Galaxy A17 leak suggests Samsung isn't fixing what's not broken

This is how the upcoming Galaxy A17 5G should look like.

The leak doesn't just reveal the design – it spills the specs, too. And by the sound of it, Samsung isn't making huge changes this year. The rear camera setup is basically a copy-paste from the A16:



50 MP main

5 MP ultrawide

2 MP macro

But one key upgrade could be in the works – a previous rumor said the A17 will include OIS (optical image stabilization) on the main sensor, something we haven't seen in Samsung phones at this price point before.



Samsung’s Galaxy AX phones have consistently been the company’s top sellers year after year.



The biggest under-the-hood change might be the chip. This year's model is rumored to run on the Exynos 1380, a step up from the Exynos 1330 in the A16, but still, a chip that is a couple of years old now.



Galaxy A17 5G expected dimensions: 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm.

Expect a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging, roomy for the price range storage options and likely the same six years of software support Samsung's been promising on its A-series lately.



Of course, if you're open to other brands, there are some interesting alternatives. The CMF Phone 2 Pro from Nothing's budget line is packed with personality – it offers modular customization, smooth performance, and even a telephoto camera at a surprisingly low price.







Then there is the Moto G (2025), which hasn't changed much from the previous gen but still looks stylish. Just be prepared to settle for a 720p LCD that can't really compete with Samsung's AMOLED screens in terms of sharpness and color.