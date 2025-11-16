The powerful Surface Pro 11 is a dream come true at a huge 31% off at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Deals
Black Friday Week begins next week on November 20. Undoubtedly, it’ll bring epic deals on various tech, including tablets. But if you’re after a high-class Surface Pro device, waiting might be pointless. How so? Simple — the Surface Pro 11 is already on sale for a massive 31% off at Amazon, making it a dream come true for many.

Surface Pro 11: save 31% at Amazon

$463 off (31%)
The Surface Pro 11 is now available for 31% off its original price at Amazon. That makes the device with an OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage a much cheaper pick. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon


We’re talking about the 16/512GB OLED variant with a hugely powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor, by the way. This buffed-up version can usually set you back nearly $1,500, but you can now grab the Sapphire color variant with a $463 discount.

While that still means you’d have to cough up a bit more than $1,030, the Windows tablet delivers a lot for its asking price. With the iconic adjustable kickstand and vivid 13-inch OLED display, you’re getting a truly premium visual experience. The screen also supports a snappy refresh rate up to 120Hz, delivering a smooth scrolling experience.

Under the hood, the tablet packs a Snapdragon X Elite processor. Paired with 16GB RAM, it’s equally suitable for daily tasks and heavy multitasking alike, and the ample storage ensures you’ve got plenty of space for all your favorite apps and files.

Consider also the AI features. With Copilot+ support, this device helps you understand everyone in a meeting, offering real-time subtitles for 44 languages, and many other extras designed to make your everyday experience even more enjoyable.

And with a 14-hour battery life, the device offers plenty of screen time. All things considered, the Surface Pro 11 is a pretty well-rounded option. If you think it’s right for you, now’s absolutely the time to save big. Grab yours and save 31% while this epic Amazon promo lasts.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15215 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
