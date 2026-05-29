Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ hardware specs leak in Geekbench listings
Motorola is gearing up to expand its Edge lineup with a new Edge 70 Pro+ model.
The Motorola Edge 70 will get a new sibling soon | Image by PhoneArena
Motorola is gearing up to expand its Edge lineup with a new Edge 70 Pro+ model. The new device is expected to be officially unveiled on June 4th, but the company has been publishing teasers left and right in the past couple of weeks.
There are two separate scores for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ appearing on Geekbench's database. The first one shows a single-core performance of 1,668 points and 6,567 points in the multi-core test.
The second entry reads 1,722 and 5,623 single- and multi-core scores, respectively. These results are preliminary and probably don't show the full potential of the phone.
This model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Extreme chipset, and given the similarities in the scores, we might be looking at the same chipset for the Pro+ model.
The specs regarding the RAM and Android versions remain consistent between these different Geekbench listings.
The phone is running Android 16 in these tests and is rocking 12GB of RAM. There might be other memory configurations available, however.
Further down the specs sheet, we find a 50MP periscope telephoto lens using the Sony LYTIA 710 with 3.5x optical zoom.
This information comes from the Indian e-commerce site Flipkart. The colors of the phone are listed there as well. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to be available in PANTONE Stormy Sea, PANTONE Chicory Coffee, and PANTONE Zinfandel.
The price of the different storage variants remains a mystery. The phone is believed to be a different version of the globally available non-Plus model, just targeting specific regions, such as India, for example.
We did a deep dive reviewing the Motorola Edge 70, and it's one of the thinnest phones we've ever tested in its respective price range, so it'd be interesting to see how the Pro+ model will differ once it goes official.
And now, thanks to a Geekbench listing, we have the exact hardware specs of the new model, as reported by Android Headlines.
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Geekbench score leaks
There are two separate scores for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ appearing on Geekbench's database. The first one shows a single-core performance of 1,668 points and 6,567 points in the multi-core test.
The second entry reads 1,722 and 5,623 single- and multi-core scores, respectively. These results are preliminary and probably don't show the full potential of the phone.
For comparison, the already launched Motorola Edge 70 Pro managed to score 1739 and 6864 points in the same tests.
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ RAM and Software
The specs regarding the RAM and Android versions remain consistent between these different Geekbench listings.
The phone is running Android 16 in these tests and is rocking 12GB of RAM. There might be other memory configurations available, however.
The previous generation offered up to 16GB RAM with the 512GB storage option, so we might see the same treatment here, as well.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ camera specs and colors
Flipkart teased the three color options for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ | Image by Flipkart
Further down the specs sheet, we find a 50MP periscope telephoto lens using the Sony LYTIA 710 with 3.5x optical zoom.
This information comes from the Indian e-commerce site Flipkart. The colors of the phone are listed there as well. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to be available in PANTONE Stormy Sea, PANTONE Chicory Coffee, and PANTONE Zinfandel.
Expected price and availability
The price of the different storage variants remains a mystery. The phone is believed to be a different version of the globally available non-Plus model, just targeting specific regions, such as India, for example.
We did a deep dive reviewing the Motorola Edge 70, and it's one of the thinnest phones we've ever tested in its respective price range, so it'd be interesting to see how the Pro+ model will differ once it goes official.
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