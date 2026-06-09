iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses

iPhone 18





Judging by previous years of Apple releases, here's when we expect to see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max officially.





When are the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max coming?





The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be announced in an Apple event in September. Usually, Apple holds its iPhone events on Tuesdays (with a couple of exceptions here and there), sometime in mid-September.





In 2026, these are the dates you may watch for an iPhone 18 Pro event:

September 8, 2026 (Tuesday)

September 15, 2026 (Tuesday)



Recommended For You

The official market release would like fall on a Friday the following week, so either September 18 or September 25. The more likely date for the event is September 8, though, judging by past iPhone releases.





Previous iPhone releases









Apple has kept a rather stable iPhone release schedule in previous years:





Usually, events happen on Tuesdays, although the iPhone 16 was announced on a Monday and the iPhone 14 on a Wednesday, but those are exceptions. The official market release is the following week's Friday, as per Apple's tradition.





What about the base iPhone 18 ?









iPhone 18 and an iPhone 18 Plus, depending on what Apple's strategy for the lineup would be) are expected in the spring of 2027. Likely, a mid-range The baseand an iPhone Air 2 (or anPlus, depending on what Apple's strategy for the lineup would be) are expected in the spring of 2027. Likely, a mid-range iPhone 18e would be announced around the same time.





This new strategy has not been announced by Apple, do keep that in mind. It's been rumored substantially, though, by reputable leakers and analysts. The exact reason for the change is not clear, but speculations indicate Apple is doing that to ensure the Pro-branded models are getting the attention first.





Expected upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max









The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are widely rumored to keep the same design on the back with the camera plateau from their predecessors. At the front, we expect a smaller Dynamic Island and potentially a new M16 OLED material with more accurate colors and improved efficiency.





iPhone 18 Pro is expected to rock a 4,250+ mAh battery cell. Siri AI with personal context awareness and the ability to take actions in apps across the iPhone may be one of the most notable upgrades. There may be a new variable aperture feature for the main camera and an eye-catching Dark Cherry color . The Pro Max model may come with a 5,000+ mAh battery, while the smallerPro is expected to rock a 4,250+ mAh battery cell. Siri AI with personal context awareness and the ability to take actions in apps across the iPhone may be one of the most notable upgrades.





The two phones may be powered by a 2nm-built A20 chip and come with Apple's own C2 modem for cellular connectivity and potentially 5G satellite abilities.





The foldable iPhone is reportedly also coming in September









foldable iPhone is also expected to debut in September with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. It is said to be a book-style foldable Apple's firstis also expected to debut in September with thePro and Pro Max. It is said to be a book-style foldable with a wide 4:3 aspect ratio than the traditional Galaxy Z Fold-like square design. The device may also be equipped with the A20 chip and a hefty 5,500+ battery cell.





foldable iPhone may be called iPhone Ultra and may feature a minimal display crease and Themay be called iPhone Ultra and may feature a minimal display crease and iOS 27 , adapted for foldables.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible