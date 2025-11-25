iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Main differences to expect

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
OnePlus
OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Main differences to expect
The OnePlus 15R will be the company's next smartphone, closely following in the footsteps of the fresh OnePlus 15. As with previous R models, we expect that the OnePlus 15 will still be a slightly downgraded and more affordable device, with some corners cut in comparison with the mainline OnePlus 15 flagship.

The latest OnePlus 13R, for example, was a more affordable version of the OnePlus 13, featuring a slightly less impressive camera, a slightly older chipset, and a less premium design with a lower IP rating.

Could the same apply to the upcoming OnePlus 15R in relation to the OnePlus 15? Time will tell, but we should also compare the upcoming OnePlus 15R against the older OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R expected differences:

OnePlus 15ROnePlus 13R
Same flat aluminum design as OnePlus 15Pretty much the same design language, flat with no display curves
IP69/IP69K durabilityJust IP65 water and dust resistance
6.8-inch OLED screen, likely brighter and with the same 120 Hz refresh rateA 6.8-inch display, possibly slightly less bright, with 120 Hz refresh rate
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 3nmSnapdragon 8 Gen 3, 4nm
12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB versions likelySame RAM, memory configs
Dual camera, main  ultrawideTriple camera system
~ 7,300 mAh SiC battery likelyJust a 6,000 mAh LiPo battery


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Major differences

The OnePlus 15R will most certainly employ the same design language as the OnePlus 15, which is flatter and with more right angles than before. Gone will be the round elements of yore, substituted for squares and rectangles. In the rear, in particular, the camera island is ditching the circular shape for an elongated squircle shape. Clean and modern. 

Materials will remain familiar: aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and rear panels. 

The same was also true of the OnePlus 13R, which employed similar build materials and also design language. The only major difference could be the circular camera island in the rear.

Size-wise, we expect the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 13R to be mostly similar in terms of size, and if one device will inevitably be larger, that'd be the OnePlus 15R. 

OnePlus 15ROnePlus 13R
Thickness
~8.1 mm
Thickness
8.09 mm
Dimensions
~161.4 x 76.7 mm		Dimensions
161.72 x 75.77 mm
Weight
~210 gr		Weight
206 grams

In terms of colors, it seems the OnePlus 15R will be available in at least a black and green color. The OnePlus 13R came in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors, which are pretty standard yet modern renditions of black and white, respectively. 

Display Differences


We don't expect major differences between the OnePlus 15R and 13R in terms of display specs and key properties. 

We expect that the OnePlus 15R will come with a 6.8-inch OLED display, but unlike the OnePlus 15, this one probably won't go to 165 Hz. It will likely hit the now standard 120 Hz max refresh rate. 

Additionally, the peak brightness won't go as high, either: the OnePlus 15 hit nearly 3,500 nits of brightness in our tests, but the OnePlus 15R will likely hit lower nits. That would still put it in 3,000-nit territory, so very decent nonetheless!

The OnePlus 13R also comes with a 6.8-inch OLED screen that goes up to 120 Hz and only achieves around 2400 nits of peak brightness as per our in-house display tests. Not great, but not terrible either. 

OnePlus 15ROnePlus 13R
Size
6.8"
Size
6.8"
Brightness
~3000 nits (peak)		Brightness
2400 nits (peak)

Performance and Software

A serious jump in performance

We expect that the OnePlus 15R will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is reportedly some 15% slower than the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip ticking inside the OnePlus 15. That's already a pretty decent performance, so we don't really have any issues with the OnePlus 15R not featuring the absolute top chip here. 

It would also mark a significant performance increase over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the OnePlus 13R, a 4nm chipset that's still plenty fast but will inevitably lag in synthetic benchmarks. In real life, however, you are unlikely to notice such a massive difference between the two phones, as the OnePlus 13R can still be safely considered a current-gen device. 

OnePlus 15ROnePlus 13R
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Process
3nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
12/256GB
16/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/128GB
12/256GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage

One common feature could be the memory and storage configurations. The OnePlus 15R will start with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, while the top version will come with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Same as the OnePlus 13R

Camera

The camera count is decreasing

It appears that the OnePlus 15R will drop one camera, as OnePlus has confirmed the phone will have just two cameras in the back. These will most likely be wide and ultrawide ones, so the telephoto one is most certainly getting axed.  

The OnePlus 13R comes with a proper triple camera, utilizing a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto with 2X optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide. A way more versatile camera setup, if you ask me. 

OnePlus 15ROnePlus 13R
Main
50 MP		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56" sensor size
Ultrawide
8/50 MP		Ultrawide
8 MP, f/2.2
16 mm
1/4.0"

Telephoto
50 MP, f/2.0
2X zoom
1/2.75"

Recommended For You

Battery Life and Charging

The one area in which the OnePlus 15R will likely dominate

One thing to know about the OnePlus 15R is that it will likely inherit the same 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery as the OnePlus 15, and therefore, its outstanding battery life. The latter is the best-performing phone in our custom battery tests. 

Or the OnePlus 15R could employ an even bigger silicon-carbon battery and score even better battery life, who knows!

In contrast, the OnePlus 13R came with a 6,000 mAh battery, a single-cell lithium-ion one, so its battery life won't be up to par to the OnePlus 15R, that's mostly certain. 

OnePlus 15ROnePlus 13R
Battery size
~7,300 mAh		Battery size
6,000 mAh
Charging speeds
80/100 W wired
50W wireless charging
Charging speeds
100W wired


In terms of charging, the OnePlus 15R will likely come with 80 or 100 W wired charging (and we hope the wall adapter is available in the box), and hopefully wireless charging (likely 50 W). We don't expect Qi2 support here, as the OnePlus 15 didn't feature it either. 

The OnePlus 13R comes with 100W of wired charging but skips the wireless charging. 

Specs Comparison


OnePlus 15R
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 15R OnePlus 13R

Design

Dimensions
161.72 x 75.77 x 8.09 mm
Weight
206.0 g

Display

Size
6.8-inch 6.8-inch
Type
OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz

Hardware

System chip
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0) 12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
OS
Android (16) Android (15)

Battery

Type
6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 100.0W Wired: 100.0W

Camera

Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Second camera
8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/4"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/4"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 47 mm
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Front
16 MP 16 MP
See the full OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Summary


As far as intergenerational improvements come and go, the OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be a sidegrade over the OnePlus 13R

That's why, while we will get a larger battery and a brighter screen, the OnePlus 15R will drop one camera, most certainly the telephoto. That's a serious trade-off, but depending on how great the OnePlus 15R could be, the trade-off might be worth it. 

At the same time, it doesn't seem that the OnePlus 13R is going obsolete, no. In fact, it could definitely be a cost-conscious alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 15R. 

Why you can trust PhoneArena
24+ Years of Experience
4097 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst

Latest News

Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless