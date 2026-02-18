Google Pixel 10a is official: Tensor G4, brighter Actua display, and a new bumpless design
Everything you need to know about the new Google Pixel 10a.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10a lineup. | Image by Google
The biggest selling points for this phone are the "Pixel promise" for longevity. The Pixel 10a launches with the latest version of the Android OS, version 16, right out of the box, which is a definite bonus. Additionally, Google is promising the phone will get OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates for the next seven years. This means your phone will get the latest features and security patches until 2033, which is impressive for a phone at this price level.
The phone is also the greenest A-series phone yet, featuring a 100% recycled aluminum frame, along with the first recycled cobalt battery.
Despite all the small upgrades over the Pixel 9a, Google is keeping the starting price of the Pixel 10a the same, which is an aggressive strategy to compete with other mid-range heavy hitters.
If you have been waiting for the moment that Google would bring their best AI capabilities down to a more affordable price point, that moment is now. The Pixel 10a has officially been revealed, and while it stays true to the "A-series" promise of offering incredible value for money, it's packing some surprises that may actually make you wonder if you really need those more expensive flagship models.
The Pixel 10a is a powerhouse under the hood, sharing the same brain as the more expensive Pixel 9 series (including the Pixel 9a). Here's a quick peek at the primary hardware specs:
Specs and Battery
Image by Google
The Pixel 10a is a powerhouse under the hood, sharing the same brain as the more expensive Pixel 9 series (including the Pixel 9a). Here's a quick peek at the primary hardware specs:
- Processor: Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor
- RAM: 8 GB
- Display: 6.3-inch Actua display (120Hz refresh rate, up to 3000 nits peak brightness)
- Main camera: 48 MP Wide (f/1.7)
- Ultrawide camera: 13 MP (120-degree FOV)
- Front Camera: 13 MP Selfie (96.1-degree FOV)
- Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass 7i
- Battery: 5100 mAh (30 hours of life on a single charge for normal use. 120 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode.)
- Charging: Up to 30W wired charging support
Recommended For You
Software and Support
Image by Google
The biggest selling points for this phone are the "Pixel promise" for longevity. The Pixel 10a launches with the latest version of the Android OS, version 16, right out of the box, which is a definite bonus. Additionally, Google is promising the phone will get OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates for the next seven years. This means your phone will get the latest features and security patches until 2033, which is impressive for a phone at this price level.
The phone also comes with the full features of Google's Gemini assistant, as it is to be expected from any Pixel device. This includes features such as Gemini Live, where you can have natural conversations, or the "Camera Coach" feature, which uses AI to help you frame photos the right way. Furthermore, for the first time on an A-series phone, the phone also comes with Satellite SOS, so you can get help in the most remote locations.
New standout features of the Pixel 10a
- "Bumpless" design: A flat back design where the camera bar integrates seamlessly into the phone, ensuring it can lie flat on surfaces.
- Satellite SOS: You can connect to SOS services even when you don’t have Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.
- Brighter display: The Actua display offers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness and 2000 nits of HDR brightness.
- More durable: The latest Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for improved scratch and drop resistance.
- AI camera tools:
- Camera Coach: Uses Gemini AI models to offer real-time camera coaching on composition and framing.
- Auto Best Take: The camera automatically selects the best take or combines expressions for group shots.
- Battery & charging:
- 120-Hour Extreme Battery Saver: Extends the previous 100-hour limit for when the phone will turn off when the battery runs out.
- Faster wireless charging: Up to 10W wireless charging.
- Connectivity:
- Bluetooth v6: Supports the latest version of the wireless protocol.
- Quick Share with AirDrop: "Quick Share" feature that supports AirDrop for sharing files between Android and supported iPhone devices.
- Android 16: Runs on the latest version of the operating system.
Storage and Colors
Google Pixel 10a in all its colors (Berry, Lavender, Fog, and Obsidian). | Images by Google
The phone also makes a small change to the "camera bar" on the back, instead opting for what Google is calling a new "bumpless" design, where the cameras are flush to the back. This makes the phone lie perfectly flat on the table or slide into your pocket with ease. The camera bar on the Pixel 9a was similar, though slightly domed, as opposed to completely flat as Google describes it.
- Storage options: 128 GB or 256 GB
- Available colors: Lavender, Berry, Fog, Obsidian
The phone is also the greenest A-series phone yet, featuring a 100% recycled aluminum frame, along with the first recycled cobalt battery.
Which Pixel 10a feature is most likely to make you upgrade?
Release date and Price
Image by Google
Despite all the small upgrades over the Pixel 9a, Google is keeping the starting price of the Pixel 10a the same, which is an aggressive strategy to compete with other mid-range heavy hitters.
What is new with the Pixel 10a when compared to the Pixel 9a
- Brighter screen: The Actua screen is now 11% brighter, increasing from 2700 nits to 3000 nits peak brightness.
- Tougher glass: The screen now uses Gorilla Glass 7i, replacing Gorilla Glass 3 previously used.
- Faster charging: Now supports 30W wired charging, up from 23W previously.
- Bumpless design: A new flush rear camera module, replacing the Pixel 9a's slightly domed camera module.
- Emergency connectivity: The first in the A-series to offer Satellite SOS. This wasn't offered in the Pixel 9a.
Availability details
- Starting price: $499
- Pre-order Date: Available from today
- Official release date: March 5
A serious challenge to the flagship
Images by Google
On paper, the Pixel 10a seems like arguably the most complete A-series phone from Google to date. By including the incredibly bright 3000-nit screen, I think they've effectively removed one of the biggest reasons to spend the extra hundreds of dollars on the flagship Pixel 10.
The new bump-less design is also a nice change (and looks a bit more modern too). My only reservation is that Google chose to keep the same Tensor G4 processor as last year, which is no slouch, but still not ideal when you consider it is now 2 years old.
If you're the kind of person who wants the absolute best of Google's AI technology, such as Gemini Live or Magic Editor, without the $800+ price tag, then this is the obvious choice. I've always appreciated the A-series for being the phone you need, though not necessarily the one you'll want if you like having all the newest bells and whistles.
If you're the kind of person who wants the absolute best of Google's AI technology, such as Gemini Live or Magic Editor, without the $800+ price tag, then this is the obvious choice. I've always appreciated the A-series for being the phone you need, though not necessarily the one you'll want if you like having all the newest bells and whistles.
That said, with the seven-year update promise and the increase in durability with Gorilla Glass 7i, I think this is no longer the compromise it used to be. We will be getting our hands on one of these very soon for a full review and getting into the camera performance in depth.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: