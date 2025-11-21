Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Your wallet will love Apple's plan to launch several budget-friendly devices next year
We’ve heard many rumors about Apple’s plans to launch a cheap MacBook, but the company may be preparing for an entire lineup of lower-cost devices. Apparently, we may see both an entry-level smartphone and an affordable tablet early next year, alongside the all-new laptop.

Apple may launch several low-cost devices early next year


Apple may launch a new MacBook with an A-series chip, a 12th-generation iPad, and the iPhone 17e early next year. That would be the second iteration of the “e” line of smartphones, which is expected in the spring of 2026. The company may launch all three products together, according to a new research report by Jeff Pu of GF Securities, which was seen by MacRumors.

The budget-friendly MacBook is rumored to feature an A18 Pro chipset, which was launched with last year’s iPhone 16 Pro models, and to cost $599. The laptop is expected to come in the same colors as the base iPad—silver, yellow, pink, and blue—and to have a 13-inch display.

Multiple upgrades



The iPhone 17e could turn into a significant upgrade for Apple’s entry-level smartphone. According to Pu, the device will use an A19 chipset, an 18MP Center Stage camera, and the C1 modem. Earlier rumors claimed that it could also have a Dynamic Island instead of the notch on the top of the iPhone 16e display. 

Apple Intelligence may make its way to the base iPad model for the first time next year. The new tablet won’t see any design changes, but it may feature an A18 chip.

Which entry-level Apple device would you consider buying?

Vote View Result


That new report also confirms the reports that Apple will split the iPhone premieres starting next year. The iPhone 18 Pro and the rumored iPhone Fold are expected next fall, while the regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2 may launch in early 2027.

Low-cost, the Apple way


It’s easy to say that none of those devices are truly cheap, and I agree with that. However, in the Apple context, those will be the entry-level options. As non-budget as they are likely to be, that could help the company reach many new people.

