This Surface Pro (2025) deal is so good and rare that it could go away at any moment

If you don't act quickly, you may well miss a golden opportunity to maximize your holiday savings on one of the best tablets around right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025) with keyboard
Have you considered all the best Android tablets out there and yet still don't trust that the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra are productive, powerful, and affordable enough to meet all your needs this holiday season?

Then why not go for a 12-inch Surface Pro instead... and pull the trigger right now? Yes, Christmas is still 52 days away at the time of this writing, which also means you have a few more weeks to wait until Amazon or Best Buy's Black Friday 2025 promotions kick off in earnest.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$200 off (22%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$699 99
$899 99
$200 off (22%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Three Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

But you can already save 200 bucks on a very interesting version of Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 Windows tablet, and although I obviously don't know what the future holds, I'd be extremely surprised if a better deal arrived by the end of the year. And I'm rarely (truly) surprised by a Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Christmas offer.

This exact same discount on this exact same 512GB storage configuration of the Surface Pro (2025) with 16 gigs of RAM also on deck and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor under the hood was part of a 24-hour Best Buy promo back in August, mind you, although surprisingly enough, no such deal was offered by Amazon during last month's 48-hour Prime Day festival.

This time around, both retailers are letting you save $200 without listing an expiration date, which may or may not be good news. That's because the new deals could run for more than 24 hours now... or not.


Right now, Best Buy has the massively discounted 12-inch iPad Pro alternative in stock in three colorways, while Amazon is already on the verge of running out of inventory for two of those same three options, which strongly suggests you should hurry and pull the trigger (well) before Black Friday at the end of the month.

Speaking of the iPad Pro family, I'm sure some of you will prefer Apple's best tablets over the Surface Pro (2025), but if you like to stay productive (and entertained) on the go and don't want to spend a small fortune, Microsoft's newest slate is arguably the better choice. To be perfectly clear, though, that excellent price point does not cover a productivity-maximizing keyboard... or stylus. Still, the value proposition is absolutely outstanding, and not even the most devoted Apple or Samsung fan can deny that.
