OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Main differences to expect

OnePlus 15 will still be a slightly downgraded and more affordable device, with some corners cut in comparison with the mainline OnePlus 15 flagship. The OnePlus 15R will be the company's next smartphone, closely following in the footsteps of the fresh OnePlus 15 . As with previous R models, we expect that thewill still be a slightly downgraded and more affordable device, with some corners cut in comparison with the mainlineflagship.





The latest OnePlus 13R , for example, was a more affordable version of the OnePlus 13 , featuring a slightly less impressive camera, a slightly older chipset, and a less premium design with a lower IP rating.





Could the same apply to the upcoming OnePlus 15R in relation to the OnePlus 15 ? Time will tell, but we should also compare the upcoming OnePlus 15R against the older OnePlus 13R .





OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R expected differences:





Design and Size

Major differences





The OnePlus 15R will most certainly employ the same design language as the OnePlus 15 , which is flatter and with more right angles than before. Gone will be the round elements of yore, substituted for squares and rectangles. In the rear, in particular, the camera island is ditching the circular shape for an elongated squircle shape. Clean and modern.





Materials will remain familiar: aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and rear panels.





The same was also true of the OnePlus 13R , which employed similar build materials and also design language. The only major difference could be the circular camera island in the rear.





Size-wise, we expect the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 13R to be mostly similar in terms of size, and if one device will inevitably be larger, that'd be the OnePlus 15R.









OnePlus 13R





Display Differences





We don't expect major differences between the OnePlus 15R and 13R in terms of display specs and key properties.





We expect that the OnePlus 15R will come with a 6.8-inch OLED display, but unlike the OnePlus 15 , this one probably won't go to 165 Hz. It will likely hit the now standard 120 Hz max refresh rate.





Additionally, the peak brightness won't go as high, either: the OnePlus 15 hit nearly 3,500 nits of brightness in our tests, but the OnePlus 15R will likely hit lower nits. That would still put it in 3,000-nit territory, so very decent nonetheless!

The OnePlus 13R also comes with a 6.8-inch OLED screen that goes up to 120 Hz and only achieves around 2400 nits of peak brightness as per our in-house display tests. Not great, but not terrible either.









Performance and Software

A serious jump in performance





We expect that the OnePlus 15R will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is reportedly some 15% slower than the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip ticking inside the OnePlus 15 . That's already a pretty decent performance, so we don't really have any issues with the OnePlus 15R not featuring the absolute top chip here.





OnePlus 13R , a 4nm chipset that's still plenty fast but will inevitably lag in synthetic benchmarks. In real life, however, you are unlikely to notice such a massive difference between the two phones, as the OnePlus 13R can still be safely considered a current-gen device. It would also mark a significant performance increase over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the, a 4nm chipset that's still plenty fast but will inevitably lag in synthetic benchmarks. In real life, however, you are unlikely to notice such a massive difference between the two phones, as thecan still be safely considered a current-gen device.









One common feature could be the memory and storage configurations. The OnePlus 15R will start with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, while the top version will come with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Same as the OnePlus 13R .





Camera

The camera count is decreasing





It appears that the OnePlus 15R will drop one camera, as OnePlus has confirmed the phone will have just two cameras in the back. These will most likely be wide and ultrawide ones, so the telephoto one is most certainly getting axed.





The OnePlus 13R comes with a proper triple camera, utilizing a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto with 2X optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide. A way more versatile camera setup, if you ask me.







Battery Life and Charging

The one area in which the OnePlus 15R will likely dominate





One thing to know about the OnePlus 15R is that it will likely inherit the same 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery as the OnePlus 15 , and therefore, its outstanding battery life. The latter is the best-performing phone in our custom battery tests.





Or the OnePlus 15R could employ an even bigger silicon-carbon battery and score even better battery life, who knows!





In contrast, the OnePlus 13R came with a 6,000 mAh battery, a single-cell lithium-ion one, so its battery life won't be up to par to the OnePlus 15R, that's mostly certain.









In terms of charging, the OnePlus 15R will likely come with 80 or 100 W wired charging (and we hope the wall adapter is available in the box), and hopefully wireless charging (likely 50 W). We don't expect Qi2 support here, as the OnePlus 15 didn't feature it either.





The OnePlus 13R comes with 100W of wired charging but skips the wireless charging.





Specs Comparison





Summary





As far as intergenerational improvements come and go, the OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be a sidegrade over the OnePlus 13R .





That's why, while we will get a larger battery and a brighter screen, the OnePlus 15R will drop one camera, most certainly the telephoto. That's a serious trade-off, but depending on how great the OnePlus 15R could be, the trade-off might be worth it.





At the same time, it doesn't seem that the OnePlus 13R is going obsolete, no. In fact, it could definitely be a cost-conscious alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 15R.





In terms of colors, it seems the OnePlus 15R will be available in at least a black and green color. Thecame in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors, which are pretty standard yet modern renditions of black and white, respectively.