Shop refurbished devices at Gazelle

Your iPhone 17 Pro can finally play Fortnite again, unless you live here

Tim Sweeney has announced it.

0
Sebastian Pier
By
Apple Games iPhone
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple logo.
Tim Sweeney's idea of Apple. | Image by Tim Sweeney
Guess who's back, back again – Fortnite is back to worldwide App Stores! This means that you can once again shoot at your pals while cosplaying as Dart Vader or Kratos on your iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This is a major breakthrough for the game's maker, Epic Games. The mobile shooter title is one of the most popular games in recent years, but there were numerous legal battles between its creators and Apple.

Epic said that once Apple is required to reveal its real costs, governments worldwide would no longer tolerate what the company described as unnecessary extra fees. per Reuters.

It's still missing in this country




Australia is the only country where Fortnite isn't available as of now. In the country-continent, Apple "continues ​to enforce many developer terms" that the court had found unlawful.

Last year, Fortnite came back to the US App Store, but the new development in the Apple vs. Epic saga is huge.

Recommended For You

The critical moment


This is a critical moment in the battle against the App Store empire to win freedom for all developers and consumers, and we'll continue the fight in every jurisdiction worldwide until competition is restored to digital stores and payment markets everywhere.
– Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO, May 2026


What's more, Tim Sweeney says that Apple has allegedly told the Supreme Court that regulators around the world "are watching this case to determine what commission rate Apple may charge on covered purchases in huge markets outside the United States".

In his words, this is "the beginning of the end" of the Apple Tax worldwide.

What will Apple do now?
1 Votes

What's the problem?


The "Apple Tax" is a slang term for the fee Apple charges app developers for sales made through the App Store. Apple usually takes a 15% to 30% cut from app purchases, subscriptions, and in-app payments on iPhones and iPads. Since developers must use Apple's system, many people believe these extra costs often lead to higher prices for users.

Epic wasn't keen on paying the Apple Tax.

In fact, in 2020, Epic bypassed Apple's 30% commission by introducing a direct payment system inside Fortnite. This wasn't funny to Apple and the game got banned instantly. Epic retaliated with an antitrust lawsuit and a viral marketing campaign, accusing Apple of maintaining an illegal, anti-competitive monopoly over iOS app distribution.

After years of fierce courtroom battles, US courts ultimately ruled that Apple was not an illegal monopolist, but did force the tech giant to allow developers to direct users to outside payment methods.


But what is Fortnite?


There's a high chance that you've heard about the game itself, even if you're not much of a mobile gamer yourself.

Basically, multiple players drop onto an area and fight to be the last one standing (a battle royale, if you will). The game allows players to construct walls, ramps and forts in real time for cover.

Personally, I'm not a Fortnite player, but it's almost impossible not to know people who actively play it, even in 2026. Yeah, Fortnite is absolutely still massive – not just as a game, but as an internet hub, too.

It's a giant platform where wildly different franchises coexist in ways that would never normally happen. One minute you can see characters from Star Wars fighting alongside God of War heroes, while Power Rangers and even Skibidi Toilet somehow exist in the same universe. It sounds chaotic, but many kids love it.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Latest News
Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things
Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things
AT&T rolls out the blue carpet mere days after T-Mobile's big red carpet announcement: no foul play, though
AT&T rolls out the blue carpet mere days after T-Mobile's big red carpet announcement: no foul play, though
This 11-inch Lenovo tablet with 8GB RAM and 'all-day' battery is somehow on sale for just $160
This 11-inch Lenovo tablet with 8GB RAM and 'all-day' battery is somehow on sale for just $160
Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit
Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit
Your iPhone 17 Pro can finally play Fortnite again, unless you live here
Your iPhone 17 Pro can finally play Fortnite again, unless you live here
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming