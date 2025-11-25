OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Main differences to expect
0comments
The OnePlus 15R will be the company's next smartphone, closely following in the footsteps of the fresh OnePlus 15. As with previous R models, we expect that the OnePlus 15 will still be a slightly downgraded and more affordable device, with some corners cut in comparison with the mainline OnePlus 15 flagship.
The latest OnePlus 13R, for example, was a more affordable version of the OnePlus 13, featuring a slightly less impressive camera, a slightly older chipset, and a less premium design with a lower IP rating.
Could the same apply to the upcoming OnePlus 15R in relation to the OnePlus 15? Time will tell, but we should also compare the upcoming OnePlus 15R against the older OnePlus 13R.
OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R expected differences:
|OnePlus 15R
|OnePlus 13R
|Same flat aluminum design as OnePlus 15
|Pretty much the same design language, flat with no display curves
|IP69/IP69K durability
|Just IP65 water and dust resistance
|6.8-inch OLED screen, likely brighter and with the same 120 Hz refresh rate
|A 6.8-inch display, possibly slightly less bright, with 120 Hz refresh rate
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 3nm
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 4nm
|12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB versions likely
|Same RAM, memory configs
|Dual camera, main ultrawide
|Triple camera system
|~ 7,300 mAh SiC battery likely
|Just a 6,000 mAh LiPo battery
Table of Contents:
Read more:
Design and Size
Major differences
The OnePlus 15R will most certainly employ the same design language as the OnePlus 15, which is flatter and with more right angles than before. Gone will be the round elements of yore, substituted for squares and rectangles. In the rear, in particular, the camera island is ditching the circular shape for an elongated squircle shape. Clean and modern.
Materials will remain familiar: aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and rear panels.
The same was also true of the OnePlus 13R, which employed similar build materials and also design language. The only major difference could be the circular camera island in the rear.
Size-wise, we expect the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 13R to be mostly similar in terms of size, and if one device will inevitably be larger, that'd be the OnePlus 15R.
|OnePlus 15R
|OnePlus 13R
|Thickness
~8.1 mm
|Thickness
8.09 mm
|Dimensions
~161.4 x 76.7 mm
|Dimensions
161.72 x 75.77 mm
|Weight
~210 gr
|Weight
206 grams
In terms of colors, it seems the OnePlus 15R will be available in at least a black and green color. The OnePlus 13R came in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors, which are pretty standard yet modern renditions of black and white, respectively.
Display Differences
We don't expect major differences between the OnePlus 15R and 13R in terms of display specs and key properties.
We expect that the OnePlus 15R will come with a 6.8-inch OLED display, but unlike the OnePlus 15, this one probably won't go to 165 Hz. It will likely hit the now standard 120 Hz max refresh rate.
Additionally, the peak brightness won't go as high, either: the OnePlus 15 hit nearly 3,500 nits of brightness in our tests, but the OnePlus 15R will likely hit lower nits. That would still put it in 3,000-nit territory, so very decent nonetheless!
The OnePlus 13R also comes with a 6.8-inch OLED screen that goes up to 120 Hz and only achieves around 2400 nits of peak brightness as per our in-house display tests. Not great, but not terrible either.
|OnePlus 15R
|OnePlus 13R
|Size
6.8"
|Size
6.8"
|Brightness
~3000 nits (peak)
|Brightness
2400 nits (peak)
Performance and Software
A serious jump in performance
We expect that the OnePlus 15R will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is reportedly some 15% slower than the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip ticking inside the OnePlus 15. That's already a pretty decent performance, so we don't really have any issues with the OnePlus 15R not featuring the absolute top chip here.
It would also mark a significant performance increase over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the OnePlus 13R, a 4nm chipset that's still plenty fast but will inevitably lag in synthetic benchmarks. In real life, however, you are unlikely to notice such a massive difference between the two phones, as the OnePlus 13R can still be safely considered a current-gen device.
|OnePlus 15R
|OnePlus 13R
|Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Process
3nm
|Process
4nm
|RAM, Storage
12/256GB
16/512GB
LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
|RAM, Storage
12/128GB
12/256GB
LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
One common feature could be the memory and storage configurations. The OnePlus 15R will start with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, while the top version will come with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Same as the OnePlus 13R.
Camera
The camera count is decreasing
It appears that the OnePlus 15R will drop one camera, as OnePlus has confirmed the phone will have just two cameras in the back. These will most likely be wide and ultrawide ones, so the telephoto one is most certainly getting axed.
The OnePlus 13R comes with a proper triple camera, utilizing a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto with 2X optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide. A way more versatile camera setup, if you ask me.
|OnePlus 15R
|OnePlus 13R
|Main
50 MP
|Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56" sensor size
|Ultrawide
8/50 MP
|Ultrawide
8 MP, f/2.2
16 mm
1/4.0"
|Telephoto
50 MP, f/2.0
2X zoom
1/2.75"
Recommended For You
Battery Life and Charging
The one area in which the OnePlus 15R will likely dominate
One thing to know about the OnePlus 15R is that it will likely inherit the same 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery as the OnePlus 15, and therefore, its outstanding battery life. The latter is the best-performing phone in our custom battery tests.
Or the OnePlus 15R could employ an even bigger silicon-carbon battery and score even better battery life, who knows!
In contrast, the OnePlus 13R came with a 6,000 mAh battery, a single-cell lithium-ion one, so its battery life won't be up to par to the OnePlus 15R, that's mostly certain.
|OnePlus 15R
|OnePlus 13R
|Battery size
~7,300 mAh
|Battery size
6,000 mAh
Charging speeds
80/100 W wired
50W wireless charging
Charging speeds
100W wired
In terms of charging, the OnePlus 15R will likely come with 80 or 100 W wired charging (and we hope the wall adapter is available in the box), and hopefully wireless charging (likely 50 W). We don't expect Qi2 support here, as the OnePlus 15 didn't feature it either.
The OnePlus 13R comes with 100W of wired charging but skips the wireless charging.
Specs Comparison
|
|OnePlus 15R
|OnePlus 13R
Design
|Dimensions
|161.72 x 75.77 x 8.09 mm
|Weight
|206.0 g
Display
|Size
|6.8-inch
|6.8-inch
|Type
|OLED, 120Hz
|OLED, 120Hz
Hardware
|System chip
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3 nm)
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|Memory
|12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
|12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
|OS
|Android (16)
|Android (15)
Battery
|Type
|6000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge speed
|Wired: 100.0W
|Wired: 100.0W
Camera
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
|Second camera
| 8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/4"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/4"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Third camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 47 mm
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
|Front
|16 MP
|16 MP
See the full OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
Summary
As far as intergenerational improvements come and go, the OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be a sidegrade over the OnePlus 13R.
That's why, while we will get a larger battery and a brighter screen, the OnePlus 15R will drop one camera, most certainly the telephoto. That's a serious trade-off, but depending on how great the OnePlus 15R could be, the trade-off might be worth it.
At the same time, it doesn't seem that the OnePlus 13R is going obsolete, no. In fact, it could definitely be a cost-conscious alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 15R.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: