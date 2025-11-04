Apple is testing the cheap MacBook that you may be able to buy surprisingly soon
Powered by an iPhone chipset, the cheapest MacBook ever will challenge Chromebooks.
Rumors about a cheaper MacBook are nothing new, making it almost certain that Apple will release a laptop powered by an iPhone chipset that will challenge Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops. A new report not only confirms the rumors but also gives more details about the potential release.
Apple plans to enter the low-cost laptop market in the first half of next year, according to a new Bloomberg report. The company is actively testing a new MacBook model, code-named J700, which is also in early production with overseas suppliers.
The new laptop will sell “for well under $1,000,” and it’ll use less-advanced components from other MacBooks. Those may include an iPhone processor and a low-end LCD display, slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch screen of the MacBook Air. Earlier rumors claimed that the laptop would cost $599 at launch.
Launching a low-end device is contrary to Apple’s usual strategy, but it’s not really surprising. The company has never used an iPhone chip in a Mac before, but iPhone chips have never been this powerful either. Reportedly, the latest smartphone chip outperforms the M1, which was released in 2020.
The core target for the new laptop will be casual users who use their computers mostly for browsing the web and creating documents. If they want an Apple device, they need to spend $999 for an entry-level MacBook Air or opt for an iPad and additional accessories.
Considering how many people use an iPhone but don’t want to pay the extra price of a MacBook, I think a cheap Apple laptop will be a smashing hit. Apple’s current mobile chips are good enough to power a computer used for web browsing and text editing, and that’s what most people do with their laptops. Honestly, the only surprise is how long it took Apple to start working on such a product.
Apple is already testing a low-cost MacBook
An unusual launch
A cheaper MacBook could make Apple's laptop even more popular among students. | Image credit – Apple
Currently, Apple holds about 9% of the laptop market, which makes it the fourth-largest PC maker, after Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Launching a budget MacBook could help Apple grow rapidly, especially in the US.
Shakeup for the laptop market
