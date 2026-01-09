Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

The just-released Galaxy A17 can now be yours for free with this Metro by T-Mobile offer

Metro by T-Mobile is making the budget Galaxy A17 impossible to resist!

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T-Mobile Samsung Deals Metro Galaxy A Series
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Galaxy A17 on a white background.
Yesterday, I shared a first-time Galaxy A17 5G offer at Amazon. But how does getting the phone for free instead of just $30 off sound? If you’re tempted, Metro by T-Mobile is now offering a bargain you wouldn’t want to miss.

Just a few days after its market release, this affordable Samsung phone can already be yours free of charge at Metro. Even better, qualifying for the deal is surprisingly easy — and there are two ways to claim it.

Grab the Galaxy A17 5G for free at Metro!

$0
$229 99
$230 off (100%)
For a limited time, Metro by T-Mobile is making the Galaxy A17 5G impossible to resist. Right now, you can bring your number to Metro or get a new one, choose an eligible plan, and the device will be yours for 100% off!
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile
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First, you can get a new phone number through Metro and choose the carrier’s highest plan to save 100% on this Android phone. The plan costs $60/mo. with AutoPay, though you’ll need to pay $65 the first month.

Prefer bringing your phone number to Metro? No problem! The carrier lets you switch and choose an eligible plan (starting at the $40/mo. Period). The $40/mo. plan is web-exclusive, and it lets you keep your current number or get a new one. Meeting those requirements will bring the phone down by 100%.

Just a heads up: whichever offer you go for, you’ll still have to pay any applicable sales tax.

While this offer may not sound all that attractive, it’s actually quite solid. After all, who wouldn’t want to get an Android phone running on the latest Android 16 free of charge?

The device also boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, as well as an Exynos 1330 chip. Providing crisp visuals and decent everyday performance, it’s a fantastic choice for budget-conscious users.

On top of that, the Galaxy A16 successor brings some camera improvements. While the A17 keeps the same hardware: a 50MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro unit on the rear, it now comes with optical image stabilization. This ensures photos remain steady even if your hands are a bit shaky.

Add in the software support of six years (six!), and you’ve got one of best budget Samsung options. The best part? It can be yours for free with this limited-time Metro by T-Mobile offer.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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