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Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a: Main differences

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Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a: Main differences
Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a | Image by PhoneArena

There's a new Pixel in town, and it's none other than the Pixel 10a. This new and most affordable Pixel phone isn't a terribly unique phone. In fact, it's pretty much a carbon copy of the Pixel 9a, except for a few key differences that I love seeing. 

The faster charger and the brighter screen, for example, are both two key features that kind of offset the lackluster hardware changes to the camera package or the chipset on board, at least for me. 

What does this mean for the older Pixel 8a? Has the time come to finally upgrade to the newer Pixel that's coming, or does that peculiar Google release mean that you could hold onto that Pixel 8a for a couple of years more?

Google Pixel 9a
6.3-inch
Dual camera
5100 mAh
8GB
$385 at eBay
Google Pixel 8a
6.1-inch
Dual camera
4492 mAh
8GB
$285 at eBay

Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a differences:

Pixel 10aPixel 8a
A bit larger, but uses the same flat design language as the Pixel 9/10Also compact, but with a rear-curved design language
Flush camera bumpProtruding 3D Camera Visor bump
Google's older Tensor G4 chipThe previous-gen Google Tensor G3 chip
Slightly larger 6.3-inch 60/120Hz OLED screenMore compact 6.1-inch 60/120Hz OLED panel
Brighter display (3,000 nits of peak brightness)Lower peak brightness (2,000 nits)
48 MP F1.7 main camera with a 1/2" sensor 64 MP F1.9 main camera with a 1/1.73" sensor
Larger 5,100mAh batteryA smaller 4,492mAh battery
Satellite SOSNo Satellite SOS
45 W wired charging, 10 W wireless charging18W wired, 7.5W wireless charging
IP68 water/dust resistanceIP67 water/dust resistance
Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender colorsCame in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe colors



Design and Size

Two years' worth of differences

The Pixel 10a follows the exact same design language as the Pixel 9a, with flat aluminum sides, a plastic back, and rounded corners. Google has upgraded the glass up front from Gorilla Glass 3 to Gorilla Glass 7i, which should boost the durability of the phone. 

The Pixel 8a is different. Not only is it more compact, but it also has some slight curves that evoke memories of a bygone design era. This makes the phone a bit more ergonomic to hold and use, which is a nice addition. 
 
Pixel 10aPixel 8a
Thickness
9.0 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
Dimensions
153.9 x 73 mm		Dimensions
152.1 x 72.2 mm
Weight
183 g
Weight
188 g

One major difference between the Pixel 10a and the Pixel 8a is the water and dust resistance. The Pixel 10a is an IP68-rated device, while the Pixel 8a is just IP67-compliant. One thing is certain: the newer phone is slightly more durable against the elements. 

Another big difference between the Pixel 10a and the Pixel 9a is the colors, with the new phone coming in Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender colors. At the same time, the Pixel 8a came in Aloe (green), Bay (blue), Porcelain (white), and Obsidian (black) colors.

All Google Pixel 10a colors | Image by Google - Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a: Main differences
All Google Pixel 10a colors | Image by Google

Display Differences


The Pixel 10a comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a very high peak brightness of nearly 3,000 nits.  As mentioned, it also comes with Gorilla Glass 7i. 

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a came with a slightly smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display that's only capable of hitting around 2,000 nits. Otherwise, it's also HDR-compliant and has Gorilla Glass 3 on top. 

So, essentially, no that many differences between the two screens. 
 
Pixel 10aPixel 8a
Size
6.3"
Size
6.1"
Brightness
3,000 nits (peak)		Brightness
2,000 nits (peak)

Both use optical fingerprint scanners embedded in the screen, and these are a tad slower than the superior ultrasonic ones on pricier phones. 

New here is the fact that Google has found a way to make sure the face unlock on its newer devices can be considered as secure as hardware-based facial unlock. Therefore, you can use the newer Pixels' facial unlock to authenticate banking and sensitive apps. The older Pixel 8a doesn't support this feature. 

