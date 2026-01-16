Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 10: Main differences

Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 10a | Image by PhoneArena





Google has just unveiled the Pixel 10a , and it's official: this is one of the weirdest intergenerational upgrades in the Pixel lineup so far.





Pixel 10a is identical to the Pixel 10a scores a slightly brighter screen with Gorilla Glass 7i (versus Gorilla Glass 3 on the Pixel 9a ), slightly faster charging, and last but not least, Satellite SOS. Theis identical to the Pixel 9a in so many aspects that it's easier to list the differences rather than the similarities. Thescores a slightly brighter screen with Gorilla Glass 7i (versus Gorilla Glass 3 on the), slightly faster charging, and last but not least, Satellite SOS.





How does this compare against the most affordable in the Pixel lineup until now, the Pixel 10





Google Pixel 9a 6.3-inch Dual camera 5100 mAh 8GB $385 at eBay

Save $100 on the Pixel 10 at Amazon $100 off (13%) The Pixel 10 is the first "base" Pixel with a telephoto camera. It also comes with a Tensor G5 chip, paired with 12GB RAM, providing incredible AI features and a smooth performance. The device is now available at $100 off on Amazon in select colors. Buy at Amazon





Pixel 10a vs Pixel 10 expected differences:



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





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Design and Size

Minor changes only





Both the Pixel 10a and the Pixel 10 look unmistakably Pixel, though there are major visual differences. The starkest difference is the camera bar at the back: the Pixel 10 has a more pronounced and protruding one, whereas the Pixel 10a has a fully flush rear camera setup, which is refreshing to see after years upon years of camera islands that become more and more protruding outwards.





The Pixel 10a is, for the most part, identical to the P ixel 9a. There are just marginal differences in the dimensions: the Pixel 10a is slightly taller, wider, and thicker but lighter than the Pixel 9a . Not enough that you'd notice, but enough to render your old cases incompatible…





The Pixel 10 , on the other hand, is a bit more compact in terms of dimensions (shorter, narrower, and thinner), but it's also noticeably heavier at 204 g.

Pixel 10a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10a

Pixel 10

Both phones are IP68 water- and dust-resistant. That's the standard these days, and some devices hailing from China even arrive with IP69 and IP69K ratings, which mean they can withstand high-pressure water jets. Nice.









The Pixel 10a comes in Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender colors (rather than the Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony ones of the Pixel 9a ). At the same time, the Pixel 10 arrives in the colorful Lemongrass, Obsidian, Frost, and Indigo hues.









Display Differences





The Pixel 10a scores a few upgrades in the display department, and those are pretty significant.





First, gone is the old Gorilla Glass 3 protection up front, as the Pixel 10a comes with Gorilla Glass 7i, which is more scratch resistant. Second, the peak brightness has been amped up by 11% and now matches the Pixel 10 's 3,000 nits of peak brightness.





The essential specs are very similar: both phones have 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED displays achieving up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 10 also relies on Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is a notch better in terms of durability.









In terms of biometrics, the Pixel 10a comes with an optical fingerprint sensor, which usually functions a bit slower than an ultrasonic one. The Pixel 10 has an ultrasonic sensor, so it has a leg up in the competition.





One thing to keep in mind is that Google has successfully made its face unlock secure enough to be used for banking authentication without having a dedicated 3D biometric module. That's a welcome step over picture-based face unlocking. Both the Pixel 10a and Pixel 10 will most certainly share that.





Performance and Software

Not a big difference in raw performance





Pixel 10a arrives with the Tensor G4 chipset, the older 4 nm chipset that powered devices like the Pixel 9a , Thearrives with the Tensor G4 chipset, the older 4 nm chipset that powered devices like the Pixel 9 Pro , and Pixel 9 Pro Fold . Not a bad chipset, but a bit lacking in terms of raw power, especially when compared against Snapdragon and Apple A chipsets.





In contrast, the Pixel 10 comes with the newer 3nm Tensor G5 chip. Slightly faster and slightly more efficient. Would you notice that in real life? We honestly doubt that anyone can tell the difference between the Tensor G5 and G4 during real usage.





Remember, you don't get a Pixel for the excess raw power and gaming prowess; it's tailored for machine-learning and on-device AI processing.









The Pixel 10a comes with 8 GB of RAM and either 128 or 256 GB of onboard storage. The Pixel 10 is slightly better endowed with 12 GB of RAM, as well as the same 128 and 256 GB storage options.





Camera

Dual versus triple





With the Pixel 10a , we get the same camera as the Pixel 9a : a 48 MP main and a 13 MP ultrawide, as well as another 13 MP front camera. Not a particularly exciting or versatile setup, but it should get the job done just fine.





In contrast, the Pixel 10 is a bit more exciting in terms of its camera selection. It actually ships with a proper 5X telephoto camera, which greatly improves its versatility.





The rest of the cameras are the same, so we can generally expect extremely similar image quality between the Pixel 10a and the Pixel 10 , with the important distinction that the latter will be victorious once you start zooming in.









Battery Life and Charging

Pixel 10a supremacy?





The Pixel 10a comes with the same 5,100 mAh battery as the Pixel 9a , which should give it a very slight edge over the 4,970 mAh battery that's inside the Pixel 10 . However, the slightly better efficiency of the Tensor G5 should be enough to offset this difference.





Which phone will have the better battery life?





In our tests, the Pixel 9a proved to be more durable than the Pixel 10 , so we definitely expect the Pixel 10a to reiterate that. We'll reserve our judgment for the final review, though.









One area in which the Pixel 10a has scored some exciting upgrades is charging speeds. The new phone supports up to 45 W wired charging and 10W Qi wireless charging, a massive boost over the Pixel 9a 's much lower charging speeds. The Pixel 10 has slightly less impressive 30 W wired charging, but has faster 15 W Qi2 wireless charging, as well as Pixelsnap support. The Pixel 10a does not support Pixelsnap.



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Specs Comparison





Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 10 Design Dimensions 154.9 x 73.7 x 10.2 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm (~12.6 mm with camera bump) Weight 184.0 g 204.0 g Display Size 6.3-inch 6.3-inch Type P-OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Google Tensor G4 (4 nm) Google Tensor G5 (3 nm) Memory 8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB 12GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB

12GB/256GB Battery Type 5100 mAh 4970 mAh Charge speed Wired: 30.0W

Wireless: 10.0W Wired: 30.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/2"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/2"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/3.1"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor size: 1/3.1" Third camera 10.8 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F3.1

Focal Length: 112 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.2" Front 13 MP 10.5 MP See the full Google Pixel 10a vs Google Pixel 10 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Summary





Overall, the Pixel 10a is a weird release, no matter how you look at it. It's a small upgrade over the Pixel 9a and fixes many of the lingering shortcomings of Google's affordable Pixel lineup.





The Pixel 10 , on the other hand, has evolved into an underrated flagship phone that boasts a ton of versatility and value in a compact body, combined with the usefulness of Google's AI suite.





Which one should you get? Well, honestly, the Pixel 10a is shaping up to be great value, even more so than the Pixel 9a , especially considering the familiar $499 price tag has been kept intact.

In terms of materials, there's a clear distinction between theand the, though it doesn't have particularly major repercussions for real-life usage. While both phones use aluminum frames, theuses a plastic backplate, while therelies on a Gorilla Glass one, delivering a more premium experience.