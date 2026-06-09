iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
Here are the potential dates of when we may see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max officially unveiled.
iPhone 18 Pro renders. | Image by MacRumors
Apple's just announced the new Siri AI with iOS 27, to debut with the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models in the fall of 2026. Now, new iPhone releases are usually held in September, but this year Apple may be splitting its iPhone 18 lineup launch and debut only the Pro-branded models in September, while the base iPhone 18 may come in the spring of 2027.
Judging by previous years of Apple releases, here's when we expect to see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max officially.
When are the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max coming?
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be announced in an Apple event in September. Usually, Apple holds its iPhone events on Tuesdays (with a couple of exceptions here and there), sometime in mid-September.
In 2026, these are the dates you may watch for an iPhone 18 Pro event:
- September 8, 2026 (Tuesday)
- September 15, 2026 (Tuesday)
Recommended For You
The official market release would like fall on a Friday the following week, so either September 18 or September 25. The more likely date for the event is September 8, though, judging by past iPhone releases.
Previous iPhone releases
The iPhone 17 lineup. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple has kept a rather stable iPhone release schedule in previous years:
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Apple iPhone 17 family
|September 9, 2025
|September 19, 2025
|Apple iPhone 16 family
|September 9, 2024
|September 20, 2024
|Apple iPhone 15 family
|September 12, 2023
|September 22, 2023
|Apple iPhone 14 family
|September 7, 2022
|September 16 (October 7 for iPhone 14 Plus)
|Apple iPhone 13 family
|September 14, 2021
|September 24, 2021
Usually, events happen on Tuesdays, although the iPhone 16 was announced on a Monday and the iPhone 14 on a Wednesday, but those are exceptions. The official market release is the following week's Friday, as per Apple's tradition.
What about the base iPhone 18?
Apple is reportedly changing its release strategy this time around. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, potentially together with the long-anticipated first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Ultra.
The base iPhone 18 and an iPhone Air 2 (or an iPhone 18 Plus, depending on what Apple's strategy for the lineup would be) are expected in the spring of 2027. Likely, a mid-range iPhone 18e would be announced around the same time.
This new strategy has not been announced by Apple, do keep that in mind. It's been rumored substantially, though, by reputable leakers and analysts. The exact reason for the change is not clear, but speculations indicate Apple is doing that to ensure the Pro-branded models are getting the attention first.
Expected upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Leaked iPhone 18 Pro dummy units. | Image by Sonny Dickson
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are widely rumored to keep the same design on the back with the camera plateau from their predecessors. At the front, we expect a smaller Dynamic Island and potentially a new M16 OLED material with more accurate colors and improved efficiency.
There may be a new variable aperture feature for the main camera and an eye-catching Dark Cherry color. The Pro Max model may come with a 5,000+ mAh battery, while the smaller iPhone 18 Pro is expected to rock a 4,250+ mAh battery cell. Siri AI with personal context awareness and the ability to take actions in apps across the iPhone may be one of the most notable upgrades.
The two phones may be powered by a 2nm-built A20 chip and come with Apple's own C2 modem for cellular connectivity and potentially 5G satellite abilities.
The foldable iPhone is reportedly also coming in September
Leaked foldable iPhone dummy unit. | Image by Sonny Dickson
Apple's first foldable iPhone is also expected to debut in September with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. It is said to be a book-style foldable with a wide 4:3 aspect ratio than the traditional Galaxy Z Fold-like square design. The device may also be equipped with the A20 chip and a hefty 5,500+ battery cell.
The foldable iPhone may be called iPhone Ultra and may feature a minimal display crease and iOS 27, adapted for foldables.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: