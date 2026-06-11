Motorola's overpriced Edge (2026) mid-ranger is now on sale with two cool freebies and more
If you're not willing to pay $599.99 for the latest US-exclusive Moto phone, perhaps some free earbuds, a watch, and a trade-in discount will make you reconsider.
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The Motorola Edge (2026) is without a doubt one of the most fashionable Android mid-rangers around. | Image by Motorola
Even though I was definitely not surprised to welcome the Motorola Edge (2026)... in the middle of 2026, there were at least a couple of things that caught me off guard about the 6.3-inch Android handset last week, especially because there weren't an awful lot of detailed leaks and rumors preceding that official announcement.
The screen size was certainly one of Motorola's biggest (pun intended) and well-kept secrets of the year, but what shocked me the most was without a doubt the excessive $599.99 price point. Right on schedule, the MediaTek Dimensity 7450-powered device has gone on sale stateside earlier today, and while its list price is obviously unchanged, I'm delighted to tell you about a couple of introductory offers that might convince you this is the best budget 5G phone for you... especially if you're willing to combine them and thus maximize your savings.
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For starters, the Edge (2026) is bundled with a complimentary smartwatch and free wireless earbuds too, which isn't exactly a surprise after Motorola's last few US product releases. But a Moto Watch and a pair of Moto Buds Loop are more valuable (and more attractive for a larger number of buyers) than the Swarovski Moto Buds Loop Edition offered alongside something like the $1,099.99 Razr+ (2026) foldable at no extra cost, for instance.
We're talking a combined retail value of $399.98 for these two gifts, and in my humble opinion, the open-ear Moto Buds Loop look a lot better in a "standard" design and Pantone Trekking Green color than with shiny Swarovski crystals all over them.
It's still not affordable... by itself, but the Motorola Edge (2026) is clearly hard to ignore with the right trade-in and with the best available freebies. | Image by Motorola
Of course, no freebies can make that $599.99 price tag feel reasonable for what's ultimately a mid-end smartphone with plenty of compromises over something like Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 or Samsung's base Galaxy S26, which is where an "extra" $200 discount with the trade-in of "most phones" comes in. Mind you, that's $200 on top of what you'd normally get for your old phone, so if you're looking to ditch, say, a 64GB iPhone 11 in good working condition, you can save a total of $237 on your shiny new Motorola Edge (2026).
That's just a random example, of course, with many other old and new Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Google, and OnePlus devices easily qualifying for discounts of over $200... in addition to your gratis Moto Watch and Moto Buds Loop. Now that's how you quickly and vastly improve the mainstream appeal of a phone that otherwise seemed destined for instant box-office failure!
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