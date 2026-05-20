Wow, the AI-centric Pixel 10 Pro XL dominates the new Sony camera flagship in every single picture

(one mark eight)

The Matrix (1999)

My Funny Valentine

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

The zoom examples

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

Pixel 10 Pro

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

The ultra-wide isn't even trying

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Xperia 1 VIII Pixel 10 Pro XL >

The Pixel's game is always on

by Sony of all brands

just

Both phones suck here, as the results are smudgy and lame (when compared to an Ultra phone), but at least, the Pixel knows the seawater is blue, not brown:Same goes for the sky color here:Night zoom is another moment of hurt for the Xperia. Yes, there is a building, but the Pixel shows us that building, the neon sign on top of it is readable AND the buildings behind it are visible:There were branches above the statue?! Well, gee, thank you,XL:Natural, but muted details from the Sony phone. Sharp and crisp results by Google's champ:If you're easily bothered, don't scroll down – the Pixel completely annihilates the Xperia 1 VIII in terms of ultra-wide shots.I mean, where's the ultra in this "ultra-wide" example?!Notice how much more one can fit in the frame without moving a step back with the Pixel:The Xperia photo looks like a regular main cam shot, that's no fun:Notice the fountain's borders. Ultra-wide cameras are made for such shots, but the Sony can't keep up:Worst part is, this isn't something that a software update can fix. The ultra-wide lens is baked and there's nothing that can be done about it.Don't get me wrong. Many Xperia 1 VIII photos look good… until you swipe over to look at the Pixel photo.Pixels have built a camera reputation over the years – for example, my dear old Pixel 3a punched way above its price class. And that was a cheap and cheerful, plastic and harmless little fella with a single rear camera (1/2.55-inch sensor inside). But Google's software algorithms made it possible for me to, occasionally, take better photos than dudes with iPhones that paid twice as much (or more) than I did for my Pixel 3a.Nowadays, Pixels continue to produce very respectable photos and videos. It's just that they're not entirely focused on their camera systems, like an Ultra model by Vivo, Oppo or Xiaomi.Pixels are sleek phones with serious AI capabilities – and that's their whole claim to fame.But if they destroy (at least in terms of color accuracy and nighttime exposure) a camera phone(the irony is that Sony's dedicated cameras are so, so good), well, I guess the Pixel isn'tan AI phone. Or, vice versa, the Xperia 1 VIII isn't fully deserving of the "camera flagship" branding...I hope these results can be fixed via software update ASAP. Until that happens, no matter its natural tones or its cool Portrait mode, I wouldn't rely on it as my one and only camera.