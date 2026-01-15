Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Main differences

Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a | Image by PhoneArena





Google has just unveiled the Pixel 10a , its most recent affordable smartphone, and this one is a very peculiar release. The reason for that is the fairly slim list of improvements, which can be summed up with faster charging, more durable glass, and a brighter screen.





Pixel 10a and the Pixel 10a is, of course, automatically a much better value. It's still $499, but you will now get a year extra of software updates than the Pixel 9a , plus the faster charging and the brighter screen are decent quality-of-life upgrades. In real life, you'd really be hard-pressed to notice any major differences between theand the Pixel 9a , which share pretty much identical hardware specs, but theis, of course, automatically a much better value. It's still $499, but you will now get a year extra of software updates than the, plus the faster charging and the brighter screen are decent quality-of-life upgrades.





Should you consider upgrading from the Pixel 9a to the Pixel 10a ? Which one should you pick if you are buying a Pixel device in the coming weeks? Let's try to answer both of these questions.





Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





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Design and Size

A new coat of paint is all you get





Pixel 10a is mostly identical to the Pixel 9a in terms of exterior design, with a flat and heavily rounded style that's pretty much identical to the Pixel 9a and the rest of the Theis mostly identical to thein terms of exterior design, with a flat and heavily rounded style that's pretty much identical to theand the rest of the Pixel 10 series in most ways.





The only difference between the affordable and the mainline Pixels is the camera strip in the back. Both the Pixel 10a and 9a have that one flush with the back of the phone, which I absolutely love.





Both rely on aluminum frames, but the major difference here is the glass in the front. The Pixel 9a used Gorilla Glass 3, which is an older solution that doesn't offer exemplary scratch or drop resistance, but the Pixel 10a arrives with Gorilla Glass 7i, which should boost the durability.





Google has introduced some marginal changes between the two phones: the Pixel 10a is more compact in most dimensions and is a few grams lighter than the Pixel 9a . Not enough for you to notice, but enough for your old Pixel 9a cases to be rendered incompatible with the new device. Still, I have to applaud the slimming down of the new phone; this is what I like to see.



Durability-wise, the Pixel 10a employs the same IP68 water- and dust-resistance as the Pixel 9a .









It appears that the only new feature and reason for the existence of the Pixel 10a will be the new colorways that Google is offering. The device arrives in Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender colors, whereas the Pixel 9a was offered in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.









Display Differences





Although the displays are mostly similar, the Pixel 10a scores two important upgrades that I love to see.





First up, the peak brightness has been improved by 11% and now matches the 3,000 nits of peak brightness of the Pixel 10 series.





Another improvement is the already mentioned Gorilla Glass 7i front panel, an improvement over the Gorilla Glass 3 of the Pixel 9a . You love to see it.





The rest of the specs are similar: the same 6.3-inch OLED screen with up to 120 Hz of refresh rate, HDR support, and FHD+ resolution.









Biometrics-wise, both the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a share the same optical fingerprint sensor, but also come with face unlock that's a tad more secure than the standard picture-based one. It is actually safe enough to be used for proper biometric authentication. This means you can use it for banking apps and payments, à la Face ID.





Performance and Software

Tensor G4 is a decent mid-range chip





Both the Pixel 10a and the Pixel 9a come with the same 4 nm Tensor G4 chip, which isn't a performance monster like most other chips but aims to deliver an experience tailored towards on-device AI.





However, while Tensor definitely lacks in terms of raw performance, it's pretty capable in everyday usage, as devices powered by the Tensor G4 feel snappy and okay in real-life performance.









Memory-wise, both phones come with 8 GB of RAM, which is okay for a mid-range device, and given the RAM shortage caused by those pesky AI image generators, 8 GB could soon become the new standard.





Camera

Dual camera





The Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a share the same dual-camera setup, with a 48 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultrawide, while at the front there's a 13 MP front camera.





Not a terribly versatile setup, but okay-ish for the price segment that the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a occupy. Lately, we've been seeing even pricier devices with dual-camera setups, indicating a move away from the triple-camera standard.









Battery Life and Charging

A decent battery





The Google Pixel 10a is coming with the same 5,100 mAh battery as the Pixel 9a . Given that the two devices will share the same display and processor, it's pretty logical to expect the same battery life out of both.





A big upgrade is in the charging department: the Pixel 10a now charges at up to 45 W, up from 23 W on the Pixel 9a . There's also faster wireless charging: 10 W on the new phone versus 7.5 W on the older phone. Sadly, Pixelsnap hasn't made the cut.









Specs Comparison





Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 9a Design Dimensions 154.9 x 73.7 x 10.2 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm (~9.4 mm with camera bump) Weight 184.0 g 186.0 g Display Size 6.3-inch 6.3-inch Type P-OLED , 120Hz P-OLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Google Tensor G4 (4 nm) Google Tensor G4 (4 nm) Memory 8GB (LPDDR5X) / 128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB 8GB (LPDDR5X) / 128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB Battery Type 5100 mAh 5100 mAh Charge speed Wired: 30.0W

Wireless: 10.0W Wired: 23.0W

Wireless: 7.5W Camera Main camera 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/2"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/2"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/3.1"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/3.1"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Front 13 MP 13 MP See the full Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 9a specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







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Summary





Although the Pixel 10a is not the most exciting release Google has ever pulled off, it has scored a few important upgrades that definitely boost the value.





Pixel 10a isn't a phone intended for Pixel 9a users. It's not really intended for And let's get one thing clear: theisn't a phone intended forusers. It's not really intended for Pixel 8a or 7a users either. It's a phone that should appeal to users of the much older Pixel 6a or even earlier Pixel phones who might be looking to upgrade but maximize their value.



