device is designed mainly with workers across logistics, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and energy fields in mind, although anyone is obviously free to purchase the Lenovo ThinkTab X11 if the user-removable battery, drop-resistant build, and two USB-C ports appeal to them.



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What do you think about enterprise-friendly rugged tablets? I wish more companies would get in on this market segment. They're interesting, but a little on the expensive side. They're interesting, but a little on the chunky side. I wish they'd be more powerful. I don't have any interest in these kinds of products. Vote 2 Votes





In addition to handling hard contact with wood or steel surfaces (at least when you keep the "Rugged Smart Case" on), the fairly bulky but not totally inelegant 11-incher promises to withstand dust, extreme heat, and "downpours" as well. In short, everything you might need out on a construction site or in other challenging work environments.





The (screwless) swappable battery, meanwhile, won't just come in handy for the obvious endurance-maximizing reason, but also because it allows the ThinkTab X11 to function in a "battery-less mode" ideal for "fixed, vehicle-mounted, or shift-based scenarios." Just be careful to keep the slate plugged in at all times in all such scenarios.

Lenovo ThinkTab X11 pricing and competition





Lenovo ThinkTab X11 $499 99 The first Android-powered rugged tablet to be sold under Lenovo's popular Think brand is now available in the US at a very reasonable price with 128GB internal storage space and 8GB RAM, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and perhaps more importantly, a user-removable 10,200mAh battery. Buy at Lenovo Lenovo ThinkTab X11 $579 99 If you don't have a problem paying $80 more, you can get twice as much local digital hoarding room, as well as the same 8GB RAM count, same processor, and same unrivaled battery. Buy at Lenovo

But again, that's not really a fair comparison, as those are significantly thinner, lighter, prettier, less durable, and less productive products. Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active line is probably the closest thing you can find to a ThinkTab family rival in the US right now, although the latest 10.1-inch Pro model in that series is already more than a year old, and it still costs over $600 in an entry-level configuration with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.





The cheapest ThinkTab X11 variant, meanwhile, packs 8 gigs of memory, as does the $579.99 model, which bumps the internal storage space of its brother up from 128 to 256GB.









What's frustrating is that it's not entirely clear which of the two configurations (if any) include a Rugged Smart Case and/or water- and dust-resistant Lenovo Tab Pen XE in their standard prices, but even without those goodies, the value equation looks unrivaled (at least on paper), especially in a landscape where so many new and old tablets are getting more and more expensive pretty much by the day.