Weekly deals roundup: Save $600 on the Razr Ultra (2025), $250 on the Pixel 10 Pro, and more





Top three deals this week





Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: Now 46% OFF on Amazon! $600 off (46%) Amazon has plummeted the Razr Ultra (2025) to a new all-time low price after a massive 46% discount. This allows you to get the model with 512GB of storage for just south of $700 instead of spending around $1,300. If that's not an unmissable deal on one of the best foldables on the market, I don't know what is. Act fast and save now! Buy at Amazon Pixel 10 Pro: Save $250 on Amazon! $250 off (25%) Amazon has slashed $250 off the price of the Google Pixel 10 Pro, bringing the 128GB model down to under $750. If you’ve been hunting for a phone with high-end cameras and cutting-edge AI features, this is the perfect choice. Just don't wait around. Buy at Amazon Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: Save $150! $399 99 $549 99 $150 off (27%) A sweet $150 discount at Lenovo has dropped the Legion Tab Gen 3 to just $399.99. Perfect for on-the-go gaming, this impressive tablet packs a capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip into a compact body, proving that you don't necessarily need a top-of-the-line slate to enjoy elite-level performance. Buy at Lenovo Recommended For You









In case foldable phones aren't your cup of tea, the Our team of fearless savvy shoppers managed to find quite a lot of generous deals this week. However, the most notable one of the bunch has to be Amazon's massive 46% discount on none other than the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). With this discount, you can snag one of the best foldable phones on the market for just south of $700 and save a whopping $600. This is a limited-time promo, though, so be sure to act fast.In casearen't your cup of tea, the Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB of storage is currently discounted by $250, allowing you to get this powerhouse for less than $750. And if you're in the market for a new compact tablet that can handle everything you throw its way, you can save $150 on the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 at the official Lenovo store.





More sweet deals on phones





Pixel 10 128GB, Indigo: Save $250! $250 off (31%) You can currently snag the 128GB Pixel 10 in Indigo for less than $550 thanks to a massive $250 discount at Amazon. With its high-end Tensor G5 and capable cameras, the phone punches way above its current price, so don't hesitate and save now! Buy at Amazon Galaxy S25+: Save $300 on Amazon! $300 off (30%) Amazon has slashed a whole $300 off the Galaxy S25+, letting you pick one up for less than $700. The phone is absolutely still worth considering, and it's a true bargain at its current price at the retailer. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy S26+ 512GB: Save $175 on Amazon! $175 off (13%) If, however, you want to rock the latest Galaxy S26+, Amazon has a sweet deal on this handsome fella as well. Right now, you can grab the 512GB model for less than $1,125, saving you $175. Buy at Amazon Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon! $300 off (25%) The Pixel 10 Pro XL is also heavily discounted on Amazon. You can currently snag the model with 256GB of storage for less than $900, scoring a sweet $300 in savings. This is Google's top-of-the-line phone, so you definitely don't want to miss out on this deal! Buy at Amazon Galaxy S26 256GB: Save $100! $100 off (11%) The Galaxy S26 is also a real treat on Amazon right now. You can save $100 on the 256GB model, which means it'll set you back less than $800. The phone is one of Samsung's latest high-end smartphones and is absolutely worth considering at this price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy S25 FE: Save $150 on Amazon! $150 off (23%) You can currently save $150 on the 128GB Galaxy S25 FE on Amazon. With its flagship-level performance, stunning display, and capable cameras, this phone is the one you'd want to rock if you're after a premium device but don't want to break the bank. Buy at Amazon









You can snag a fancy tablet at a bargain price too While Amazon's 46% discount on the Razr Ultra (2025) is definitely unmissable, it's not the only phone selling at a tempting price cut right now. You can currently save $250 on the Pixel 10 or $300 on the Galaxy S25+ . In case the latest Galaxy S26 + is the one that you're eyeing right now, you can save big on this deal as well. Amazon has slashed a whole $175 off its price. And those are only a few of the phone offers we found this week.





OnePlus Pad Go 2: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! $100 off (25%) The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is an absolute steal at $100 off. Thanks to this discount, you can snag this budget fella for less than $300. With its Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip and 8GB of RAM, this fella delivers good enough performance for day-to-day tasks. Meanwhile, its 12.1-inch LCD screen features a 2800 x 1980 resolution, offering pleasant visuals on the go without straining the budget. Buy at Amazon Idea Tab Pro: Save $120 at Lenovo! $299 99 $419 99 $120 off (29%) Perfect for students, Lenovo’s Idea Tab Pro is seeing a $120 discount at the official store. The tablet may not be among the most powerful out there, but it offers good enough performance and has a 12.7-inch display. It even comes with a stylus, saving you even more cash. Don't miss out! Buy at Lenovo Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Save $133 at Walmart! $367 $499 99 $133 off (27%) Thanks to an impressive $133 markdown at Walmart, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE has become an absolute steal. This discount brings the 128GB version down to just $367, which is a way better price than the usual one of around $500. There's no telling how long the offer will last, so be sure to act fast and save while you can! Buy at Walmart iPad Pro M5, 11-inch, 5G, 256GB: Save $96 on Amazon! $96 off (8%) Amazon has slashed $96 off the price of the Space Black 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) with 5G, letting you score the 256GB version for less than $1,104. While still a luxury buy, its industry-leading power and gorgeous display ensure it will serve you well for years. Grab one with this deal now before it's too late. Buy at Amazon





