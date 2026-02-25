Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: main differences

The new powerhouse or the 8-inch pocket tablet?

Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
graphic showing the design differences between Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7
S Pen versus multi-tasking | Image by Samsung
Samsung just dropped its hot new flagship for early 2026 — the Galaxy S26 Ultra. And some of us are still out here saving up for a Galaxy Z Fold 7!

See, the Z Fold 7 was special because it snatched 200MP the main camera from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, reducing a very big "Yes, but" argument that had to do with the compromises you make when getting a foldable. 

But the Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with improved optics again, the new Privacy Display, and is the only one with an S Pen after the Z Fold 7 axed it to achieve a slimmer profile.

Two flagships, three screens, a bajillion cameras. Let's try to make sense of it!

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 differences:

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy (all regions)Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
6.9" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, up to 2,600 nitsCover: 6.5" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, up to 2,600 nits
Main: 8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, up to 2,600 nits
Gorilla Armor 2Cover: Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
Main: Soft, flexible OLED
Built-in Privacy Display modeNo Privacy Display mode
200 MP wide with updated optics200 MP wide
50 MP 5x with f/2.9 aperture10MP 3x with f/2.4 aperture
Up to 60W (Super Fast Charging 3.0)25W
Up to 25W (Super Fast Wireless Charging)15W
7.9 mm, 214 g8.9 mm folded, 215 g
Aluminum frameAluminum frame

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

The light notepad or the massive screen?

These are both pretty huge phones, ones that we used to call "phablets". Technically, the Z Fold 7 is much closer to such a description due to its... you know — semi-tablet-sized main screen.

But, when it's closed, it's about as thin as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and not any heavier, too!

You will also notice that their design language is very similar, with their main camera modules housed on a camera island now. Apparently, this is the new Samsung design language, at least for the time being.

But there's no going around this — these are very different types of phones. One 6.9-inch chocobar with an S Pen. The other unfolds to give you a square-ish 8-inch screen, which may not be amazing Netflix binging, but super-powers multi-tasking.

Still, the Z Fold 7 can easily be a chocobar phone. Last year, Samsung made great strides towards thinning its foldable out and making the external screen bigger. Unfortunately, the S Pen fell victim during the efforts. No, you can't even buy one separately and use it — the Z Fold 7 does not have a stylus digitizer under its screen.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy Z Fold 7
Thickness
7.9 mm		Thickness
8.9 mm folded
Dimensions
Around 163.6 x 78.1 mm		Dimensions
72.8 x 158.4 x 8.9 mm folded
Weight
214 grams		Weight
215 grams

Display Differences


The galaxy S26 Ultra did not come with upgrades to peak brightness — something we've learned to expect year over year. In fairness, 2,600 nits peak is still plenty bright. And it's assisted by the excellent anti-glare properties of the Gorilla Armor glass on the S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy Z Fold 7
Size
6.9"		Size
6.5" cover
8" main
Brightness
2600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)

The Z Fold 7 also hits 2,600 nits peak and has been looking pretty striking over the past few months. Unfortunately, it doesn't get the anti-glare treatment.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra does have a new feature around its display, though — Privacy Display. When enabled, it narrows side viewing angles so the screen is harder to read from the side. It kind of works like a privacy screen protector... just one that you can toggle. And actually looks better.

You also don't need to cast the shade over your entire screen — it can be set up to hide notifications, PIN input, or just specific apps like the one you use for banking.

Display Measurements:





Performance and Software

New Snapdragon, new heat management

The S26 Ultra comes with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, of course with the "for Galaxy" moniker to show that it has been slightly overclocked.

Performance-wise, Samsung says the S26 Ultra has a 19% faster CPU, a 24% stronger GPU, and a 39% improved NPU compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in the Z Fold 7. Clearly, the focus was on improving the performance of AI-related functions.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy Z Fold 7
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (for Galaxy)		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy)
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
12/256 GB
12/512 GB
16/1 TB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 or 4.1 storage		RAM, Storage
12/256 GB
12/512 GB
16/1 TB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage

There is also a redesigned vapor chamber and other small improvements to help the S26 Ultra maintain peak performance levels for longer. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 does not have a vapor cooling chamber, but does use a graphite sheet, which is still effective and helps slim the device down. Still, we expect more sustained performance from the S26 Ultra. Benchmarks below.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra3753
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 72948
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra11259
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 79365
View all


GPU Performance:


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra7801
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 75358
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra3741
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 72823
View all

Perfect improvement across the board. To be fair, the Z Fold 7 is still no slouch, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra performance is definitely that "next level".

As for the storage and memory, Samsung keeps the same simple rule: 256 GB and 512 GB models come with 12 GB RAM, while the 1 TB model comes with 16 GB RAM. It is still not exactly clear if Samsung is using the new UFS 4.1 chip, which is faster at reading by 100 MB/s, so stay tuned.

When it comes to software, the S26 Ultra launches with Android 16 and One UI 8.5, backed by Samsung’s seven-year OS and security update commitment.

But the Z Fold 7 should be getting an update, hopefully soon. It'll have all the new AI tricks, including the "Now Nudge" which will use on-device AI to ensure you don't forget about things that you've agreed upon in conversations or other on-screen content. Creepy? Naaaah.

Camera

Still 200 MP, but with new optics

The S26 Ultra’s cameras don't sound new on paper: 200 MP main camera, 50 MP ultrawide, 10 MP 3x telephoto and a 50 MP 5x telephoto.

But the 5x telephoto and main cameras now come with new lenses with wider apertures that capture more light. This should reduce blurry photos further, and improve low light performance yet again.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy Z Fold 7
Main
200 MP, f/1.4
24 mm
1/1.3" sensor size		Main
200 MP, f/1.7
24 mm
1/1.3" sensor size
Ultrawide
50 MP, f/1.9
13 mm
1/2.5" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/2.55" sensor size
5x Telephoto
50 MP, f/2.9
5X zoom (111mm)
1/2.52" sensor size		3x Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67 mm)
1/3.94" sensor size
3x Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3x zoom (67mm)
1/3.94" sensor size		---

And yes, the Z Fold's lone telephoto camera has a wider aperture, but that's because aperture size can be bigger when the lens provides less zoom. Which is the case here.

Samsung is now focusing on video, though, with 8K 30 FPS available on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. We also get 4K at 120 FPS, which will mean super-sharp slow-mo videos!

It also introduces support for APV, which stands for Advanced Professional Video. APV is a new high-quality video format designed to preserve more detail, dynamic range, and color information during recording, giving users more control during their workflow.

So the galaxy Z Fold 7 is back to the "is this a compromise?" bench. Yes, you get that big screen, but if you are more invested in photo and video, it seems the Galaxy s26 Ultra is the Samsung camera flagship.

Battery Life and Charging

Faster charging is here

We are still stuck at a 5,000 mAh barrier with the Samsung flagships. No magnets on the back, so no full Qi2 support, too (unless you add a case). 

But the new model comes with Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 3.0, which means 60W wired charging. Samsung claims this is enough to charge the S26 Ultra to 75% in roughly 30 minutes under “optimal conditions.” Tests pending.

Wireless charging also takes a major step forward to up to 25W thanks to Qi2.2. Technically, the S26 Ultra doesn't cover the full standard due to the lack of magnets, but it does adhere to the charging protocols.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 takes it easy with the charging speeds. Very easy — limited to 25 W wired. Possibly just to be on the safe side with that thin, thin body.

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy Z Fold 7
Battery size
5,000 mAh		Battery size
4,400 mAh
Charging speeds
60W wired
25W wireless charging
USB-C 3.2
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C 3.2

Specs Comparison


Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Design
Dimensions
163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm (~10 mm with camera bump) 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm (~8.6 mm with camera bump)
Weight
214.0 g 215.0 g
Display
Size
6.9-inch 8.0-inch
Type
Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/1024GB 		12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB
Battery
Type
5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 45.0W
Wireless: 15.0W 		Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 10 MP (HDR)
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary


It's a tough call, really. Both of these phones are true gems of Samsung engineering. The main question is — do you want the camera upgrades or do you want a big screen to hover multiple apps on?

Then, we have performance. While the 8-inch main display on a Galaxy Z Fold 7 is great for gaming or video editing, it's hard to imagine the Galaxy S26 Ultra won't just be better at it. Plus, it has the better cooling.

More tests to come and final opinion yet to be formed. What are you thinking so far?


Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4147 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

