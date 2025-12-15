Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Crazy-good Surface Pro 11 deal saves you a whopping $701 at Amazon

Don't miss this epic 41% discount on one of the most capable Surface tablets.

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Different colors of the Surface Pro 11 tablet, with differently adjusted kickstands.
View now at Amazon
It’s been over a week since Amazon launched an eye-popping $801 price cut on one of the most buffed-up Surface Pro 11 tablets. This promo, however, expired as quickly as it went live. Does that mean you can no longer grab the 16GB/1TB variant with the Snapdragon X Elite chip for less? Not at all!

Right now, the e-commerce giant is selling the same beautiful and capable work-oriented device with a huge $701 price cut. Sure, this isn’t quite as appealing as the earlier offer we came across. Still, it’s undeniably a pretty solid savings opportunity. Don’t miss out.

The Surface Pro 11 is now $701 off at Amazon

$701 off (41%)
Amazon is now selling the impressive Surface Pro 11 tablet with a huge $701 price cut. The offer is available on the model with an OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite chipset, and 16GB RAM. The device also packs 1TB of storage. Save big while this offer lasts.
Buy at Amazon

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As one of the best iPad Pro M5 alternatives for Windows fans, this tablet packs a premium spec sheet. For instance, it comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display. With OLED technology, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, crisp resolution, and a built-in kickstand, it delivers great visuals.

Performance is solid, too. With 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon X Elite inside, you get enough potential for everyday tasks and heavy work-related apps alike. On top of that, this tablet features two USB-C ports for quick data transfer, on-the-go charging, and much more.

You’re also getting a premium and slim design, battery life of up to 14 hours, and even some AI features with Copilot+. However you look at it, the Surface Pro 11 is a pretty solid pick for many, especially right now.

Would we recommend this ~$1,700 tablet at full price? Probably not, as there are various capable alternatives that cost much less. But at $701 off (which brings it to less than $1,000), it’s definitely hard to pass up. If you missed out on Amazon’s earlier discount, this is your next chance to save big. Just a note — this new offer might not last long either, so you might want to hurry up if you like it.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Microsoft Surface - Deals History
59 stories
07 Jan, 2026
Here's why the Surface Pro 11 is a solid bargain at a huge $510 off
15 Dec, 2025
Crazy-good Surface Pro 11 deal saves you a whopping $701 at Amazon
16 Nov, 2025
The powerful Surface Pro 11 is a dream come true at a huge 31% off at Amazon
05 Nov, 2025
Last year's Surface Pro (with keyboard) is this year's holiday must-buy at a huge $450 discount
03 Nov, 2025
This Surface Pro (2025) deal is so good and rare that it could go away at any moment
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