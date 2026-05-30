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OnePlus is practically begging you to get the OnePlus 15 with this lovely discount and a freebie

This is one of the top smartphones money can buy, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the OnePlus 15.
Power, a stunning display, great cameras... it just has it all. | Image by PhoneArena

As one of the best phones on the market, the OnePlus 15 is likely on your shortlist if you’re after an uber-premium phone. Well, the time has come to act and get one, as you can currently snatch it at a sweet discount with a freebie at the official store.

While the phone isn’t selling with an instant price cut, you can slash $100 off its price by typing “EXTRA100” at checkout. In addition to that, you can get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which saves you another $80. So, not only will you upgrade your phone game with an absolute powerhouse at a lower price, but you’ll also enhance your listening experience for free. That’s definitely a deal you don’t want to miss out on.

OnePlus 15: Save $100 + freebie at OnePlus!
$799 99
$899 99
$100 off (11%)
Right now, you can slash $100 off the OnePlus 15 simply by entering the promo code "EXTRA100" at checkout. On top of that, OnePlus is throwing in a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, putting another $80 right back into your pocket. Given that the OnePlus 15 is a top-tier phone that ticks all the right boxes, it's important to act fast and save on it now while the deal lasts.
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Boasting Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and up to 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus 15 can handle anything that dares to stand in its way. It can easily run demanding games like Genshin Impact while letting you seamlessly switch between apps, including YouTube, your notes app, or your favorite browser — which I know has PhoneArena set as its default page.

Of course, that much firepower is nothing if it isn’t backed by a stunning display that delivers exceptional visuals. That’s why our friend here rocks a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 2772 x 1272 resolution and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. And when you want to capture an important moment, like a get-together with a friend who lives overseas, you can do so in breathtaking quality as well, thanks to the triple 50MP camera system on the back.

Being a high-end OnePlus phone, it also rocks a serious 7,300mAh battery that can get you through up to two days per charge. Meanwhile, the 80W fast charging on board will recharge the power cell in only 45 minutes. So, even if you need a quick top-up midday, you won’t have to wait for long to charge your phone.

The bottom line is that the OnePlus 15 is a no-brainer at $100 off. It’ll set you back just $799.99, whereas a Galaxy S26 Ultra will cost you a whopping $1,049.99, even with Samsung’s current $250 discount. And for around $800, you get a ton of value. So, don’t miss out—snatch one at a bargain price and get free earbuds now while you still can!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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