Weekly deals roundup: Save $600 on the Razr Ultra (2025), $250 on the Pixel 10 Pro, and more
As every time, this week's deals are just irresistible. Check them out and save while you can!
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A close-up of the Razr Ultra (2025). | Image by PhoneArena
There’s nothing better than coming home from a stressful day at work or school, grabbing a can of soda or beer, sinking on your comfy couch, and playing the latest episode of your favorite TV series on that fancy TV that you found a thousand ways to justify buying a few years ago.
While I fully agree that this is one of the best ways to end the workweek, I am a deal hunter, and for me, there’s an even better way to say goodbye to all the problems I had to face during the five-day hell: browsing the best deals PhoneArena’s elite team of discount divas has managed to find during the week.
Yes, fellow bargain hunters! It’s Friday once again, which means it’s time for PhoneArena’s weekly deal roundup. So, let’s not dilly-dally and see what kind of generous deals we were treated to this time around.
Top three deals this week
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Our team of fearless savvy shoppers managed to find quite a lot of generous deals this week. However, the most notable one of the bunch has to be Amazon's massive 46% discount on none other than the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). With this discount, you can snag one of the best foldable phones on the market for just south of $700 and save a whopping $600. This is a limited-time promo, though, so be sure to act fast.
In case foldable phones aren't your cup of tea, the Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB of storage is currently discounted by $250, allowing you to get this powerhouse for less than $750. And if you're in the market for a new compact tablet that can handle everything you throw its way, you can save $150 on the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 at the official Lenovo store.
In case foldable phones aren't your cup of tea, the Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB of storage is currently discounted by $250, allowing you to get this powerhouse for less than $750. And if you're in the market for a new compact tablet that can handle everything you throw its way, you can save $150 on the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 at the official Lenovo store.
More sweet deals on phones
While Amazon's 46% discount on the Razr Ultra (2025) is definitely unmissable, it's not the only phone selling at a tempting price cut right now. You can currently save $250 on the Pixel 10 or $300 on the Galaxy S25+. In case the latest Galaxy S26+ is the one that you're eyeing right now, you can save big on this deal as well. Amazon has slashed a whole $175 off its price. And those are only a few of the phone offers we found this week.
You can snag a fancy tablet at a bargain price too
While phones like the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Galaxy S26 are worth every penny, sometimes you just need a device with a larger screen. That's why we have tablets, and right now, you can save a tidy sum on two of the best budget ones out there. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is selling for $100 off on Amazon, while the Idea Tab Pro is discounted by $120 at the official store.
If you're after something that packs more of a punch, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is selling for $133 less at Walmart. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering a $96 discount on the best iPad on the market: the iPad Pro with the M5 chip.
Why not upgrade your wrist game while you're at it?
Given that summer is coming and that we usually all strive to look as lean as possible for the time we finally step on the beach, snagging a smartwatch at a discounted price is actually a solid investment in that shredded physique for those summer pics. Apple users can currently save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 11, while those who prefer rocking a lifestyle Garmin smartwatch can get the 45mm Garmin Venu 4 for $89 off its price.
Samsung fans and Pixel users can save as well. The former can grab Sammy's sleekest timepiece yet, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, for $130 off, while the latter can save $60 on the top-of-the-line Pixel Watch 4.
Check out these generous headphone deals as well
As always, we've managed to find some pretty lovely deals on headphones this week too. In fact, we were quite surprised that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently selling for 30% off their price and can be yours for less than $175. Apple users, on the other hand, can score the tech giant's latest and greatest AirPods Pro 3 for under $200 after a $50 discount. And if you're in the market for headphones instead of earbuds, you can save 50% on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 or 45% on the Bose QuietComfort headphones.
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