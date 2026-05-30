OnePlus is practically begging you to get the OnePlus 15 with this lovely discount and a freebie

OnePlus 15: Save $100 + freebie at OnePlus!

Right now, you can slash $100 off the OnePlus 15 simply by entering the promo code "EXTRA100" at checkout. On top of that, OnePlus is throwing in a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, putting another $80 right back into your pocket. Given that the OnePlus 15 is a top-tier phone that ticks all the right boxes, it's important to act fast and save on it now while the deal lasts.