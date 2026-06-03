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The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ just got cheaper, making it the perfect budget-friendly investment

This is the tablet to get if you want dependable performance and a stylus without the premium price.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
It even boasts a vibrant 13.1-inch display. | Image by PhoneArena

I recently shared that Amazon is offering a sweet $80 discount on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE, dropping this bad boy below $420. But if you think that its 10.9-inch display isn’t big enough to watch YouTube videos on, I suggest you go for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ instead. Not only does it boast a 13.1-inch LCD screen, offering more real estate to enjoy the latest PhoneArena YouTube videos, but it’s also selling at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon right now.

Thanks to this lovely price cut, you can treat yourself to a unit with 128GB of storage for less than $550. Plus, you can choose between the Blue and Gray color options, snagging the one that best suits your taste. Just like the non-plus variant, our friend here is the perfect choice for shoppers who don’t need the insane amount of firepower the more expensive Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brings to the table.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 128GB: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (15%)
If you're looking for a serious bargain, Amazon has slashed $100 off the Silver Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, dropping the 128GB model below the $550 mark. This bad boy brings so much value to the table that you'd be crazy to let this deal slip away. So, don't miss out!
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Equipped with an Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it’s made to deliver dependable performance and handle most tasks without any issues. That’s why stuff like browsing the web, scrolling Insta, and watching YouTube feel effortless. However, you might notice stutters if you juggle multiple apps simultaneously or run a demanding app or game.

While the display isn’t an AMOLED panel, which is completely normal for a tablet in the mid-range segment, it still features a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, turning it into a great choice if you prefer watching movies or TV series on your tablet. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate, so everything you do should feel silky smooth.

You even get an S Pen included in the box, saving you even more cash, while Samsung’s promised seven years of software updates ensure your tablet will remain relevant at least until April 2032.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is a true bargain at its current sub-$550 price. If it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t hesitate and get one at an unbeatable price now while the deal lasts!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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