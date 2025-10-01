Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon slashes the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular to an unbelievably low price

Amazon turns the Apple Watch Series 10 into an absolute bestseller after slashing a huge $170 off the 46mm model with cellular support.

Prime Day might be just around the corner, but Apple Watch buyers won’t have to wait a single second to score a huge deal on the 46mm Watch Series 10. Amazon has just knocked the cellular-ready model down to its lowest price ever, slashing a massive 32% off its original price.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): now $170 off

$170 off (32%)
Amazon has just turned the Apple Watch Series 10 into a seriously good deal. Possibly for a limited time, you can get the 46mm variant with cellular support for a massive $170 off its original price. As far as we know, the e-commerce giant has never launched such a generous discount before.
Buy at Amazon

Let’s break it down: this device can normally set you back almost $530. But now, thanks to this epic Amazon sale, you can get it for just under $360 — $170 off its regular price. Although this is no longer the latest Apple Watch, you won’t find any promotions on its successor at the moment. So, this deal is an absolute no-brainer for those looking to complete their Apple ecosystem without paying too much.

We spent some time testing the Apple Watch Series 10. At first, we doubted a slimmer, lighter design could matter — but we were wrong. In fact, the model is exceptionally comfortable to wear and wobbles way less than previous models, which is especially good news for runners. Curious about other insights? Check out our full Apple Watch Series 10 review for extra details.

Design and feel are undoubtedly important when choosing a timepiece, but so are features. Well, this fella packs quite a few — you’ve got everything from a depth gauge and temperature detection to heart rate and sleep tracking. Not only that, but most metrics are highly accurate, and with the Sleep Apnea detection, the wearable turns into a highly reliable health guardian.

And yes — the Watch Series 10 doesn’t offer the same battery life as the Garmin Venu 3. But it offers seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, multiple features, and an ultra-comfortable design. Even better, the 46mm variant with cellular capabilities is much cheaper on Amazon right now. Get yours and save $170.

