Motorola goes small on size, big on price for the US Edge (2026) mid-ranger





These are the Motorola Edge (2026) specs in full





6.3-inch Extreme AMOLED display with 1.5K Super HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 5200 nits of brightness;

MediaTek Dimensity 7450 processor;

8GB RAM;

Android 16 with three guaranteed OS upgrades;

with three guaranteed OS upgrades; 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia sensor;

50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

10MP tertiary telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x Super Zoom;

50MP front-facing camera;

5,000mAh battery;

60W TurboPower charging support;

15W TurboPower wireless charging capabilities;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

Military-grade durability;

160 grams weight;

Pantone Martini Olive color.

Interesting new approach from Motorola





Remember when all Android device manufacturers seemed to think bigger phones were automatically better, trying their best to convince buyers of the same thing to essentially inflate product prices without offering many other notable changes or upgrades?









Those days are... not exactly gone, as most major handset vendors (including Motorola) continue to bet big on big-screen smartphones... with notable exceptions like the Edge (2026). This is significantly smaller than not just all those aforementioned Edge 70-series devices, but the Edge (2025) , Edge (2024), Edge (2023), Edge (2022), Edge (2021), and 2020's original Edge as well.



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What else is different from the Edge (2025)?





Technically, the Edge (2026) packs a smaller battery to go with its smaller screen, but the 200mAh size reduction over its predecessor's 5,200mAh cell should actually result in a higher endurance score between charges when you factor in the much bigger display diagonal reduction of 0.4 inches.









The new screen, by the way, is flatter, sharper, and brighter, all three of which are improvements in my book, but curiously enough, the wired charging support of that slightly smaller battery is also slightly downgraded from 68 to 60 watts. Still, Motorola claims you'll be able to get "hours of power in minutes" with the company's proprietary TurboPower technology, and my experience suggests that will be 100 percent true in real-life use.

What do you think is the best mid-range phone in the US right now? The Motorola Edge (2026). Google's Pixel 10a. Samsung's Galaxy A57 5G. Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE. Apple's iPhone 17e. Another device. I don't know, and I don't care about mid-rangers. Vote 13 Votes





Also in real-life use, you can expect the Dimensity 7450 chipset to deliver a (fairly modest) gain in overall performance compared to the Edge (2025). The camera system is not radically changed either, once again including two 50MP sensors at the back and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, as well as a powerful (sounding) 50MP snapper at the front for crisp (hopefully) selfies.

Motorola Edge (2026) pricing and release date





Because everything is more expensive in 2026 compared to 2025, you shouldn't be surprised to find out that the latest US-focused Motorola Edge is set to go on sale "universally unlocked" at Best Buy and through its maker's official regional website at a recommended price of $599.99 on June 11.





That's a $50 hike over its predecessor's launch price around this time last year, which wouldn't be that bad... if the Edge (2025) wasn't also considered a little too costly back then for what it offered.









Of course, you can expect deals and discounts from Motorola itself and carriers like Verizon AT&T , Cricket Wireless, Spectrum Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile shortly after the aforementioned June 11 commercial debut, but it remains to be seen how much the new phone's appeal can be improved and how quickly.





AT&T joins Verizon after skipping the 2025 edition. Interestingly, T-Mobile is no longer on the list of major US operators set to carry the Motorola Edge, whilejoinsafter skipping the 2025 edition.

Motorola Edge (2026) vs. the competition





Pixel 10a is cheaper, at a $499 list price you can currently Affordability is clearly the most important battleground for a device like the Edge (2026), and unfortunately for Motorola and hardcore Motorola fans, theis cheaper, at a $499 list price you can currently reduce by 50 bucks at retailers like Amazon without jumping through any hoops.









Galaxy A57 5G is also more affordable, normally starting at $550 and Galaxy S25 FE , meanwhile, is typically costlier but also iPhone 17e (which is almost impossible to find at a reduced price without trade-ins or other carrier obligations). The5G is also more affordable, normally starting at $550 and recently scoring an unprecedented $60 discount sans strings as well. The, meanwhile, is typically costlier but also frequently marked down below $600 , which leaves the Motorola Edge (2026) to go directly up against the $599(which is almost impossible to find at a reduced price without trade-ins or other carrier obligations).





iPhone 17e and Motorola Edge (2026) are two very different devices for two very different audiences, while the Pixel 10a with its charging speeds, superior build quality, and thinner profile, but the long-term software support is still likely to tip the balance in Google's favor for a lot of cash-strapped Android users right now. Clearly, theand Motorola Edge (2026) are two very different devices for two very different audiences, while the Galaxy A57 sports a much larger screen, which you'll either view as a decisive advantage or a total dealbreaker. Finally, the Edge (2026) eclipses thewith its charging speeds, superior build quality, and thinner profile, but the long-term software support is still likely to tip the balance in Google's favor for a lot of cash-strapped Android users right now.

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