Build your custom plan with Tello!

Google Pixel 10a vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Battle for the affordable flagship crown

Which one of these two will win the affordable flagship crown? Let's find out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Galaxy S Series Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10a vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Battle for the affordable flagship crown
The Pixel 10a is now official! Google has decided to unveil its A-series affordable phone early, probably in order to compete with the iPhone 17e, which is just around the corner. Meanwhile, Samsung has its own version of the affordable flagship—the Galaxy S25 FE.

The Fan Edition launched last year, and it's still the latest FE phone from the Korean company. Pricewise, the Pixel 10a clocks at $499, which is good news! The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, retails for $649, which is $150 more.

For that amount of extra cash, you're getting an additional telephoto camera and a larger screen compared to the Pixel. The latter is just a minor upgrade from the last generation, featuring the same processor, a dual camera on its back, and the same 6.3-inch OLED.

Grab the Pixel 10a at Amazon

The new budget mid-range option from Google is here! Right now, you can get the device at its full retail price at Amazon. Trade-ins are accepted at the e-commerce giant and help you unlock a discount.
Buy at Amazon



Pixel 10a vs Galaxy S25 FE differences:

Pixel 10aGalaxy S25 FE
More compact, also lighterA bigger phone, also a couple of grams heavier
6.3-inch display, punch hole camera, 120Hz refresh rate6.7-inch screen, 120Hz refresh rate
Google Tensor G4 processor, slower in raw performanceExynos 2400 processor (4nm)
Dual camera system - 48 MP main + 13 MP ultrawideTriple camera - 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto
5,100 mAh battery, new 45W wired charging4,900 mAh battery, similar charging speeds
8GB/128GB base configurationSame base configuration, there's a 512GB model available


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

More of the same

The Google Pixel 10a design is not groundbreaking, to say the least. The new phone looks almost identical to the Pixel 9a, with just additional colors in terms of design differences. We have the same oval camera cutout on the back, flush with the body, and the same overall shape as the previous generation.

The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, also follows the same design language as its predecessor, which makes it different from the Pixel 10a. It's a slim and sleek phone with three separate camera cutouts on its back, small bezels around the screen, and a flagship feel.

Pixel 10aGalaxy S25 FE
Thickness
9.0 mm
Thickness
7.4 mm
Dimensions
153.3 x 73.0 mm		Dimensions
161.3 x 76.6 mm
Weight
183 grams		Weight
190 grams


The Pixel 10a is very similar to its predecessor in terms of dimensions and weight, it's just a fraction of a millimeter here and there. It's a thicker device, compared to the Galaxy S25 FE, but thanks to its smaller footprint and the smaller screen, it's also a couple of grams lighter.

The Galaxy S25 FE weighs 190 grams, but it's a very thin 7.4 mm phone. It features a larger display and given the footprint, Samsung did a really good job at keeping the weight under 200 grams. 

Even more impressive when we factor in the glass back and aluminum frame of the S25 FE. The Pixel 10a features a plastic back and still weighs almost the same, despite the smaller screen.

The Pixel 10a arrives featuring new colors. Following Google's latest Nest cam and thermostat paint jobs, these are Berry (bright red) and Fog (light gray color with a greenish tint) in addition to the usual Obsidian and Lavender. The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, is available in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White.

Display Differences


The main difference here can be found in sheer size. The Galaxy S25 FE comes equipped with a big 6.7-inch panel, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, good brightness and vivid colors. The Pixel 10a carries over the same panel from its predecessor - a 6.3 inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixel 10aGalaxy S25 FE
Size
6.3"
Size
6.7"
Brightness
2000 nits (HDR)
3000 nits (peak)		Brightness
1,900 nits (peak)
Refresh rate
120Hz		Refresh rate
120Hz


We already measured the Galaxy S25 FE screen, and it managed quite well in our test with 1700 nits of brightness at 20% APL, 2 nits of minimum brightness, and decent color accuracy. The Pixel 10a is listed at a whopping 3,000 nits peak brightness, so it appears to have an advantage in that regard. We need to do some tests, so stay tuned for those once the Pixel 10a arrives in our lab.

In terms of biometrics, both phones rely mainly on under-display fingerprint scanners, both are optical and doing what they're intended to do. There's facial recognition as well, but it relies on the selfie camera, no fancy radar tech or ToF magic.

Performance and Software

Exynos wins this one

This battle already happened, featuring slightly different heroes. The Tensor G4, which makes another appearance inside the Pixel 10a after powering the last generation Pixel 9a, was already pitted against the Exynos 2400 (in our Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S25 FE comparison), and the results are decisive. 

The Tensor G4 scored 1700/4400 points in the Geekbench single- and multicore tests, while the Galaxy S25 FE managed around 2200/7100 in the same benchmarks. We will rerun the tests featuring the new Pixel 10a, but we don't expect vastly different results. So the S25 FE looks like a clear winner, when it comes to raw performance.

