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ChatGPT gets a dedicated Health portal that wants you to feed your medical records to AI

OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Health is a dedicated experience that’s not meant for treatment or diagnosis.

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A desktop ChatGPT interface showing the left sidebar navigation items with a hand-shaped pointer highlighting Health, while the main panel displays a Health view.
Chances are that you’ve used AI and you’ve asked it questions related to health and wellness issues. OpenAI claims that hundreds of millions of people do that every week, which is why it is launching a dedicated tool inside ChatGPT.

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health


ChatGPT Health is a new sandboxed tab within ChatGPT, designed for users to ask their health-related questions. OpenAI describes the space as a safer and personalized environment with a separate chat history and memory feature. That way, its knowledge doesn’t mix with the rest of ChatGPT.

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OpenAI says that users can connect their personal medical records and wellness apps with the new feature. Those include Peloton, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, and Apple Health. Once the connection is set, users will be able to get tailored responses to questions about their health. The data shared with ChatGPT Health won’t be used for training OpenAI’s models.

The new feature is still in the testing stage, so you’ll need to request access to it by joining a waitlist. ChatGPT Health will gradually roll out to all users on all subscription tiers, though there are some regional restrictions on which apps can be connected.

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Be careful



OpenAI makes sure to mention that ChatGPT Health “is not intended for diagnosis or treatment” in its announcement blog post. However, the company doesn’t mention any guardrails about how people use the tool. The company cannot control how people use its products, and we’ve already heard of multiple cases of people following false advice given by chatbots.

OpenAI focuses on the ability to use its tools as a health assistant. The company said ChatGPT Health could help users understand test results, prepare for an appointment with the doctor, and get advice on their diet and workout routine.

Do you use AI for health-related questions?
Yes, it’s very helpful
7.69%
Mostly to understand things my doctor says
15.38%
Only for general information
15.38%
No, I don’t trust AI with such sensitive topics
61.54%
13 Votes

Another topic OpenAI hasn’t mentioned in its blog post is mental health. There are multiple cases of adults and minors dying by suicide after talking with ChatGPT, and the chatbot is turning into an affordable and popular replacement for therapy.

I’ll stick to doctors


It sounds extremely cool to have a constantly available tool that could help you understand your health. However, I don’t trust AI enough to rely on it for such sensitive topics. As cool as they are, chatbots still hallucinate and invent facts way too often to replace human specialists. I’ll continue relying on my doctors for now and will keep my ChatGPT use to fixing my spelling, translating text, and helping me with coding.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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