You may soon be able to play paid Android games for free
Google is testing a new Play Store feature that could offer you full game access for a limited time.
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As rare as it is these days, there are still mobile games that you buy with a one-time purchase that unlocks everything. One of the few cons to that model, compared to the often greedy in-app purchases of cosmetics and gameplay enhancements, is that you can’t even try the game before committing to it with your hard-earned money.
Google may be working on a new “Try before you buy” feature for games on the Play Store. The new feature is suggested by code spotted by Android Authority inside the latest version of the Play Store.
Once the trial is over, users will be able to decide and buy the full game without losing their progress within the game. Most likely, the trials will be limited to one time per user and game listing.
Currently, some developers who sell their games with a one-time purchase offer “demo” versions of their games. That’s usually done with separate listings of the games that have limited options compared to the full versions. That way, users can try the game, but they can’t keep their progress intact.
Probably the most popular workaround on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store is to use a subscription to unlock the full versions of games. That way, users can start a limited-time free trial and choose to cancel it before they get charged. That option doesn’t really work for a one-time purchase business model, but it is the closest to what Google may be developing.
Being able to try how a game feels and if it even works well on your device is quite important. I’m glad Google is giving this option to both users and developers, and I hope it is also available for one-time purchase apps.
Google may be working on a feature that could address this issue and permit users to try a game before buying it.
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Play Store may get a new “Try before you buy” feature
Google may be working on a new “Try before you buy” feature for games on the Play Store. The new feature is suggested by code spotted by Android Authority inside the latest version of the Play Store.
The code strings suggest that developers will be able to enable limited-time free trials for paid games. The trials won’t have a fixed duration, meaning that the game developer may choose how long they last. During the free trial, users will have full access to the entire gameplay experience, and the duration may start counting once the game is opened.
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Making trials easier
Currently, some developers who sell their games with a one-time purchase offer “demo” versions of their games. That’s usually done with separate listings of the games that have limited options compared to the full versions. That way, users can try the game, but they can’t keep their progress intact.
Do you pay for games on your smartphone?
No, I play only free to play games
68.75%
Yes, but I only buy in-app purchases
12.5%
Yes, I buy games often
0%
No, I don’t play games on my phone
18.75%
Probably the most popular workaround on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store is to use a subscription to unlock the full versions of games. That way, users can start a limited-time free trial and choose to cancel it before they get charged. That option doesn’t really work for a one-time purchase business model, but it is the closest to what Google may be developing.
A great update
Being able to try how a game feels and if it even works well on your device is quite important. I’m glad Google is giving this option to both users and developers, and I hope it is also available for one-time purchase apps.
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