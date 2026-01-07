ChatGPT gets a dedicated Health portal that wants you to feed your medical records to AI
OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Health is a dedicated experience that’s not meant for treatment or diagnosis.
2comments
Chances are that you’ve used AI and you’ve asked it questions related to health and wellness issues. OpenAI claims that hundreds of millions of people do that every week, which is why it is launching a dedicated tool inside ChatGPT.
ChatGPT Health is a new sandboxed tab within ChatGPT, designed for users to ask their health-related questions. OpenAI describes the space as a safer and personalized environment with a separate chat history and memory feature. That way, its knowledge doesn’t mix with the rest of ChatGPT.
OpenAI makes sure to mention that ChatGPT Health “is not intended for diagnosis or treatment” in its announcement blog post. However, the company doesn’t mention any guardrails about how people use the tool. The company cannot control how people use its products, and we’ve already heard of multiple cases of people following false advice given by chatbots.
OpenAI focuses on the ability to use its tools as a health assistant. The company said ChatGPT Health could help users understand test results, prepare for an appointment with the doctor, and get advice on their diet and workout routine.
Another topic OpenAI hasn’t mentioned in its blog post is mental health. There are multiple cases of adults and minors dying by suicide after talking with ChatGPT, and the chatbot is turning into an affordable and popular replacement for therapy.
It sounds extremely cool to have a constantly available tool that could help you understand your health. However, I don’t trust AI enough to rely on it for such sensitive topics. As cool as they are, chatbots still hallucinate and invent facts way too often to replace human specialists. I’ll continue relying on my doctors for now and will keep my ChatGPT use to fixing my spelling, translating text, and helping me with coding.
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health
ChatGPT Health is a new sandboxed tab within ChatGPT, designed for users to ask their health-related questions. OpenAI describes the space as a safer and personalized environment with a separate chat history and memory feature. That way, its knowledge doesn’t mix with the rest of ChatGPT.
Recommended For You
OpenAI says that users can connect their personal medical records and wellness apps with the new feature. Those include Peloton, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, and Apple Health. Once the connection is set, users will be able to get tailored responses to questions about their health. The data shared with ChatGPT Health won’t be used for training OpenAI’s models.
The new feature is still in the testing stage, so you’ll need to request access to it by joining a waitlist. ChatGPT Health will gradually roll out to all users on all subscription tiers, though there are some regional restrictions on which apps can be connected.
Recommended For You
Be careful
ChatGPT Health has a separate tab inside the ChatGPT interface. | Image by Image credit – OpenAI
OpenAI makes sure to mention that ChatGPT Health “is not intended for diagnosis or treatment” in its announcement blog post. However, the company doesn’t mention any guardrails about how people use the tool. The company cannot control how people use its products, and we’ve already heard of multiple cases of people following false advice given by chatbots.
OpenAI focuses on the ability to use its tools as a health assistant. The company said ChatGPT Health could help users understand test results, prepare for an appointment with the doctor, and get advice on their diet and workout routine.
Do you use AI for health-related questions?
Yes, it’s very helpful
7.69%
Mostly to understand things my doctor says
15.38%
Only for general information
15.38%
No, I don’t trust AI with such sensitive topics
61.54%
Another topic OpenAI hasn’t mentioned in its blog post is mental health. There are multiple cases of adults and minors dying by suicide after talking with ChatGPT, and the chatbot is turning into an affordable and popular replacement for therapy.
I’ll stick to doctors
It sounds extremely cool to have a constantly available tool that could help you understand your health. However, I don’t trust AI enough to rely on it for such sensitive topics. As cool as they are, chatbots still hallucinate and invent facts way too often to replace human specialists. I’ll continue relying on my doctors for now and will keep my ChatGPT use to fixing my spelling, translating text, and helping me with coding.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: