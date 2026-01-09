Limited-time Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold sale is now available on Amazon
Premium foldable for $300 off? I'm interested!
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Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold from December, don’t worry. The e-commerce giant is once again slashing prices for this foldable phone. Now $300 off, the device is a very compelling pick, especially since there are no major deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.If you missed Amazon’s stunning $400 price cut on the premium
Sure, saving $400 on this $1,800 Google Pixel phone sounds even better. But let’s face it — this early Christmas deal might not return soon. Plus, the 10 Pro Fold offers excellent value even at its current $300 discount, making it an easy recommendation for any foldable phone fan.
In our in-house tests, we’ve measured that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold actually outperforms the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the display brightness front. The same can’t be said about raw horsepower, though.
Camera-wise, this Google foldable is a true winner. As camera samples in our Pixel 10 Pro Fold review show, it delivers photos with lifelike colors and pretty good detail. You also get a Camera Coach feature to help you take better images by giving you real-life guidance.
Bottom line: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the best foldable options, making it more than worth checking out at $300 off. Act fast and save with Amazon’s limited-time sale.
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Sure, saving $400 on this $1,800 Google Pixel phone sounds even better. But let’s face it — this early Christmas deal might not return soon. Plus, the 10 Pro Fold offers excellent value even at its current $300 discount, making it an easy recommendation for any foldable phone fan.
With its exceptionally bright 8-inch main OLED display, this device delivers a stunning viewing experience. It also supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring optimized battery life and a silky-smooth scrolling experience. The cover panel deserves admiration as well. It measures 6.4 inches, providing plenty of space for comfortable typing and more.
In our in-house tests, we’ve measured that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold actually outperforms the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the display brightness front. The same can’t be said about raw horsepower, though.
With its Tensor G5 processor, the smartphone prioritizes AI features over pure muscle. Is that really a drawback? Not at all — the device is well-optimized, ensuring daily tasks run without any hiccups. Then again, if you’re a power user or need strong gaming potential, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be the better choice.
Camera-wise, this Google foldable is a true winner. As camera samples in our Pixel 10 Pro Fold review show, it delivers photos with lifelike colors and pretty good detail. You also get a Camera Coach feature to help you take better images by giving you real-life guidance.
Bottom line: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the best foldable options, making it more than worth checking out at $300 off. Act fast and save with Amazon’s limited-time sale.
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