Pixel 10aGalaxy S25 FE
Chip
Google Tensor G4		Chip
Exynos 2400
Process
4nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 3.1 storage		RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB
8/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage

The RAM and storage situation is almost identical - both models start at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard memory - a rather modest configuration for the year 2026. The Galaxy S25 FE is available in some regions with more onboard memory—512GB.  The software support is also identical—seven years—but the Pixel 10a has an advantage, being a newer device.

Camera

3 versus 2

The Galaxy S25 FE features a triple camera system—which is rare for affordable flagships and other phones in this price range. Granted, it's not a camera phone, not by any stretch of the imagination, but having a dedicated telephoto camera helps a lot and gives the phone some flexibility.

The Pixel 10a features the same 48MP main camera as its predecessor, coupled with the same 13MP ultrawide. No telephoto on board.

Pixel 10aGalaxy S25 FE
Main
48 MP, f/1.7
25mm (wide)
1/2.0" sensor size		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24mm (wide)
1/1.57" sensor size
Ultrawide
13 MP, f/2.2
120˚ (ultrawide)
1/3.1" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13mm, 123˚ (ultrawide)
1/3.0" sensor size
Telephoto
-		Telephoto
8 MP, f/2.4,
75mm (telephoto), 3x optical zoom
1/4.4" sensor size

We need to measure the camera on the Pixel 10a in our lab, whether it is identical to the last gen or not, but if we look at the Pixel 9a results, we find it scored 134 points in our test. The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, managed a respectable 143 (out of 158), so we expect this gap to remain rather big.

Stay tuned for side-by-side samples soon.

Battery Life and Charging

No silicon-carbon

Samsung and Google have some homework to do, as the battery revolution is happening around them while they wait. Modern Chinese phones now ship with huge 7,500-8,000 mAh batteries, even midrange and affordable models, and 5,000 mAh on a flagship doesn't cut it anymore.

The Galaxy S25 FE ships with a 4,900 mAh cell inside, and it ranked #79 for phones tested in the past 2 years with a composite score of 6h 59m. Quite a mediocre result. The Pixel 10a has a slightly larger 5,100 mAh battery, the same as the one found on the Pixel 9a. For reference, the Pixel 9a ranked #27 in the same test with a score of 8h 11m. 

We'll test the Pixel 10a when it arrives, but we expect the scales to tip in Pixel 10a's favor when it comes to battery life.

Pixel 10aGalaxy S25 FE
Battery size
5,100 mAh		Battery size
4,900 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
10W wireless charging
USB-C 3.0
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless
USB-C 3.0

The Galaxy S25 FE supports 45W of wired charging, and it's able to fill its battery in roughly one hour. The wireless charging support caps at 15W, which is still faster than the 10W the Pixel 10a has in store. 

Speaking of which, the Pixel 10a now supports up to 45W of wired charging power, the same as the S25 FE, and Google says it will be able to charge its battery up to 50% in about 30 minutes. We're going to test that claim soon, so stay tuned.

Recommended For You

Specs Comparison


Google Pixel 10a
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Google Pixel 10a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Design
Dimensions
154.9 x 73.7 x 10.2 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm (~8.9 mm with camera bump)
Weight
184.0 g 190.0 g
Display
Size
6.3-inch 6.7-inch
Type
P-OLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Google Tensor G4 (4 nm) Exynos 2400 S5E9945 (4 nm)
Memory
8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)
8GB/256GB 		8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
OS
Android (16), up to 7 OS updates Android (16), up to 7 OS updates
Battery
Type
5100 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 30.0W
Wireless: 10.0W 		Wired: 45.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 25 mm
Sensor size: 1/2"
Pixel size: 0.8 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Second camera
13 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/3.1"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Third camera
8 MP (Telephoto)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Front
13 MP 12 MP
See the full Google Pixel 10a vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary


There are a few key areas that can sway people when they're considering which one of these two phones to buy. First and most obvious is the screen size—if you want a big-screen phone, the Galaxy S25 FE is the better option.

Second, the camera system is more versatile on the S25 FE with the extra telephoto snapper, and the overall quality is rather impressive. When it comes to hardware and software, there are differences and both phones win some and lose some.

So, if you want one extra camera, a larger screen, and a faster processor, you'll need to pay $150 more—the Galaxy S25 FE starts at $649, while the Pixel 10a costs $499. We'll update this comparison with tests and a final verdict once the Pixel 10a arrives in our lab.

Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4167 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
T-Mobile is stocking stores with a useful Tuesdays gift that you might reject
T-Mobile is stocking stores with a useful Tuesdays gift that you might reject
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Related Content
Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9: The new "a" series might be the better pick
Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9: The new "a" series might be the better pick
Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a: Main differences
Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a: Main differences
Google Pixel 10a vs Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A57: Expected differences
Google Pixel 10a vs Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A57: Expected differences
iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: The affordable choice
iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: The affordable choice
Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 10: Main differences
Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 10: Main differences
Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Main differences
Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Main differences
Latest News
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon