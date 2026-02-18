iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: The affordable choice

Pixel 10a early to be able to compete with the upcoming iPhone 17e . The Apple iPhone 17e is poised to make a debut pretty soon and the Google Pixel 10a is already official. Apparently, Google couldn't wait to launch its affordable flagship and it's not a coincidence that the company announced theearly to be able to compete with the upcoming









These two look rather different on paper and today we're going to put them side by side. The iPhone 17e is expected to sport a smaller 6.1-inch display and only one single camera, while the Pixel 10a comes equipped with the same 6.3-inch screen and dual camera system as its predecessor.





On paper the iPhone 17e has a raw performance advantage as it's expected to sport the A19 chipset, while the Pixel 10a has the old Tensor G4 we already know from the Pixel 9a . The iPhone 17e is also expected to bring a couple of really cool upgrades, while the Pixel 10a is almost identical to its predecessor.





Let's dive deep into the comparison. Bear in mind that the iPhone 17e specs are still based on leaks and rumors and will be updated once Apple's next "e" series devices goes official.





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iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a expected differences:

*based on rumors

Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Also read:

Design and Size

More of the same





Google Pixel 10a is nearly identical to the The design of theis nearly identical to the Pixel 9a . We have the same shape and form for the body, with the same oval camera cutout on the back, flush with the back of the phone.





The iPhone 17e , on the other hand, is still under wraps, but judging from the info about the single camera and the same 6.1-inch screen, we should expect a very similar design here as well.





*based on rumors





iPhone 17e dimensions and weight, so we have to extrapolate from the previous model. We expect the iPhone 17e to be more compact and lighter than the Pixel 10a , thanks to its smaller screen and single main camera.



When it comes to building blocks, the iPhone 17e will probably have a slight advantage featuring glass front and back, while the Pixel 10a relies on plastic for its back panel.



The Pixel 10a comes featuring new colors. We have Berry (bright red), Fog (light gray color with a greenish tint), Obsidian (your usual Pixel dark gray, blackish color), and Lavender. We don't expect Apple to change its black and white color policy regarding the iPhone e-series, so expect the iPhone 17e to be available only in black and white. In terms of size and weight, there's not much info at the moment regarding thedimensions and weight, so we have to extrapolate from the previous model. We expect theto be more compact and lighter than the, thanks to its smaller screen and single main camera.When it comes to building blocks, thewill probably have a slight advantage featuring glass front and back, while therelies on plastic for its back panel.Thecomes featuring new colors. We have Berry (bright red), Fog (light gray color with a greenish tint), Obsidian (your usual Pixel dark gray, blackish color), and Lavender. We don't expect Apple to change its black and white color policy regarding the iPhone e-series, so expect theto be available only in black and white.





Display Differences





There's some good news and some bad news, at least regarding the iPhone 17e . Now that Apple has switched to a 120 Hz screen refresh rate across the iPhone 17 series, the company seems to want to differentiate the "e" series.





The iPhone 17e is expected to feature the old and slow 60 Hz display refresh rate. The good news is that we might get rid of the notch in favor of a more modern dynamic island on the front. This latest leak was corroborated by many sources, including Mark Gurman, so it's almost a certainty at this point.





The Pixel 10a features a much more modern display refresh rate, 120Hz just like its predecessor. The brightness is listed much higher as well at 3,000 nits peak, but we need to measure it in our lab to confirm or deny those claims. Judging from the past couple of Pixel generations, though, we expect good things from the Pixel 10a and those brightness numbers.





*based on rumors





In terms of biometrics, the iPhone 17e will have an intrinsic advantage, being a device equipped with Apple's Face ID tech. It's a standard for biometrics, facial recognition, and security, unmatched to this day.





The Pixel 10a has an under-display fingerprint sensor of the optical variety, and simple facial recognition using just the selfie camera, with no radar or ToF tech involved, so potential advantage for the iPhone 17e here.





Performance and Software

А19 versus Tensor G4





The hardware battle was fought last year - both the iPhone 17e and the Pixel 10a will feature the same silicon as their respective flagship brother and predecessor. In the case of the iPhone 17e it's the A19 chip found in the base iPhone 17 model, and inside the Pixel 10a it's the Tensor G4, the same chip used across the Pixel 9a .





The advantage in raw performance will go to the iPhone 17e , judging from benchmarks between the Pixel 9a and the iPhone 17 (1681 vs 3527 in Geekbench single), but we have to wait and do the tests on the Pixel 10a and the iPhone 17e .





*based on rumors





The RAM and storage situation is expected to be identical - both models will start at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard memory - a rather modest configuration for the year 2026. The software support is a tad longer on the Pixel 10a - seven years just like every other Pixel phone of late.





Camera

2 versus 1





The respective camera systems on both the iPhone 17e and the Pixel 10a are the same as the ones on their predecessors. We're talking about the same 48 MP main camera for the iPhone 17e , and the dual 48MP wide and 13MP ultrawide system for the Pixel 10a .





*based on rumors





We have to snap some samples to be able to give you an objective comparison but extrapolating from the previous generation, we expect the Pixel 10a to have a slight advantage, mainly due to the fact that it has a second camera.





Pixel 9a (featuring the same camera system as the Pixel 10a ) scored 134 points, while the Pixel 10a and the iPhone 17e will be able to capture good photos. In our camera benchmark thescored 134 points, while the iPhone 16e managed just 118, so we expect the difference to be carried over to the new models. When it comes to image quality from the main camera, we think both theand thewill be able to capture good photos.





Battery Life and Charging

The silicon-carbon revolution has been postponed





Apple and Google are still lagging behind, while in the same time the battery revolution is already happening. We have many smartphone models with 7,000-8,000 mAh batteries coming from the Far East, and some of them are midrange or affordable models as well.





The iPhone 17e will most likely feature the same battery as its predecessor, somewhere around 4,000 mAh, and the same goes for the Pixel 10a - the phone launched with the same 5,100 mAh battery as the one used on its predecessor. We need to run our usual tests to show you the actual battery life scores, so stay tuned, but the Pixel 10a might have an advantage here.





*based on rumors





There are upgrades to the charging on both phones, though. The iPhone 17e is getting MagSafe, which might mean 20-25W wireless charging. The Pixel 10a is now supporting 45W of wired charging power and Google cites 50% in 30 minutes using this kind of power. On the wireless charging front, no Qi2 and magnets for the Pixel 10a , sadly.



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Specs Comparison





Apple iPhone 17e Google Pixel 10a Apple iPhone 17e Google Pixel 10a Design Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 154.9 x 73.7 x 10.2 Weight 169.0 g 184.0 g Display Size 6.1-inch 6.3-inch Type OLED, 60Hz P-OLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Apple A19 (3 nm) Google Tensor G4 (4 nm) Memory 8GB (LPDDR5)/256GB

8GB/512GB 8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB OS iOS (26.x) Android (16), up to 7 OS updates Battery Type 4005 mAh 5100 mAh Charge speed Wired: 20.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 30.0W

Wireless: 10.0W Camera Main camera 48 MP (Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, Autofocus)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 26 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/2"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/3.1"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Front 12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR, Slow-motion videos, Autofocus) 13 MP See the full Apple iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





Summary





This is shaping up to be a very interesting comparison. On the one hand, the Pixel 10a looks very similar to its predecessor. On the other hand, the iPhone 17e is expected with some nice upgrades that can shift the paradigm and help it fight for that affordable crown.





If you already own a Pixel 9a device or an iPhone 16e , there might be little to no reason to get either of these two devices. For people who are looking to get the essential iPhone or Pixel experience for the first time, both phones can do this rather well.





The Pixel 10a is cheaper; it features a better display, one additional camera, and a bigger and brighter screen. Stay tuned for tests and benchmarks and a final verdict soon.



