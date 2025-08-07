$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung’s next best-selling Galaxy is almost ready to get in your cart

Galaxy A17 4G and 5G leaks again right before launch.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy A Series
A render of the Galaxy A17 5G in Blue.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G. | Image credit – Samsung

Samsung’s next budget hero, the Galaxy A17, is just about ready to drop, and honestly, at this point, there is not much left to the imagination. Multiple leaks have spilled pretty much everything already. Just like before, Samsung is going with two versions: a 4G model and a 5G model. And now, we are getting another early peek at both.

The Galaxy A17 5G is expected to come in three colors:

  • Grey
  • Black
  • Blue

The Galaxy A17 5G is already live at Samsung's Irish store. | Image credit – Samsung

Meanwhile, the 4G version will launch in Black and Light Blue, with rumors hinting at a possible third option joining the mix, too.

Galaxy A17 4G leaked in two colors. | Image credit – Evan Blass

The Galaxy A17 will carry the torch from a long line of Samsung’s best-selling budget phones – the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A16 – which have consistently been the top-selling Galaxy models globally.

 
And it is dropping soon. In fact, it is already live on Samsung Ireland’s website, where the Galaxy A17 5G is listed with shipping scheduled for August 18. It has also popped up in other European markets, so an official announcement can drop any day now.

And what is the difference between the 4G and 5G versions besides the obvious? First off, price. As always, the 4G version will be more affordable and early leaks suggest no price hike this time. So, you can expect the 5G variant to land at around $200 and the 4G one to come in at about $130.

If you were shopping for a budget phone right now, which Galaxy A17 version would you go for?

Vote View Result

Under the hood, the 5G model is expected to pack the Exynos 1380, which is a bump up from the Exynos 1330 in the A16 5G. It is the same chip found in the Galaxy A35 5G and A54 5G, so expect decent day-to-day performance – not blazing fast, and sure, some stutters here and there, but solid for the price. The 4G variant, on the other hand, should be running the MediaTek Helio G99, a proven chipset in the budget space.

Display-wise, don’t expect any big changes. We are still looking at a 6.7-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, just like last year’s model. On the camera front, things are mostly unchanged – except for one big upgrade: the main snapper is said to now come with OIS (optical image stabilization), which should help with sharper, steadier shots.

Recommended Stories
Expected rear camera setup:

  • 50 MP main (with OIS)
  • 5 MP ultra-wide
  • 2 MP macro

Other key features? A 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, IP54-rated dust and water resistance, and support for expandable storage via microSD card.

Software-wise, the both A17 versions should ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15, and Samsung is promising an impressive 6 years of OS updates and security patches – which is kind of a big deal in the budget space.

So yeah, if you are hunting for a super affordable Android phone that won’t feel outdated in a year, the Galaxy A17 might be worth the short wait. After all, it is already practically live, at least in Europe. We are just waiting for Samsung to push the launch button so you can finally click, add it to your cart and call it yours. 

And if you are not dead set on Samsung, you might also want to check out the CMF Phone (2) Pro by Nothing. It is a bit pricier (starts at $280), but it stands out with a more unique design and feel.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless