Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a: Main differences

Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 8a | Image by PhoneArena





Pixel 9a , except for a few key differences that I love seeing. There's a new Pixel in town, and it's none other than the Pixel 10a . This new and most affordable Pixel phone isn't a terribly unique phone. In fact, it's pretty much a carbon copy of the, except for a few key differences that I love seeing.





The faster charger and the brighter screen, for example, are both two key features that kind of offset the lackluster hardware changes to the camera package or the chipset on board, at least for me.





Pixel 8a for a couple of years more? What does this mean for the older Pixel 8a ? Has the time come to finally upgrade to the newer Pixel that's coming, or does that peculiar Google release mean that you could hold onto thatfor a couple of years more?





Google Pixel 9a 6.3-inch Dual camera 5100 mAh 8GB $385 at eBay

Google Pixel 8a 6.1-inch Dual camera 4492 mAh 8GB $285 at eBay









Design and Size

Two years' worth of differences





The Pixel 10a follows the exact same design language as the Pixel 9a , with flat aluminum sides, a plastic back, and rounded corners. Google has upgraded the glass up front from Gorilla Glass 3 to Gorilla Glass 7i, which should boost the durability of the phone.





The Pixel 8a is different. Not only is it more compact, but it also has some slight curves that evoke memories of a bygone design era. This makes the phone a bit more ergonomic to hold and use, which is a nice addition.





One major difference between the Pixel 10a and the Pixel 8a is the water and dust resistance. The Pixel 10a is an IP68-rated device, while the Pixel 8a is just IP67-compliant. One thing is certain: the newer phone is slightly more durable against the elements.





Another big difference between the Pixel 10a and the Pixel 9a is the colors, with the new phone coming in Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender colors. At the same time, the Pixel 8a came in Aloe (green), Bay (blue), Porcelain (white), and Obsidian (black) colors.









Display Differences





The Pixel 10a comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a very high peak brightness of nearly 3,000 nits. As mentioned, it also comes with Gorilla Glass 7i.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a came with a slightly smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display that's only capable of hitting around 2,000 nits. Otherwise, it's also HDR-compliant and has Gorilla Glass 3 on top.





So, essentially, no that many differences between the two screens.





Both use optical fingerprint scanners embedded in the screen, and these are a tad slower than the superior ultrasonic ones on pricier phones.





New here is the fact that Google has found a way to make sure the face unlock on its newer devices can be considered as secure as hardware-based facial unlock. Therefore, you can use the newer Pixels' facial unlock to authenticate banking and sensitive apps. The older Pixel 8a doesn't support this feature.





Performance and Software

Tensor-o-rama





The Pixel 10a arrives with the older generation of Google's own Tensor chip, the Tensor G4. Built on a 4 nm node, this one is just a tad slower than the newer Tensor G5 that ticks inside the Pixel 10 series, for example.





Still, I doubt anyone would find a massive difference in the real-life performance between the Tensor G5 and the G4-equipped Pixels.





Pixel 8a relies on an even older Tensor chip, the Pixel 10a . Therelies on an even older Tensor chip, the Tensor G3 , but… we once again doubt there would be a palpable difference between that and the Tensor G4 inside the





It's important to remember that Tensors usually disappoint in raw performance and synthetic benchmarks; these are tailored for machine learning and AI.









Both the Pixel 10a and Pixel 8a will come with the same 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB storage options.





Both phones enjoy Google's seven-year software update policy.





Camera

Some changes inbound





The Pixel 10a comes with a 48 MP main and a 13 MP ultrawide camera, along with a 13 MP selfie snapper at the front. An okay setup, albeit not very versatile, but mostly comparable to what you get on a Pixel 10 , for example.





The Pixel 8a comes with a 64 MP camera with a slightly larger sensor. However, due to Google's reliance on software optimization and image processing, hardware doesn't play such a major role, especially in the camera department. Moreover, a higher megapixel count doesn't necessarily mean a better camera, as we've seen numerous times in the past.









Battery Life and Charging

Proper upgrade if we've ever seen one





The Pixel 10a arrives with a massive 5,100 mAh battery, which marks a massive upgrade over the Pixel 8a 's 4,492 mAh battery.





No two ways about it: the larger battery paired with the slightly more efficient Tensor G4 essentially means that the Pixel 10a will certainly have better battery life than its predecessor. That's mostly natural to expect with every generation, but our experience with the Pixel 9a is that it has a vastly better battery life than the Pixel 8a .





Now, if only Google shipped higher-quality batteries in its phones, ones that don't need to be artificially capped after just 200 recharge cycles and don't randomly catch on fire, that'd be great.





Charging-wise, the Pixel 10a delivers a much faster 45 W wired charging in comparison with the 18 W wired one on the Pixel 8a . The difference is big, so I'd expect a major charging speed difference. There's 10 W wireless charging on the Pixel 10a versus 7.5 W on the Pixel 9a .





Specs Comparison





Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 8a Design Dimensions 154.9 x 73.7 x 10.2 152.1 x 72.2 x 8.9 mm Weight 184.0 g 188.0 g Display Size 6.3-inch 6.1-inch Type P-OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Google Tensor G4 (4 nm) Google Tensor G3 (4 nm) Memory 8GB (LPDDR5X) / 128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB 8GB (LPDDR5X) / 128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB Battery Type 5100 mAh 4492 mAh Charge speed Wired: 30.0W

Wireless: 10.0W Wired: 18.0W

Wireless: 7.5W Camera Main camera 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/2"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm 64 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.9

Focal length: 26 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.73"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/3.1"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Front 13 MP 13 MP See the full Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 8a specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





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Summary





The Pixel 8a is already a bit aged in terms of design, performance, battery life, and likely camera quality. So, even though the Pixel 10a won't offer much new in terms of hardware, it might still be a very decent upgrade for Pixel 8a users.





Should they consider the Pixel 10a , though?





This question remains hanging, but so far the Pixel 10a doesn't shape itself as a groundbreaking new release.



