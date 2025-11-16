The powerful Surface Pro 11 is a dream come true at a huge 31% off at Amazon

We’re talking about the 16/512GB OLED variant with a hugely powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor, by the way. This buffed-up version can usually set you back nearly $1,500, but you can now grab the Sapphire color variant with a $463 discount.While that still means you’d have to cough up a bit more than $1,030, the Windows tablet delivers a lot for its asking price. With the iconic adjustable kickstand and vivid 13-inch OLED display, you’re getting a truly premium visual experience. The screen also supports a snappy refresh rate up to 120Hz, delivering a smooth scrolling experience.Under the hood, the tablet packs a Snapdragon X Elite processor. Paired with 16GB RAM, it’s equally suitable for daily tasks and heavy multitasking alike, and the ample storage ensures you’ve got plenty of space for all your favorite apps and files.Consider also the AI features. With Copilot+ support, this device helps you understand everyone in a meeting, offering real-time subtitles for 44 languages, and many other extras designed to make your everyday experience even more enjoyable.And with a 14-hour battery life, the device offers plenty of screen time. All things considered, the Surface Pro 11 is a pretty well-rounded option. If you think it’s right for you, now’s absolutely the time to save big. Grab yours and save 31% while this epic Amazon promo lasts.