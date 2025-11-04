Apple is testing the cheap MacBook that you may be able to buy surprisingly soon

Would you buy a MacBook with iPhone chip? Yes, I want an entry-level MacBook Maybe, if it’s fast enough Maybe, if it’s cheap enough No, I need a high-end MacBook No, I don’t want an Apple computer Yes, I want an entry-level MacBook 20% Maybe, if it’s fast enough 0% Maybe, if it’s cheap enough 80% No, I need a high-end MacBook 0% No, I don’t want an Apple computer 0%

Shakeup for the laptop market

The core target for the new laptop will be casual users who use their computers mostly for browsing the web and creating documents. If they want an Apple device, they need to spend $999 for an entry-level MacBook Air or opt for an iPad and additional accessories.Considering how many people use an iPhone but don’t want to pay the extra price of a MacBook, I think a cheap Apple laptop will be a smashing hit. Apple’s current mobile chips are good enough to power a computer used for web browsing and text editing, and that’s what most people do with their laptops. Honestly, the only surprise is how long it took Apple to start working on such a product.