Pixel 10 Pro XL and Galaxy S26 are worth every penny, sometimes you just need a device with a larger screen. That's why we have tablets, and right now, you can save a tidy sum on two of the best budget ones out there. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is selling for $100 off on Amazon, while the Idea Tab Pro is discounted by $120 at the official store.



If you're after something that packs more of a punch, the While phones like theXL andare worth every penny, sometimes you just need a device with a larger screen. That's why we have tablets, and right now, you can save a tidy sum on two of the best budget ones out there. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is selling for $100 off on Amazon, while the Idea Tab Pro is discounted by $120 at the official store.If you're after something that packs more of a punch, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is selling for $133 less at Walmart. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering a $96 discount on the best iPad on the market: the iPad Pro with the M5 chip.





Why not upgrade your wrist game while you're at it?





Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm, GPS, Black): Save $100! $100 off (23%) If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to get Apple's latest smartwatch, this is it. Amazon has dropped the price of the sleek Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm, GPS) to under $330, letting you score $100 in savings on a device that’s worth its weight in gold. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 4 45mm: Now $89 OFF on Amazon! $89 off (15%) Amazon is offering a lovely $89 discount on the 45mm Garmin Venu 4 in black with a brown leather strap, dropping it below $511. This is Garmin's latest lifestyle smartwatch, meaning it easily rivals the likes of the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Series 11. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Save $130 on Amazon! $130 off (26%) In case you're team Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which is one of the most stylish smartwatches out there, is selling for $130 off on Amazon. This means you can get one for just south of $370. And that, my friend, is a bargain price for all the bells and whistles this thing brings to the table. So, don't hesitate and save while you can! Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): Save $60 on Amazon! $60 off (12%) The 45mm Pixel Watch 4 is another sweetly discounted smartwatch right now. You can currently score one for less than $440, which is $60 off its price. This is Google's top-of-the-line smartwatch, meaning it's worth every penny. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon





Given that summer is coming and that we usually all strive to look as lean as possible for the time we finally step on the beach, snagging a smartwatch at a discounted price is actually a solid investment in that shredded physique for those summer pics. Apple users can currently save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 11 , while those who prefer rocking a lifestyle Garmin smartwatch can get the 45mm Garmin Venu 4 for $89 off its price.





Check out these generous headphone deals as well





AirPods Pro 3: Save 20% on Amazon! $50 off (20%) The latest AirPods Pro 3 have dipped below the $200 mark thanks to a 20% markdown at Amazon. Known for delivering high-end sound and industry-leading ANC, these fellas are a pretty tempting choice at this price. Therefore, act fast and save now while you can! Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $223 on Amazon! $223 off (50%) Looking for elite sound without a premium price? Amazon is offering the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for less than $227, which is a whopping $223 off their usual price. With a top-quality build and a 60-hour battery life with ANC off, these headphones are an absolute bargain at their current sub-$227 price. Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $160! $160 off (45%) Snag a pair of Bose QuietComfort headphones for under $200 while Amazon is offering a massive $160 discount. With up to 60 hours of playtime per charge, premium sound, and high-end ANC, these are perfect for commuters and audiophiles alike. Save on yours today. Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save 30% on Amazon! $75 off (30%) The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at a hefty 30% discount on Amazon. This drops Samsung's former flagship earbuds below $175, making them a steal for Galaxy users looking to upgrade their listening experience. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon







As always, we've managed to find some pretty lovely deals on headphones this week too. In fact, we were quite surprised that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently selling for 30% off their price and can be yours for less than $175. Apple users, on the other hand, can score the tech giant's latest and greatest AirPods Pro 3 for under $200 after a $50 discount. And if you're in the market for headphones instead of earbuds, you can save 50% on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 or 45% on the Bose QuietComfort headphones.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

There’s nothing better than coming home from a stressful day at work or school, grabbing a can of soda or beer, sinking on your comfy couch, and playing the latest episode of your favorite TV series on that fancy TV that you found a thousand ways to justify buying a few years ago.While I fully agree that this is one of the best ways to end the workweek, I am a deal hunter, and for me, there’s an even better way to say goodbye to all the problems I had to face during the five-day hell: browsing the best deals PhoneArena’s elite team of discount divas has managed to find during the week.Yes, fellow bargain hunters! It’s Friday once again, which means it’s time for PhoneArena’s weekly deal roundup. So, let’s not dilly-dally and see what kind of generous deals we were treated to this time around.