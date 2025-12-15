Crazy-good Surface Pro 11 deal saves you a whopping $701 at Amazon





The Surface Pro 11 is now $701 off at Amazon $701 off (41%) Amazon is now selling the impressive Surface Pro 11 tablet with a huge $701 price cut. The offer is available on the model with an OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite chipset, and 16GB RAM. The device also packs 1TB of storage. Save big while this offer lasts. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



As one of the best



Performance is solid, too. With 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon X Elite inside, you get enough potential for everyday tasks and heavy work-related apps alike. On top of that, this tablet features two USB-C ports for quick data transfer, on-the-go charging, and much more.



You’re also getting a premium and slim design, battery life of up to 14 hours, and even some AI features with Copilot+. However you look at it, the Surface Pro 11 is a pretty solid pick for many, especially right now.



Would we recommend this ~$1,700 tablet at full price? Probably not, as there are various capable alternatives that cost much less. But at $701 off (which brings it to less than $1,000), it’s definitely hard to pass up. If you missed out on Amazon’s earlier discount, this is your next chance to save big. Just a note — this new offer might not last long either, so you might want to hurry up if you like it. As one of the best iPad Pro M5 alternatives for Windows fans, this tablet packs a premium spec sheet. For instance, it comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display. With OLED technology, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, crisp resolution, and a built-in kickstand, it delivers great visuals.Performance is solid, too. With 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon X Elite inside, you get enough potential for everyday tasks and heavy work-related apps alike. On top of that, this tablet features two USB-C ports for quick data transfer, on-the-go charging, and much more.You’re also getting a premium and slim design, battery life of up to 14 hours, and even some AI features with Copilot+. However you look at it, the Surface Pro 11 is a pretty solid pick for many, especially right now.Would we recommend this ~$1,700 tablet at full price? Probably not, as there are various capable alternatives that cost much less. But at $701 off (which brings it to less than $1,000), it’s definitely hard to pass up. If you missed out on Amazon’s earlier discount, this is your next chance to save big. Just a note — this new offer might not last long either, so you might want to hurry up if you like it.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

It’s been over a week since Amazon launched an eye-popping $801 price cut on one of the most buffed-up Surface Pro 11 tablets. This promo, however, expired as quickly as it went live. Does that mean you can no longer grab the 16GB/1TB variant with the Snapdragon X Elite chip for less? Not at all!Right now, the e-commerce giant is selling the same beautiful and capable work-oriented device with a huge $701 price cut. Sure, this isn’t quite as appealing as the earlier offer we came across. Still, it’s undeniably a pretty solid savings opportunity. Don’t miss out.