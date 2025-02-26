Galaxy A56 vs OnePlus 13R: All the differences we expect

Intro





Samsung has made a name for itself in the mid-range market throughout the years thanks to phones like the A5x series. Pretty soon, we expect the company to release the new Galaxy A56 (although not in the US). Once again, it will come with an appealing set of specs for the more affordable (expected) price of around €479 in Europe.





But then you also have phones like the OnePlus 13R , which is more expensive, coming in at €270 more, but still gives you a close-to-flagship experience without costing you as much. So, this is a preliminary comparison between the A56 and the 13R. Why? Well, because for some, it might just be worth it to pay that extra cash for the more premium mid-ranger.





We will look at the main differences between the two phones, but also their similarities. The A56 is shaping up to be a pretty good bang for your buck, just like its predecessors, but it might leave some disappointed with the lack of substantial upgrades.





Design and Size

Nothing too noteworthy





If the Galaxy A56 is similar in size to its predecessor, than it won't be too different from the OnePlus 13R , which measures 161.7 x 75.8 x 8 mm. Needless to say, these are big phones.





The 13R has a glass back and an aluminum frame, which is also what we expect from the A56. However, the glass used on both phones will probably be different. The Galaxy will likely come with Gorilla Glass Victus, which should be more durable compared to the Gorilla Glass 7i on the 13R.





Looks-wise, it really comes down to personal opinion. Both phones are nice in their own right. The A56 is said to change things up a bit with its camera module, switching to a virticle elongated bar housing all three cameras instead of three individually protruding lenses. In comparison, the OnePlus comes with a design that is more akin to what we are seeing from Chinese phone manufacturers, featuring a circular camera module that sticks out.





Something worth mentioning about the unboxing experience is that you get an 80W charger with the OnePlus 13R . Since Samsung hasn't included a charger with its phones for ages now, we don't expect that to be the case with the A56, even though it's rumored to have much higher charging speed than its predecessors.

Display Differences





Display technology is one area where Samsung definitely excels at, but that's mostly when it comes to its more premium phone models. Now, so far the A5x phones have had displays with high 120Hz refresh rates, great image quality and durability. One area they have been lacking in, however, is brightness.





The OnePlus 13R has a gorgeous display that is not only higher resolution, but also comes with higher brightness levels. This is something Samsung could easily improve on the A56, so we wouldn't be surprised if that's one of the main upgrades for the new generation.





Something else Samsung can change to make the display look better on the A56 is reduce the bezel size. The ones on the OnePlus 13R are already pretty thin. That said, this is hardly a deciding factor, as it is one of those things about your phone that you can easily get used to.





Performance and Software

More money gets you more power, like usual





The chipset is one of the most, if not the most expensive parts in a phone. That's why when manufacturers want to keep the price low they tend to downgrade that part first, although there are exceptions.





OnePlus 13R . Still, the 13R costs considerably more than what we expect the A56 to go for once it hits the market, and a large part to play in that is its flagship-level processor, the OnePlus has a history of delivering high-end performance in more affordable phones , and that is still true with the. Still, the 13R costs considerably more than what we expect the A56 to go for once it hits the market, and a large part to play in that is its flagship-level processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





In contrast, the Galaxy A56 is expected to come with the Exynos 1580, the is the latest version of Samsung's mid-range chipsets. Based on on performance benchmarks we have done on previous models of budget Exynos silicon from Samsung and how it compares to flagship Qualcomm chips, it's safe to say that the 13R will be much more powerful.





Not to mention that the 13R comes with 12 GB of RAM, helping for the fluidity and snappiness of the phone, compared to the 8 GB we expect on the A56.





OnePlus has also invested into something called Parallel Processing with the latest version of its Oxygen OS software. Put simply, this makes animations happen without any delay and makes the user experience even smoother.



Galaxy A56 and even the cheaper A36. One area where Samsung definitely wins, however, is with its software support. OnePlus has improved on this and has promised four years of OS updates for the 13R. Four years also used to be what you got with the "A" series, but a recent teaser video from Samsung India revealed that the company will expand this number to six years with theand even the cheaper A36.





Camera

Samsung needs to get with the program





OnePlus 13R 's camera system showcased solid performance during our camera test and in real life during our review. One of the best parts about it was that OnePlus decided to drop the macro camera for a 2x telephoto one, which immediately boosted zoom quality. The main camera is also one of the best we have tested on a device at this price point. For a mid-range phone , the's camera system showcased solid performance during our camera test and in real life during our review. One of the best parts about it was that OnePlus decided to drop the macro camera for a 2x telephoto one, which immediately boosted zoom quality. The main camera is also one of the best we have tested on a device at this price point.





Now, unfortunately, it's looking like Samsung won't be making the same smart decision of wapping the macro camera for a telephoto one with the Galaxy A56 . This already puts it behind the 13R as far as camera versatility goes. There are also no rumors to indicate that there will be any new image sensors for the main and ultra-wide cameras at the back—that might not be a problem for the 12 MP ultra-wide, as it is better than the 8 MP one on the 13R, but the main camera could use an upgrade.





What the A56 is rumored to have improved is its front camera, which is said to use a new 12 MP vs the 32 MP one from last year's model. Given that the A55 front camera already performed slightly better in our tests compared to that of the 13R, we expect the new selfie snapper to be even better.





As for video, we were quite impressed by what last year's mid-ranger from Samsung could do. In fact, if it had a telephoto camera, it would have been a better phone for video recording compared to the 13R, as the video from the ultra-wide was already better. That said, if Samsung sticks to the same setup one could argue that the versatility of the 13R would make it the winner for video too.





Battery Life and Charging

A big step for Samsung's mid-ranger, but still not big enough to catch up





The OnePlus 13R comes with a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery that helps the phone last quite a bit longer than its competition. In our testing, it got an estimated 7 hours and 22 minutes of battery life.





Galaxy A56 , so we expect the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity as with the There have been no rumors saying any such battery technology will be arriving with the, so we expect the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity as with the Galaxy A55 . With that battery, the predecessor got an estimated 6 hours and 36 minutes during our battery life tests. That said, the new chip on the A56 might bring better power efficiency, so the numbers might be closer to those of the 13R.





As for charging, this is where things get interesting. Samsung is said to be making a big move in this regard with the A56, giving it 45W of fast wired charging, the same speeds that the Galaxy Ultra models are capable of. But even with those 45W, the Galaxy A56 would still be no match for the 80W that the OnePlus 13R is capable of.





Wireless charging one thing that we sorely missed with the 13R, and it seems the A56 will not feature it either.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick overview of the two spec sheets, but if you want a more detailed look check out our Galaxy A56 vs OnePlus 13R specs page.









The OnePlus 13R seems to be the much better equipped device as far as specs go. With just a quick glance at the spec sheets above, the more powerful chipset, telephoto camera (instead of a useless macro), and the even faster charging speed already make it stand out. Then again, the 13R does cost a lot more at €749 compared to the expected €479 price for the A56 in Europe.





Summary





Samsung is definitely taking a step in the right direction by giving the Galaxy A56 that faster 45W charging (if it indeed does). The phone sounds like it will be what it always has been—a great all-rounder for a good price. It covers all the basics pretty well, enough to satisfy most people.





