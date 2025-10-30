Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
The maxed-out 32GB/1TB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite power gets a rare $550 off

The most powerful Surface Pro 11 tablet gets a rare and generous discount at Amazon.

Remember Amazon's huge $516 discount on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 from last week? Well, it's gone. But now, the e-commerce giant is letting you save $550 on the variant with massive 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. That knocks it to about $1,550 — and while that's still incredibly expensive, it's a very rare discount you shouldn't ignore.

Surface Pro 11: now $550 off at Amazon

$550 off (26%)
The Surface Pro 11 has become a rare bargain in its maxed-out version with a 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage. Right now, this tablet can be yours for $550 off at Amazon. This is the Snapdragon X Elite-powered version with OLED display.
Buy at Amazon

16GB/1TB Surface Pro 11: save $451

$451 off (27%)
Those who don't need 32GB RAM should consider the 16GB/1TB variant. This one is also on sale right now, offered for $451 off in Black at Amazon. This tablet also packs a Snapdragon X Elite chipset and an OLED touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon

Don't need 32GB on your 2-in-1 Windows tablet but want that hefty 1TB of storage for all your files? No problem! Amazon is also selling the 16GB/1TB Surface tablet with an OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite chip for $451 off. That slashes it to about $1,250 from the tablet's original $1,700 price.

No matter how you slice it, both tablets are pricey — even with these solid discounts. But if you're OK with the investment, it'll certainly pay off. The Surface Pro 11 is incredibly powerful with its Snapdragon X Elite chip. You get more than enough potential for anything you can think of. And with 32GB RAM on the maxed-out model, multitasking is as smooth as it gets.

Let's not overlook the display. This bad boy features a gorgeous 13-inch OLED display with ultra-vivid colors and highly responsive animations. The 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth scrolling, while the built-in kickstand gives you a comfortable, hands-free viewing experience.

For users seeking AI smarts, Copilot+ offers a slew of AI-powered features, including improved Windows Search, real-time subtitles in more than 30 languages, Image Creator, and many more.

Consider also the battery life. Microsoft claims you can get up to 14 hours of nonstop streaming, which doesn't sound half bad. And with two USB-C ports that let you quickly transfer data, you can quickly transform your tablet into a full-blown workstation with compatible accessories.

As you can see for yourself, the Surface Pro 11 brings a lot to the table. Is it pricey? Definitely, especially the 1TB model. But hey — with its Snapdragon X Elite chip, hefty 32GB RAM, and OLED display, it blends performance with portability quite well. Plus, given that you can rarely see such generous $550 price cuts on this particular variant at Amazon, it's even harder to ignore.
