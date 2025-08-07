Samsung’s next best-selling Galaxy is almost ready to get in your cart

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G. | Image credit – Samsung







The Galaxy A17 5G is expected to come in three colors:



Grey

Black

Blue





The Galaxy A17 5G is already live at Samsung's Irish store. | Image credit – Samsung



Meanwhile, the 4G version will launch in Black and Light Blue, with rumors hinting at a possible third option joining the mix, too.





Galaxy A17 4G leaked in two colors. | Image credit – Evan Blass



The Galaxy A17 will carry the torch from a long line of Samsung's best-selling budget phones – the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A16 – which have consistently been the top-selling Galaxy models globally.







And it is dropping soon. In fact, it is already live on Samsung Ireland's website , where the Galaxy A17 5G is listed with shipping scheduled for August 18. It has also popped up in other European markets, so an official announcement can drop any day now.



And what is the difference between the 4G and 5G versions besides the obvious? First off, price. As always, the 4G version will be more affordable and early leaks suggest no price hike this time. So, you can expect the 5G variant to land at around $200 and the 4G one to come in at about $130.





Under the hood, the 5G model is expected to pack the Exynos 1380, which is a bump up from the Exynos 1330 in the A16 5G. It is the same chip found in the Galaxy A35 5G and A54 5G, so expect decent day-to-day performance – not blazing fast, and sure, some stutters here and there, but solid for the price. The 4G variant, on the other hand, should be running the MediaTek Helio G99, a proven chipset in the budget space.



Display-wise, don’t expect any big changes. We are still looking at a 6.7-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, just like last year’s model. On the camera front, things are mostly unchanged – except for one big upgrade: the main snapper is said to now come with OIS (optical image stabilization), which should help with sharper, steadier shots.



Recommended Stories Expected rear camera setup: Expected rear camera setup:



50 MP main (with OIS)

5 MP ultra-wide

2 MP macro



Other key features? A 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, IP54-rated dust and water resistance, and support for expandable storage via microSD card.



Software-wise, the both A17 versions should ship with



Other key features? A 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, IP54-rated dust and water resistance, and support for expandable storage via microSD card.

Software-wise, the both A17 versions should ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15 , and Samsung is promising an impressive 6 years of OS updates and security patches – which is kind of a big deal in the budget space.

So yeah, if you are hunting for a super affordable Android phone that won't feel outdated in a year, the Galaxy A17 might be worth the short wait. After all, it is already practically live, at least in Europe. We are just waiting for Samsung to push the launch button so you can finally click, add it to your cart and call it yours.





And if you are not dead set on Samsung, you might also want to check out the CMF Phone (2) Pro by Nothing . It is a bit pricier (starts at $280), but it stands out with a more unique design and feel.