Performance and Software

Tensor-o-rama

The Pixel 10a arrives with the older generation of Google's own Tensor chip, the Tensor G4. Built on a 4 nm node, this one is just a tad slower than the newer Tensor G5 that ticks inside the Pixel 10 series, for example. 

Still, I doubt anyone would find a massive difference in the real-life performance between the Tensor G5 and the G4-equipped Pixels.

The Pixel 8a relies on an even older Tensor chip, the Tensor G3, but… we once again doubt there would be a palpable difference between that and the Tensor G4 inside the Pixel 10a

It's important to remember that Tensors usually disappoint in raw performance and synthetic benchmarks; these are tailored for machine learning and AI. 

Pixel 10aPixel 8a
Chip
Google Tensor G4		Chip
Google Tensor G3
Process
4nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
8/128 GB
8/256 GB
RAM, Storage
8/128 GB
8/256 GB

Both the Pixel 10a and Pixel 8a will come with the same 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB storage options. 

Both phones enjoy Google's seven-year software update policy. 

Camera

Some changes inbound

The Pixel 10a comes with a 48 MP main and a 13 MP ultrawide camera, along with a 13 MP selfie snapper at the front. An okay setup, albeit not very versatile, but mostly comparable to what you get on a Pixel 10, for example. 

The Pixel 8a comes with a 64 MP camera with a slightly larger sensor. However, due to Google's reliance on software optimization and image processing, hardware doesn't play such a major role, especially in the camera department. Moreover, a higher megapixel count doesn't necessarily mean a better camera, as we've seen numerous times in the past. 

Pixel 10aPixel 8a
Main
48 MP, f/1.7

Main
64 MP, f/1.9
Ultrawide
13 MP, f/2.2
Ultrawide
13 MP, f/2.2


Battery Life and Charging

Proper upgrade if we've ever seen one

The Pixel 10a arrives with a massive 5,100 mAh battery, which marks a massive upgrade over the Pixel 8a's 4,492 mAh battery. 

No two ways about it: the larger battery paired with the slightly more efficient Tensor G4 essentially means that the Pixel 10a will certainly have better battery life than its predecessor. That's mostly natural to expect with every generation, but our experience with the Pixel 9a is that it has a vastly better battery life than the Pixel 8a

Now, if only Google shipped higher-quality batteries in its phones, ones that don't need to be artificially capped after just 200 recharge cycles and don't randomly catch on fire, that'd be great. 

Charging-wise, the Pixel 10a delivers a much faster 45 W wired charging in comparison with the 18 W wired one on the Pixel 8a. The difference is big, so I'd expect a major charging speed difference. There's 10 W wireless charging on the Pixel 10a versus 7.5 W on the Pixel 9a

Specs Comparison


Google Pixel 10a
Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 8a
Design
Dimensions
154.9 x 73.7 x 10.2 152.1 x 72.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight
184.0 g 188.0 g
Display
Size
6.3-inch 6.1-inch
Type
P-OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Google Tensor G4 (4 nm) Google Tensor G3 (4 nm)
Memory
8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)
8GB/256GB 		8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)
8GB/256GB
Battery
Type
5100 mAh 4492 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 30.0W
Wireless: 10.0W 		Wired: 18.0W
Wireless: 7.5W
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 25 mm
Sensor size: 1/2"
Pixel size: 0.8 μm 		64 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 26 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.73"
Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Second camera
13 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/3.1"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		13 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Front
13 MP 13 MP
See the full Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 8a specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Also read:

Summary


The Pixel 8a is already a bit aged in terms of design, performance, battery life, and likely camera quality. So, even though the Pixel 10a won't offer much new in terms of hardware, it might still be a very decent upgrade for Pixel 8a users. 

Should they consider the Pixel 10a, though?

This question remains hanging, but so far the Pixel 10a doesn't shape itself as a groundbreaking new release. 

It definitely has much better value already, though. It will get supported for longer and has some of those quality-of-life upgrades Pixel 8a users might only dream of.  
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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
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