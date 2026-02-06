Motorola Razr Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Main differences to expect

Motorola has had a very formidable presence on the clamshell foldable phone market for years now, but it didn't contend on the slightly more premium book-style foldable niche. The latter has been dominated by Samsung and a few other players.





Well, this changes this year, as the Motorola Razr Fold is set to join the ranks of large foldables you can buy. That's largely in preparation for the arrival of the foldable iPhone , which, if history repeats itself, could potentially dominate the industry in a couple of years' time.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also coming later this year, and if it's anything like its predecessor, the venerable foldable iPhone . Theis also coming later this year, and if it's anything like its predecessor, the venerable Galaxy Z Fold 7 , we might be in for one exceptionally strong contender to the





But how would it compare against the Moto Razr Fold ?





Motorola Razr Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 expected differences:





Design and Size

Can Motorola easily pull off what took Samsung years to achieve?





The Motorola Razr Fold looks like something we've already seen, as it doesn't stray away from the already established design language and overall presentation of a foldable phone .





It appears to be a moderately thin device that relies on the usual aluminum/glass sandwich build. All pretty modern and posh, just like most Motorola foldables out there. The exact dimensions and size are still kept secret by Motorola, but we'd probably get them in due time.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 will most certainly look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which scored a pretty drastic redesign. It got way thinner than the Thewill most certainly look similar to the, which scored a pretty drastic redesign. It got way thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , scored a greatly reduced display crease, and had a zero-gap design.





In any way, having the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with the same exterior design as the Fold 7 wouldn't be an issue at all.









The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will either remain an IP48-rated device or would score a higher rating. Here's to hoping the latter will take place.





Colors-wise, we don't know what colors the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will launch in, but we know that the Motorola Razr Fold will arrive in Blackened Blue and Lily White, both Pantone-certified colors.





Display Differences





Specs-wise, the Razr Fold will feature a large 8.1-inch internal screen, which should make it one of the largest ones on a foldable phone right now. It's an OLED panel, of course, with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and with possibly high brightness. The cover display is also pretty large at 6.56 inches across, and it's also a 120 Hz one.





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will most likely feature the same display measurements as its predecessor. This means an 8-inch screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, which is quickly becoming something of a standard for book foldables.





One new feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be an even smaller crease thanks to its alleged use of dual-UTG (Ultra Thin Glass), cited to deliver a 20% reduction.













Performance and Software

Benchmark race





It's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 that will power the Moto Razr Fold . Just a step below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, this still flagship chip will definitely be up for any task Motorola fans could throw at it.





At the same time, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will rely on the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, but there's a chance the Exynos 2600 could be used instead. The latter is being built on a 2nm node, so it could potentially deliver some improvements in the overall efficiency.









Camera

Triple cameras for all





We are getting a triple-camera setup on the Moto Razr Fold. The phone will feature a triple camera consisting of a 50 MP main, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP telephoto with a 3X optical zoom. Decent hardware on paper, and judging from Motorola's usual camera performance, it could be more than an adequate offering for a large foldable.





We don't really expect any major camera changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 , meaning it will arrive with a 200 MP main, likely a 10 MP 3X telephoto, and a 12 MP ultrawide set of rear cameras. Good, but not excellent.





Both devices will likely feature dual 10 MP cameras, one on the inside and one on the outside.









Battery Life and Charging

Could be a win for Motorola





We are not certain what battery the Moto Razr Fold will come with, but it will likely be at least a 5,000 mAh one. At the same time, Samsung is usually way more conservative with its batteries, so we don't really expect a battery much larger than the 4,400 mAh one that was found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 .









Charging-wise, the Razr Fold is light on official specs. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely arrive with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.



Specs Comparison

Motorola Razr Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Motorola Razr Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design Display Size 8.1-inch 8.0-inch Type OLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SM8845 (3 nm) Memory 256GB

512GB 12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB

16GB/512GB Battery Type 4400 mAh Charge speed Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 12 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Focal Length: 71 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.95"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 20 MP 10 MP (HDR) See the full Motorola Razr Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool



Summary



Although it will be a welcome addition to the foldable phone market that will further intensify the competition in the wake of the foldable iPhone 's arrival, the Razr Fold is a big unknown right now.





That's because we don't know many of its specs, pricing, and release date to be able to come up with an educated answer as to whether you should wait for this one.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will step on the strong foundation set by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , and that's already a winning move. Samsung did a lot of right with that model, making its 2026 foldable phone release a promising one.



