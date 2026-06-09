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Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount

The watch is tough-as-nails and is loaded with features, making it a no-brainer choice for Samsung fans.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
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A promotional image of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
It can withstand everything that stands its way. | Image by Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 8 may be selling for just under $290 on Amazon right now, but if you’re an outdoor aficionado or just want an uber-premium, tough-as-nails smartwatch, I believe you’d appreciate the retailer’s deal on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) more.

You can currently get Samsung’s best smartwatch yet for $100 off its price, basically letting you upgrade your wrist game for less than $550. All color options are selling at this same price, so you can snag the one that best matches your style.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (15%)
If you are a Samsung fan with an active lifestyle, you can't go wrong with the premium durability and massive feature set the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) brings to the table. And right now, you can score this bad boy for $100 off its price, making it an even hotter choice. Don't miss out!
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As is the case with these deals, I don’t know how long the offer will stay available, which is why I encourage you to capitalize as soon as possible. After all, our friend here isn’t your run-of-the-mill smartwatch, as it was made to go toe-to-toe with Apple’s fancy Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the likes of the Garmin Fenix 8.

That means you’re getting a smartwatch that you can wear on every outdoor adventure, giving you peace of mind that it can survive everything that stands in its way, whether that’s sand, water, or an accidental hit on a rock while climbing your next mountain. This is due to its rugged build, as its case is made of titanium and its vibrant AMOLED touchscreen is crafted from sapphire crystal. These are two of the strongest materials on Earth.

But it’s way more than just an ultra-durable timepiece, as it runs on Wear OS and is loaded with features. In fact, it comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect to find on a premium timepiece, including sleep and stress tracking, ECG, and Samsung’s body composition analysis. You also get goodies like dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, NFC, phone call support, and smart notifications.

You can even jump into the Google Play Store and download third-party apps directly from your wrist. That being said, to enjoy the full suite of features, you’d need to rock a Galaxy phone as well.

Pairing your Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) with a non-Samsung Android phone disables exclusive health-tracking tools like ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep apnea detection. It also cuts off fancy functions like Galaxy AI smart replies, remote camera control, and alarm syncing.

On the flip side, Samsung phone or not, you’ll still enjoy up to three days of battery life, thanks to the watch’s 590mAh power cell. Sure, you could argue that this isn’t good enough for an outdoor smartwatch, but Wear OS is a power-hungry system and needs a ton of juice to keep all of the features I just mentioned running 24/7.

My point is, if not lasting over a week on a charge is the tax I’d have to pay for a Galaxy Watch built with premium materials and a ton of features at my disposal, I’d definitely pay it, especially if I were already a Samsung user. If you agree with me, don’t miss out! Act fast and get your new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for $100 off on Amazon today!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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