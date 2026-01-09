This Galaxy S26 Ultra rival reminds us phones are supposed to be fun

Xiaomi 17 Ultra , if you can even call such a high-end flagship regular at all. It also reminds us that phones are supposed to be fun and innovative, which is something that Samsung appears to have forgotten entirely.



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What truly intrigued me is the exclusive new Leica Camera Ring, which is positioned on the side of the camera island. The ring is customizable, allowing you to map different camera-related features for easy access, ranging from zooming to camera mode selection and more.



It's a novel and pretty smart approach that I haven't seen on any other phone so far, and in my opinion, it makes the best out of the unavoidable raised camera island associated with today's



The overall camera prowess on paper didn’t surprise me at all. It’s business as usual for Ultra flagships hailing from China these days. Now that 2026 is upon us, one of the Android phone manufacturers that lacks representation in the US market is kicking things off with one pretty exciting device—the Xiaomi 17 Ultra by Leica. This is a more special version of the "regular", if you can even call such a high-end flagship regular at all. It also reminds us that phones are supposed to be fun and innovative, which is something that Samsung appears to have forgotten entirely.What truly intrigued me is the exclusive new Leica Camera Ring, which is positioned on the side of the camera island. The ring is customizable, allowing you to map different camera-related features for easy access, ranging from zooming to camera mode selection and more.It's a novel and pretty smart approach that I haven't seen on any other phone so far, and in my opinion, it makes the best out of the unavoidable raised camera island associated with today's top camera phones (especially those hailing from China).The overall camera prowess on paper didn’t surprise me at all. It’s business as usual for Ultra flagships hailing from China these days.



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I've seen reports that it's not as intuitive to use the Leica Camera Ring and that it sits a bit loose, but I can't wait to hold it in my hands and form my own opinion. It sounds promising, so it could either be a legitimately useful addition or yet another useless hardware feature, much like dedicated camera control buttons.



The Xiaomi 17 Ultra by Leica comes with the now-standard flat design language, but it comes with a twist, as it employs a knurled side frame on the right-hand side, which improves the grip of the device. A pretty decent spin on the flat-design aesthetic, which has thus far treated us to stunning-looking but often slippery devices.









Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Xiaomi 17 Ultra . Although it's not a signature feature of Xiaomi phones, these round volume buttons bring a nostalgic whiff of fresh air, something that goes perfectly along with the retro-inspired Leica theme of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra .



Naturally, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a camera-centric phone, but hardware isn’t the real highlight here. It’s the software and image-processing features added by Leica that truly set this one apart from regular high-end camera phones .



Xiaomi and Leica have introduced two new shooting modes, called Leica Essential and Monopan 50. These aren't just filters that you apply, but dedicated ISP workflows that aim to truthfully recreate the iconic look behind some of Leica's legendary M9 and M3 cameras.



Why does it matter?

I've been enjoying Xiaomi's flagship phones in the past few years, which, besides being outstanding phones, offered some of the best and most versatile cameras around. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the latest one to perfect the fruitful Xiaomi-Leica partnership and serve us camera magic for yet another year in a row. Currently, pretty much all phones out there come with the same flat design language. Quirky additions like this tactile knurled frame are the real differentiator that might set a product apart from the competition. I haven't seen anyone apply such a simple yet intriguing design idea lately, and doing so on a high-profile flagship phone definitely makes a statement.However, my favorite feature here has to be the retro, iPhone 4-esque volume buttons, which are round and etched with the "+" and "-" signs. That's a callback to one of the most iconic smartphones of all time, and it somehow fits the appearance of the. Although it's not a signature feature of Xiaomi phones, these round volume buttons bring a nostalgic whiff of fresh air, something that goes perfectly along with the retro-inspired Leica theme of theNaturally, theis a camera-centric phone, but hardware isn’t the real highlight here. It’s the software and image-processing features added by Leica that truly set this one apart from regular high-endXiaomi and Leica have introduced two new shooting modes, called Leica Essential and Monopan 50. These aren't just filters that you apply, but dedicated ISP workflows that aim to truthfully recreate the iconic look behind some of Leica's legendary M9 and M3 cameras.I've been enjoying Xiaomi's flagship phones in the past few years, which, besides being outstanding phones, offered some of the best and most versatile cameras around. Theis the latest one to perfect the fruitful Xiaomi-Leica partnership and serve us camera magic for yet another year in a row.



With yet another iterative Galaxy flagship phone around the corner, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra deepens the rift between the safe, predictable Ultras and the fun ones coming from China. It might not be a better all-around product, but it has already made a much stronger case for personality.





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