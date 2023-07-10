Best Prime Day Google Pixel phone deals: save on the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 series





Pixel 7 Pro Prime Day deals

Google's Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera phones you can get at its respective price point that Amazon would likely lower for 2023 Prime Day. It is also a perennial fan favorite for the stand-out design with the camera strip on the back, and excellent value-for-money ratio compared to other flagship phone series, not to mention the unsurpassed software update cadence.





Best Buy Pixel 7 Pro for T-Mobile: save $400 with activation If you activate today with T-Mobile, you get $400 off on the Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy. Save even more with trade-in. This deal is shaving almost 50% off the phones price! Don't miss out! $400 off (44%) $499 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy The Pixel 7 Pro Amazon deals include an $80 discount Amazon will give you an $80 discount towards a Pixel 7 Pro purchase, but you can't really on any trade-in deals over there. Still, Amazon now carries all the storage versions, as well as the new Hazel color. $81 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro, too, as it would likely offer up to $200 off in the form of either a direct discount, or an Amazon gift card. You won't be getting the trade-in deals that you can have at Google, but if you don't have a phone to trade that wouldn't matter. On the runup to its Pixel 7 Pro Prime Day sale, Amazon is currently offering $80 off its price, or a 9% discount already. This could very well grow to $200 off on Prime Day 2023.





Pixel 7 Prime Day deals





The best Pixel 7 Prime Day deal on Amazon is to be a discount of at least $100, or a bit more than the Pixel 7 deal it is offering right now. Granted, the carriers used to give it for free with a trade-in, or at a heavy discount without since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling, but you'd have to sign a contract, whereas the Google Pixel 7 Amazon Prime Day offer should knock 20% off its price directly, slashing it way into the sub-$500 category.





Best Buy has an awesome deal on the Pixel 7, if you activate the phone with your purchase to T-Mobile. Here are the best Pixel 7 deals right now:







Amazon's Pixel 7 will ship at $100 off! Amazon knocks off $100 from the Pixel 7 price directly, which in percentage terms is even larger than the Pixel 7 Pro discount! $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 is off at Best Buy with T-Mobile activation If you activate today with T-Mobile, you get $250 off on the Pixel 7 at Best Buy, a deal similar to the one that Best Buy has for the Pixel 7 Pro. This discount amounts to 42% off the Pixel 7's retail price. $250 off (42%) $349 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deals



Buy the Google Pixel 7a from Amazon with a discount! The new budget Google Pixel 7a champ can be yours directly from Amazon at a cool $50 discount. The offer comes in the form of a gift card that can be used on products sold at Amazon. $50 off (10%) Gift Buy at Amazon Best Buy knocks $50 off the Pixel 7a price! If you get the new Pixel 7a over at Best Buy, the retailer will give you a discount in the form of a gift card you can use towards the purchase of a Pixel 7a case or anything else your soul desires from its extensive product catalog. $50 off (10%) Gift $449 $499 Buy at BestBuy

Google's affordable champ for 2023 - the Pixel 7a - was released ahead of the Pixel 8 series in the fall. While the Pixel 7a offers a great camera at a low price, it also has other virtues such as getting ranked for the best phone camera and best phone display on a cheap handset.

As usual, the best way to score a Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deal might be to get glued to Amazon, as it will offer the same discounts as Google plus gratis shipping and freebies from the Pixel Buds series. Amazon would cut $50 from the expected starting price of the Pixel 7a deal. The only problem might be warehouse availability as Google often has trouble producing enough of its sought-after budget handsets to go around to anyone who is willing to buy them.





Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Prime Day deals

Google's 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro carries a modern 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 12GB memory, and three excellent rear shooters, including a 48MP periscope zoom camera, not to mention its distinctive design with a single camera strip across the rear. The Pixel 6 Pro Prime Day sale could knock its price down to $399, as right now Amazon has it for $499 which is a pretty good deal for a Google phone with periscope zoom.

Despite being an older model, the Pixel 6 still has a lot to offer in terms of performance. It's powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, which is the same silicon that powers the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's previous flagship phone. In addition to its Tensor SoC, the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This phone takes amazing photos as well, as it comes packed with a 50MP main camera. While Google very rarely discounts it, the Pixel 6 Amazon Prime Day deals include at least $200 off its MSRP tag.

Google Pixel 6 5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.4-Inch AMOLED Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,614mAh Battery, Stormy Black, Unlocked, New $294 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,003mAh Battery, Stormy Black, Unlocked, New $101 off (16%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6a Prime Day deals

Google's mighty affordable Pixel 6a with the great camera is destined to be on sale during Prime Day 2023 for a low, low price considering what's on offer - one of the best budget phone cameras and best phone displays on an affordable handset. Amazon directly discounts $50 from the price for the best Pixel 6a deal when there is stock availability of all three official Google colors - Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk - too.

While the Pixel 6a Prime Day deal may come in the form of a free Amazon gift card with purchase, Amazon currently has a huge sale on the Charcoal-colored unlocked version of the Pixel 6a, offering this amazing device at an incredible discount.

Best Buy Pixel 6a: save $200 with T-Mobile activation You can save $200 at Best Buy on the Pixel 6a if you activate today with T-Mobile. Don't miss out! This deal is making the Pixel 6a cost less than half its usual price! $200 off (57%) $149 $349 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6a: Now 36% OFF at Amazon Get the amazing Pixel 6a from Amazon and save $160 in the process. The phone has great performance and battery life, takes amazing photos, and it's a real steal at this price. $123 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

How much can I expect to save on the Pixel 7 during Prime Day 2023?

Up to $250 on the Pixel 7 Pro

Up to $150 on the Pixel 7

You won't be able to get any phone of the Pixel 7 or even Pixel 6 for free during Amazon Prime Day, as the carriers won't repeat their best offers on Google's midranger. Instead, you usually get a nice $100 or more discount on the Pixel 7 and a higher, $200-$250 on the Pixel 7 Pro, which changes the equation significantly in favor of buying the Pixel 7 Pro.

Still, if you don't mind the smaller Pixel 7 discount, it is usually the value phone to get during the Amazon Prime Day shopping event duration. The Pixel 7 Pro, however, has a periscope zoom camera that rivals that on the top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra, and is offered for less than Samsung's finest on Prime Day, so that would be the moment to pull the buying trigger in the future.





Does Amazon offer bundle deals for the Pixel 7 with accessories or other Google products during Prime Day?





At the Pixel 7 series launch, Google offered a bundle accessory deal with its own earbuds that Amazon mimicked to the letter. Amazon now carries the Pixel Buds Pro - those aren't discounted, but are with a very tantalizing price for ANC buds with 11-hour battery life - and are available in all the official colors that Google released the noise-cancelling earbuds in - Coral, Gold, Charcoal, and Lemongrass. Thus, in addition to the Pixel 7 Prime Day discount, Amazon could offer a bundle accessory deal with the Pixel Buds Pro, as well as free cases.





Can I get a refurbished Pixel phone during Prime Day?



