ChatGPT gets a dedicated Health portal that wants you to feed your medical records to AI

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health

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Be careful









Do you use AI for health-related questions? Yes, it’s very helpful 7.69% Mostly to understand things my doctor says 15.38% Only for general information 15.38% No, I don’t trust AI with such sensitive topics 61.54% Vote 13 Votes



Another topic OpenAI hasn’t mentioned in its blog post is mental health. There are multiple cases of adults and minors dying by suicide after talking with ChatGPT, and the chatbot is turning into an affordable and popular replacement for therapy.



I’ll stick to doctors

It sounds extremely cool to have a constantly available tool that could help you understand your health. However, I don’t trust AI enough to rely on it for such sensitive topics. As cool as they are, chatbots still hallucinate and invent facts way too often to replace human specialists. I’ll continue relying on my doctors for now and will keep my ChatGPT use to fixing my spelling, translating text, and helping me with coding.

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