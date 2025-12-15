Crazy-good Surface Pro 11 deal saves you a whopping $701 at Amazon
Don't miss this epic 41% discount on one of the most capable Surface tablets.
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Right now, the e-commerce giant is selling the same beautiful and capable work-oriented device with a huge $701 price cut. Sure, this isn’t quite as appealing as the earlier offer we came across. Still, it’s undeniably a pretty solid savings opportunity. Don’t miss out.
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As one of the best iPad Pro M5 alternatives for Windows fans, this tablet packs a premium spec sheet. For instance, it comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display. With OLED technology, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, crisp resolution, and a built-in kickstand, it delivers great visuals.
Performance is solid, too. With 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon X Elite inside, you get enough potential for everyday tasks and heavy work-related apps alike. On top of that, this tablet features two USB-C ports for quick data transfer, on-the-go charging, and much more.
You’re also getting a premium and slim design, battery life of up to 14 hours, and even some AI features with Copilot+. However you look at it, the Surface Pro 11 is a pretty solid pick for many, especially right now.
Would we recommend this ~$1,700 tablet at full price? Probably not, as there are various capable alternatives that cost much less. But at $701 off (which brings it to less than $1,000), it’s definitely hard to pass up. If you missed out on Amazon’s earlier discount, this is your next chance to save big. Just a note — this new offer might not last long either, so you might want to hurry up if you like it.
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