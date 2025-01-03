OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R preliminary comparison: There's much to look forward to

Image is for illustration purposes only.

Intro









From what we’ve seen in leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 13R could bring upgrades in design, display, and battery life. A potential ceramic back, a flatter display, and a larger battery are just some of the changes being talked about. If these upgrades hold true, the 13R might reset expectations for what a smartphone in its category can deliver. For now, the 12R remains a strong competitor, balancing solid performance with an accessible price point.



Let’s dive into the rumored differences between the two models to help you decide if upgrading will be worth it. The OnePlus R series has carved out a solid reputation in the mid-range smartphone market, and the upcoming OnePlus 13R is looking like a promising addition. Following the success of the OnePlus 12R—which already offered a lot of flagship-like features for its price—the 13R seems to be gearing up with some key improvements while staying true to its mid-range focus.From what we’ve seen in leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 13R could bring upgrades in design, display, and battery life. A potential ceramic back, a flatter display, and a larger battery are just some of the changes being talked about. If these upgrades hold true, the 13R might reset expectations for what a smartphone in its category can deliver. For now, the 12R remains a strong competitor, balancing solid performance with an accessible price point.Let’s dive into the rumored differences between the two models to help you decide if upgrading will be worth it.





Reserve your OnePlus 13 at the OnePlus Store! OnePlus' Early Bird OnePlus 13 reservation campaign is open! You can pay a $50 deposit to receive an additional $50 discount on the upcoming phone. First come, first served additional gift worth up to $299.99 is available! You can pick the OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, or OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Gift Reserve at OnePlus Reserve your OnePlus 13R at the OnePlus Store! The OnePlus Store also lets you reserve a OnePlus 13R unit with its ongoing Early Bird campaign. You can pay a $50 deposit until January 7 at 11:30 AM EST to receive an additional $50 discount on the handset, plus a gift worth up to $229 (available on a first-come, first-served basis). Gift Reserve at OnePlus





Read more: OnePlus 13R preview: What to expect from the next mid-range flagship killer

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R preliminary comparison: R stands for R U ready

OnePlus 12R review: All the goodies of a flagship for $300 less



Design and Size

A refined body









There’s also talk of improved water and dust resistance on the 13R, possibly upgrading to an IP68 rating (compared to the 12R’s IP65). Both models will still feature



As for colors, the 13R is expected to launch in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn, while the 12R sticks to Cool Blue and Iron Gray. The 13R is rumored to introduce a more premium design, including a ceramic back and a flat aluminum frame. That’s a noticeable shift from the 12R’s curved edges and glass back, which, while comfortable to hold, don’t quite scream “high-end.” The ceramic material on the 13R could make it feel more luxurious, not to mention more durable.There’s also talk of improved water and dust resistance on the 13R, possibly upgrading to an IP68 rating (compared to the 12R’s IP65). Both models will still feature OnePlus ’s signature Alert Slider and familiar button placement.As for colors, the 13R is expected to launch in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn, while the 12R sticks to Cool Blue and Iron Gray.



Receive the latest OnePlus news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Display Differences





The OnePlus 13R is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate—very similar to the 12R. However, improvements in HDR, color accuracy, and overall display quality are expected.



Interestingly, the 13R’s move to a flat screen could appeal to users who found the 12R’s curved edges a bit distracting. Flat screens are generally better for gaming and reduce glare, which might make a difference if you spend a lot of time watching videos or playing games. Slimmer bezels on the 13R could also give it a sleeker, more modern look.



The fingerprint scanner is rumored to be faster and more accurate on the 13R, which is a nice bonus. Face unlock might also see improvements in low-light conditions.





Performance and Software

Flagship power and unparalleled smoothness









On the software side, the 13R will launch with OxygenOS 15 based on The OnePlus 13R could pack serious power, likely featuring either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or 8s Gen 4. Compared to the 12R’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this would offer better energy efficiency and faster performance—perfect for gaming, multitasking, or even video editing.On the software side, the 13R will launch with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 . This new version introduces features like AI-driven task prediction, smarter voice recognition, and even better gaming optimization. It’s worth noting that the 12R’s OxygenOS 14 is still solid, but the added functionality in OxygenOS 15 might make the upgrade tempting for power users.





Camera

Bye-bye forgettable macro





The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a triple-camera system that should be a significant step up from the 12R. At the heart of this setup is the 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor for the main camera, which comes with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size and an f/1.8 aperture. This larger sensor is designed to capture more light, improving low-light performance and offering better dynamic range compared to the 12R, which features the Sony IMX890 sensor (also 50MP but slightly smaller and less advanced).





The IMX906’s larger sensor size and improved image processing capabilities are expected to enhance overall image quality, with sharper details, richer colors, and reduced noise, especially in challenging lighting conditions. The OnePlus 12R’s IMX890 sensor, while still very capable, may fall slightly short in low-light photography and dynamic range performance.



Recommended Stories

In addition to the main camera, the 13R is rumored to include a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto lens, replacing the 2MP macro camera on the 12R. This telephoto addition brings true optical zoom capabilities, making the 13R far more versatile for photography enthusiasts.



The 8MP ultra-wide camera on the 13R is expected to be similar to that of the 12R, with reliable performance for landscapes and group shots. However, improved software optimizations could result in better distortion correction and more accurate colors.





OnePlus 13 triple-camera setup

A 50MP main sensor with better low-light performance.

A 50MP telephoto lens, which adds versatility for zoom photography (a clear upgrade over the 12R’s 2MP macro lens).

An 8MP ultra-wide lens for landscapes and group photos.

The 13R is also expected to feature a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture, similar to the 12R. While the hardware remains unchanged, OxygenOS 15’s AI-driven enhancements could improve selfie quality, especially in portrait mode and low-light scenarios.



For video, the 13R may introduce 4K HDR recording with improved stabilization, ensuring smoother and more vibrant footage. This would represent a noticeable upgrade over the 12R, which, while reliable, lacks the rumored refinements of its successor. The rumoredin a nutshell:The 13R is also expected to feature a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture, similar to the 12R. While the hardware remains unchanged, OxygenOS 15’s AI-driven enhancements could improve selfie quality, especially in portrait mode and low-light scenarios.For video, the 13R may introduce 4K HDR recording with improved stabilization, ensuring smoother and more vibrant footage. This would represent a noticeable upgrade over the 12R, which, while reliable, lacks the rumored refinements of its successor.





Battery Life and Charging

Same charging but longer expected battery life





One of the most exciting rumors about the 13R is its larger 6,000 mAh battery—bigger than the 5,500 mAh unit in the 12R. Combined with the energy efficiency of the newer processor, this could mean a significant boost in battery life.



Both models support 100W wired charging, which is blazing fast. However, the 13R’s larger battery might take slightly longer to charge. Neither phone is expected to include wireless charging, which is still disappointing for some users.





Specs Comparison













Summary









That said, the 12R still offers fantastic value and remains a great choice for those who don’t need the absolute latest and greatest. Pricing will likely play a huge role here—if the 13R stays competitive, it could easily become one of the The OnePlus 13R is shaping up to be a meaningful upgrade over the 12R, with a more premium design, better cameras, and improved software. The larger battery and rumored performance boost could also be deciding factors for anyone on the fence.That said, the 12R still offers fantastic value and remains a great choice for those who don’t need the absolute latest and greatest. Pricing will likely play a huge role here—if the 13R stays competitive, it could easily become one of the best mid-range phones in 2025.



