Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Motorola Razr Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Main differences to expect

Here's how the Motorola Razr Fold will compare against the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Motorola Razr Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Main differences to expect
Motorola has had a very formidable presence on the clamshell foldable phone market for years now, but it didn't contend on the slightly more premium book-style foldable niche. The latter has been dominated by Samsung and a few other players. 

Well, this changes this year, as the Motorola Razr Fold is set to join the ranks of large foldables you can buy. That's largely in preparation for the arrival of the foldable iPhone, which, if history repeats itself, could potentially dominate the industry in a couple of years' time.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also coming later this year, and if it's anything like its predecessor, the venerable Galaxy Z Fold 7, we might be in for one exceptionally strong contender to the foldable iPhone

But how would it compare against the Moto Razr Fold?

Motorola Razr Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 expected differences:

Motorola Razr FoldGalaxy Z Fold 8
A stylish book-style foldable phoneAnother book-style foldable as well
Ever-so-slightly larger 8.09-inch internal displaySmaller 8.0-inch inner screen
Slightly larger 6.56-inch outer screenAlso a 6.5-inch cover display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) insideSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chips
256 GB/512 GB storage options256 GB/512 GB/1 TB storage options
Triple 50MP cameras at the back200MP main + 12 MP ultrawide + 10 MP telephoto
32MP cover camera + 20MP inner selfie cameraPossibly dual 10MP selfie cameras
Possibly a 5,000 mAh or larger batteryLikely a smaller battery


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Can Motorola easily pull off what took Samsung years to achieve?

The Motorola Razr Fold looks like something we've already seen, as it doesn't stray away from the already established design language and overall presentation of a foldable phone

It appears to be a moderately thin device that relies on the usual aluminum/glass sandwich build. All pretty modern and posh, just like most Motorola foldables out there. The exact dimensions and size are still kept secret by Motorola, but we'd probably get them in due time. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will most certainly look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which scored a pretty drastic redesign. It got way thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, scored a greatly reduced display crease, and had a zero-gap design. 

In any way, having the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with the same exterior design as the Fold 7 wouldn't be an issue at all. 

Motorola Razr FoldGalaxy Z Fold 8
Thickness
-		Thickness
~8.9 mm
Dimensions
-		Dimensions
~158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm
~158.4 x 143.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight
-		Weight
~250 g

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will either remain an IP48-rated device or would score a higher rating. Here's to hoping the latter will take place. 

Colors-wise, we don't know what colors the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will launch in, but we know that the Motorola Razr Fold will arrive in Blackened Blue and Lily White, both Pantone-certified colors.  

Display Differences


Specs-wise, the Razr Fold will feature a large 8.1-inch internal screen, which should make it one of the largest ones on a foldable phone right now. It's an OLED panel, of course, with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and with possibly high brightness. The cover display is also pretty large at 6.56 inches across, and it's also a 120 Hz one. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will most likely feature the same display measurements as its predecessor. This means an 8-inch screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, which is quickly becoming something of a standard for book foldables. 

One new feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be an even smaller crease thanks to its alleged use of dual-UTG (Ultra Thin Glass), cited to deliver a 20% reduction. 

Moto Razr FoldGalaxy Z Fold 8
Internal screen
8.1"
Internal screen
8.0"
Cover screen
6.5"		Cover screen
6.5"


Performance and Software

Benchmark race

It's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 that will power the Moto Razr Fold. Just a step below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, this still flagship chip will definitely be up for any task Motorola fans could throw at it. 

At the same time, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will rely on the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, but there's a chance the Exynos 2600 could be used instead. The latter is being built on a 2nm node, so it could potentially deliver some improvements in the overall efficiency. 

Moto Razr FoldGalaxy Z Fold 8
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5		Chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Exynos 2600
Process
3nm		Process
3nm / 2nm
RAM, Storage
256/512GB
RAM, Storage
256GB/512GB/1TB

Camera

Triple cameras for all

We are getting a triple-camera setup on the Moto Razr Fold. The phone will feature a triple camera consisting of a 50 MP main, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP telephoto with a 3X optical zoom. Decent hardware on paper, and judging from Motorola's usual camera performance, it could be more than an adequate offering for a large foldable. 

We don't really expect any major camera changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, meaning it will arrive with a 200 MP main, likely a 10 MP 3X telephoto, and a 12 MP ultrawide set of rear cameras. Good, but not excellent. 

Both devices will likely feature dual 10 MP cameras, one on the inside and one on the outside. 

Moto Razr FoldGalaxy Z Fold 8
Main
50 MP		Main
200 MP
Ultrawide
50 MP		Ultrawide
12 MP
Telephoto
50 MP
3X zoom
Telephoto
10 MP
3X zoom

Battery Life and Charging

Could be a win for Motorola

We are not certain what battery the Moto Razr Fold will come with, but it will likely be at least a 5,000 mAh one. At the same time, Samsung is usually way more conservative with its batteries, so we don't really expect a battery much larger than the 4,400 mAh one that was found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Moto Razr FoldGalaxy Z Fold 8
Battery size
~		Battery size
~4,400 mAh
Charging speeds
-
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging

Charging-wise, the Razr Fold is light on official specs. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely arrive with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. 

Specs Comparison


Motorola Razr Fold
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Motorola Razr Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Design
Display
Size
8.1-inch 8.0-inch
Type
OLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SM8845 (3 nm)
Memory
256GB
512GB 		12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB
Battery
Type
4400 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
Camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm 		200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 12 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Focal Length: 71 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.95"
Pixel size: 0.8 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Front
20 MP 10 MP (HDR)
See the full Motorola Razr Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Summary


Although it will be a welcome addition to the foldable phone market that will further intensify the competition in the wake of the foldable iPhone's arrival, the Razr Fold is a big unknown right now. 

That's because we don't know many of its specs, pricing, and release date to be able to come up with an educated answer as to whether you should wait for this one. 

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will step on the strong foundation set by the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and that's already a winning move. Samsung did a lot of right with that model, making its 2026 foldable phone release a promising one. 

Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4138 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

Related Content

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Apple iPhone Fold: Main differences to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Apple iPhone Fold: Main differences to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 8: Main differences to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 8: Main differences to expect

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless