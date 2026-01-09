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Limited-time Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold sale is now available on Amazon

Premium foldable for $300 off? I'm interested!

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A person holds the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in their palm.
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If you missed Amazon’s stunning $400 price cut on the premium Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold from December, don’t worry. The e-commerce giant is once again slashing prices for this foldable phone. Now $300 off, the device is a very compelling pick, especially since there are no major deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Save $300 on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now going strong at $300 off on Amazon. The limited-time sale is available on both color options with 256GB and 512GB of storage. Don't wait up and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon
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Sure, saving $400 on this $1,800 Google Pixel phone sounds even better. But let’s face it — this early Christmas deal might not return soon. Plus, the 10 Pro Fold offers excellent value even at its current $300 discount, making it an easy recommendation for any foldable phone fan.

With its exceptionally bright 8-inch main OLED display, this device delivers a stunning viewing experience. It also supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring optimized battery life and a silky-smooth scrolling experience. The cover panel deserves admiration as well. It measures 6.4 inches, providing plenty of space for comfortable typing and more.

In our in-house tests, we’ve measured that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold actually outperforms the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the display brightness front. The same can’t be said about raw horsepower, though.

With its Tensor G5 processor, the smartphone prioritizes AI features over pure muscle. Is that really a drawback? Not at all — the device is well-optimized, ensuring daily tasks run without any hiccups. Then again, if you’re a power user or need strong gaming potential, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be the better choice.

Camera-wise, this Google foldable is a true winner. As camera samples in our Pixel 10 Pro Fold review show, it delivers photos with lifelike colors and pretty good detail. You also get a Camera Coach feature to help you take better images by giving you real-life guidance.

Bottom line: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the best foldable options, making it more than worth checking out at $300 off. Act fast and save with Amazon’s limited-time sale.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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