Best Prime Day Google Pixel phone deals: save on the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 series
Amazon's early Prime Day phone deals are here and with them come some of the rare best offers for Google's Pixel lineup, along with Prime Day deals on Samsung phones for a complete satisfaction of Android phone fans. The Pixels 7 Pro and Pixel 7 get up to $300 discount, if history is any indication, and even the Prime Day iPhone deals won't be able to beat Google's phones in the value-for-money realm. We also witness Prime Day 2023 offers on their predecessors like the Pixel 6 Pro which Amazon typically cuts with a Benjamin or two!
Best Buy also has launched its deals to answer Amazon's sale event, and they also include the hottest Pixels. Let's jump into the deals!
Top three Pixel deals today:
Pixel 7 Pro Prime Day deals
Google's Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera phones you can get at its respective price point that Amazon would likely lower for 2023 Prime Day. It is also a perennial fan favorite for the stand-out design with the camera strip on the back, and excellent value-for-money ratio compared to other flagship phone series, not to mention the unsurpassed software update cadence.
Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro, too, as it would likely offer up to $200 off in the form of either a direct discount, or an Amazon gift card. You won't be getting the trade-in deals that you can have at Google, but if you don't have a phone to trade that wouldn't matter. On the runup to its Pixel 7 Pro Prime Day sale, Amazon is currently offering $80 off its price, or a 9% discount already. This could very well grow to $200 off on Prime Day 2023.
Pixel 7 Prime Day deals
The best Pixel 7 Prime Day deal on Amazon is to be a discount of at least $100, or a bit more than the Pixel 7 deal it is offering right now. Granted, the carriers used to give it for free with a trade-in, or at a heavy discount without since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling, but you'd have to sign a contract, whereas the Google Pixel 7 Amazon Prime Day offer should knock 20% off its price directly, slashing it way into the sub-$500 category.
Best Buy has an awesome deal on the Pixel 7, if you activate the phone with your purchase to T-Mobile. Here are the best Pixel 7 deals right now:
Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deals
Google's affordable champ for 2023 - the Pixel 7a - was released ahead of the Pixel 8 series in the fall. While the Pixel 7a offers a great camera at a low price, it also has other virtues such as getting ranked for the best phone camera and best phone display on a cheap handset.
As usual, the best way to score a Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deal might be to get glued to Amazon, as it will offer the same discounts as Google plus gratis shipping and freebies from the Pixel Buds series. Amazon would cut $50 from the expected starting price of the Pixel 7a deal. The only problem might be warehouse availability as Google often has trouble producing enough of its sought-after budget handsets to go around to anyone who is willing to buy them.
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Prime Day deals
Google's 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro carries a modern 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 12GB memory, and three excellent rear shooters, including a 48MP periscope zoom camera, not to mention its distinctive design with a single camera strip across the rear. The Pixel 6 Pro Prime Day sale could knock its price down to $399, as right now Amazon has it for $499 which is a pretty good deal for a Google phone with periscope zoom.
Despite being an older model, the Pixel 6 still has a lot to offer in terms of performance. It's powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, which is the same silicon that powers the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's previous flagship phone. In addition to its Tensor SoC, the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This phone takes amazing photos as well, as it comes packed with a 50MP main camera. While Google very rarely discounts it, the Pixel 6 Amazon Prime Day deals include at least $200 off its MSRP tag.
Pixel 6a Prime Day deals
Google's mighty affordable Pixel 6a with the great camera is destined to be on sale during Prime Day 2023 for a low, low price considering what's on offer - one of the best budget phone cameras and best phone displays on an affordable handset. Amazon directly discounts $50 from the price for the best Pixel 6a deal when there is stock availability of all three official Google colors - Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk - too.
While the Pixel 6a Prime Day deal may come in the form of a free Amazon gift card with purchase, Amazon currently has a huge sale on the Charcoal-colored unlocked version of the Pixel 6a, offering this amazing device at an incredible discount.
How much can I expect to save on the Pixel 7 during Prime Day 2023?
- Up to $250 on the Pixel 7 Pro
- Up to $150 on the Pixel 7
You won't be able to get any phone of the Pixel 7 or even Pixel 6 for free during Amazon Prime Day, as the carriers won't repeat their best offers on Google's midranger. Instead, you usually get a nice $100 or more discount on the Pixel 7 and a higher, $200-$250 on the Pixel 7 Pro, which changes the equation significantly in favor of buying the Pixel 7 Pro.
Still, if you don't mind the smaller Pixel 7 discount, it is usually the value phone to get during the Amazon Prime Day shopping event duration. The Pixel 7 Pro, however, has a periscope zoom camera that rivals that on the top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra, and is offered for less than Samsung's finest on Prime Day, so that would be the moment to pull the buying trigger in the future.
Does Amazon offer bundle deals for the Pixel 7 with accessories or other Google products during Prime Day?
At the Pixel 7 series launch, Google offered a bundle accessory deal with its own earbuds that Amazon mimicked to the letter. Amazon now carries the Pixel Buds Pro - those aren't discounted, but are with a very tantalizing price for ANC buds with 11-hour battery life - and are available in all the official colors that Google released the noise-cancelling earbuds in - Coral, Gold, Charcoal, and Lemongrass. Thus, in addition to the Pixel 7 Prime Day discount, Amazon could offer a bundle accessory deal with the Pixel Buds Pro, as well as free cases.
Can I get a refurbished Pixel phone during Prime Day?
While the Google Pixel 7 Pro Prime Day deals usually come in the form of a direct discount for a new phone, Amazon always has renewed or returned devices on sale, like it currently carries a renewed global 7 Pro at 27% off, for instance. A refurbished Pixel 6 Amazon Prime Day sale is more likely, though, simply because the phone is a generation older than the Pixel 7 series.
