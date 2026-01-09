The just-released Galaxy A17 can now be yours for free with this Metro by T-Mobile offer
Metro by T-Mobile is making the budget Galaxy A17 impossible to resist!
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Yesterday, I shared a first-time Galaxy A17 5G offer at Amazon. But how does getting the phone for free instead of just $30 off sound? If you’re tempted, Metro by T-Mobile is now offering a bargain you wouldn’t want to miss.
Just a few days after its market release, this affordable Samsung phone can already be yours free of charge at Metro. Even better, qualifying for the deal is surprisingly easy — and there are two ways to claim it.
First, you can get a new phone number through Metro and choose the carrier’s highest plan to save 100% on this Android phone. The plan costs $60/mo. with AutoPay, though you’ll need to pay $65 the first month.
Prefer bringing your phone number to Metro? No problem! The carrier lets you switch and choose an eligible plan (starting at the $40/mo. Period). The $40/mo. plan is web-exclusive, and it lets you keep your current number or get a new one. Meeting those requirements will bring the phone down by 100%.
While this offer may not sound all that attractive, it’s actually quite solid. After all, who wouldn’t want to get an Android phone running on the latest Android 16 free of charge?
The device also boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, as well as an Exynos 1330 chip. Providing crisp visuals and decent everyday performance, it’s a fantastic choice for budget-conscious users.
On top of that, the Galaxy A16 successor brings some camera improvements. While the A17 keeps the same hardware: a 50MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro unit on the rear, it now comes with optical image stabilization. This ensures photos remain steady even if your hands are a bit shaky.
Just a few days after its market release, this affordable Samsung phone can already be yours free of charge at Metro. Even better, qualifying for the deal is surprisingly easy — and there are two ways to claim it.
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First, you can get a new phone number through Metro and choose the carrier’s highest plan to save 100% on this Android phone. The plan costs $60/mo. with AutoPay, though you’ll need to pay $65 the first month.
Prefer bringing your phone number to Metro? No problem! The carrier lets you switch and choose an eligible plan (starting at the $40/mo. Period). The $40/mo. plan is web-exclusive, and it lets you keep your current number or get a new one. Meeting those requirements will bring the phone down by 100%.
Just a heads up: whichever offer you go for, you’ll still have to pay any applicable sales tax.
While this offer may not sound all that attractive, it’s actually quite solid. After all, who wouldn’t want to get an Android phone running on the latest Android 16 free of charge?
The device also boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, as well as an Exynos 1330 chip. Providing crisp visuals and decent everyday performance, it’s a fantastic choice for budget-conscious users.
On top of that, the Galaxy A16 successor brings some camera improvements. While the A17 keeps the same hardware: a 50MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro unit on the rear, it now comes with optical image stabilization. This ensures photos remain steady even if your hands are a bit shaky.
Add in the software support of six years (six!), and you’ve got one of best budget Samsung options. The best part? It can be yours for free with this limited-time Metro by T-Mobile offer.
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