Galaxy A17 leak suggests Samsung isn't fixing what's not broken

New renders show a familiar look, but still, Samsung is fine-tuning things.

A photo of a person's hand holding the Galaxy A16 5G.
Galaxy A16 5G. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Samsung's next budget bestseller is on its way – yep, the Galaxy A17 is expected to drop soon. Every year, Samsung refreshes its A-series lineup like clockwork, and now, we are already getting an early look at the next entry-level champ – a phone that might once again outsell every other Galaxy out there.

New renders of the Galaxy A17 just leaked, showing a design that borrows heavily from its more expensive siblings – the Galaxy A36 and A56. That means the same blacked-out camera module is coming to the A17. However, the bezels are still uneven, with a chunky chin and a teardrop notch that feels a bit dated in 2025.

Most of the leaked images show the A17 in a dark gray or black finish, with just one render hinting at a different color option. The model in question here might be the 5G version, and it's still unclear if Samsung will also launch a 4G-only variant like it did last year.

This is how the upcoming Galaxy A17 5G should look like. 

The leak doesn't just reveal the design – it spills the specs, too. And by the sound of it, Samsung isn't making huge changes this year. The rear camera setup is basically a copy-paste from the A16:

  • 50 MP main
  • 5 MP ultrawide
  • 2 MP macro

But one key upgrade could be in the works – a previous rumor said the A17 will include OIS (optical image stabilization) on the main sensor, something we haven't seen in Samsung phones at this price point before.

Speaking of price, expect the A17 to land around $200 again – which explains why it consistently tops Samsung's sales charts, even beating the flagship Galaxy S phones. It's not flashy on the inside, but it's reliable and gets the job done. It does the basics well, and clearly, people love that.

Samsung’s Galaxy AX phones have consistently been the company’s top sellers year after year.

What matters most to you when buying a budget phone?

Vote View Result


The biggest under-the-hood change might be the chip. This year's model is rumored to run on the Exynos 1380, a step up from the Exynos 1330 in the A16, but still, a chip that is a couple of years old now.

It is the same chip found in the Galaxy A35 5G and A54 5G and if you've used the A54, you'll know performance is generally decent, though not always butter-smooth. Occasional stutters do happen.


Recommended Stories
As for the rest of the hardware, it looks like Samsung is sticking with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and possibly the same physical dimensions as the A16.

  • Galaxy A17 5G expected dimensions: 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm.

Expect a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging, roomy for the price range storage options and likely the same six years of software support Samsung's been promising on its A-series lately.

If you're not in a rush, holding off for the A17 might be worth it – even if the changes are minimal. But if you need a new phone right away, the Galaxy A16 5G still holds up just fine.


Of course, if you're open to other brands, there are some interesting alternatives. The CMF Phone 2 Pro from Nothing's budget line is packed with personality – it offers modular customization, smooth performance, and even a telephoto camera at a surprisingly low price.


Then there is the Moto G (2025), which hasn't changed much from the previous gen but still looks stylish. Just be prepared to settle for a 720p LCD that can't really compete with Samsung's AMOLED screens in terms of sharpness and color.

